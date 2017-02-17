World Premiere: Ride Your F#%king Bike - The Movie. Buy Your Tickets

Just a few days ago Fox Head gave us all a tease of Ride Your F#%king Bike, their upcoming movie
, and the world premiere is set to go down in SoCal on March 3rd. The movie, which is "Powered by Chainsaw" in memory of the late, great, Stevie Smith—an integral member of the Fox Head team who was going into his sixth year with the brand—will see all ticket proceeds from the premiere go to the Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation. Tickets are available in limited quantities, so you'll want to jump on it quickly.
• Date
: March 3rd
• Location
: Santa Ana, CA
• Tickets
: Available here
For those of us that can't make the premiere, we will have to wait until April 5th, when the movie is set to be released to the masses. Missed the trailer? Here it is again for your viewing pleasure.
