World Premiere: Ride Your F#%king Bike - The Movie. Buy Your Tickets

Feb 17, 2017 at 11:22
Feb 17, 2017
by Fox Head  
 
Just a few days ago Fox Head gave us all a tease of Ride Your F#%king Bike, their upcoming movie, and the world premiere is set to go down in SoCal on March 3rd. The movie, which is "Powered by Chainsaw" in memory of the late, great, Stevie Smith—an integral member of the Fox Head team who was going into his sixth year with the brand—will see all ticket proceeds from the premiere go to the Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation. Tickets are available in limited quantities, so you'll want to jump on it quickly.

Date: March 3rd
Location: Santa Ana, CA
Tickets: Available here

For those of us that can't make the premiere, we will have to wait until April 5th, when the movie is set to be released to the masses. Missed the trailer? Here it is again for your viewing pleasure.



14 Comments

  • + 25
 will there be subtitles for when josh bryceland is speaking?
  • + 11
 No, they couldn't find any translators apparently
  • + 10
 @piersgritten: Ozzy's wife would probably do a pretty decent job.
  • + 1
 @mattlikespizza: we should get wacky designs to go and write what he thinks he is saying
  • + 1
 Not unless someone speaks Rat.
  • + 6
 I fully expect to leave the venue feeling bad about my abilities on the bike.
  • + 2
 Young lads dickin around aint my thing anymore though i'm sure i'll watch it at some point, good luck with the proceeds and project in general. Title does give a bit of a shit impression of mtn bikers in general though. Anyway, hope it goes well, longlivechainsaw
  • + 2
 Are they going to do a full release tour?
  • + 1
 damn wish I lived in california to see this. I will totally buy it though when I can
  • + 1
 Orale, mijo - it's in Santa Ana, ese......
  • + 0
 I don't think this films title is setting a good example for our youth, just sayin.
  • + 1
 This sounds so much like Helen Lovejoy!!

"Helen Lovejoy, wife of Reverend Lovejoy, on the television program The Simpsons. Lovejoy (who first appeared in 1990) repeatedly exclaimed, "Think of the children!"
  • + 1
 Cant wait the free premiere hell yeah !!
  • + 1
 Longlivechainsaw

Post a Comment



