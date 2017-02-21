Yeti Fox Factory Team Adds New Riders And Sponsors For 2017

"Racing is integral to our brand and the cornerstone of our product development
," said Chris Conroy, Yeti Cycles president and co-owner. “We've been fortunate to have some of the best racers in the world on our program over the years and have high expectations for this year's team
."
The Yeti Fox Factory Team continues to thrive with the support of many dedicated and generous sponsors that offer high-performance products and services able to endure the most grueling race tracks in the world. Returning sponsors for 2017 include: Fox, Maxxis, Shimano, DT Swiss, Ergon, Giro, OneUp Components, Ion, Stages Cycling, Chris King, Feedback Sports, Honey Stinger and Victory Circle Graphix. New sponsors for 2017, will include Toyota, Motorex, Backcountry Research, Unior, Rocky Mounts and Enduro MTB Training.
“Our sponsors are instrumental to making this team tick
,” said Damion Smith, Yeti Cycles team manager. “Each company we partner with serves a crucial role. As we chase our fourth consecutive Enduro World Championship title, we know they will continue to be as important as ever
.”
Yeti Fox Factory Team will kick off the season on the EWS circuit at the first stop in Rotorua, New Zealand at the end of March.
