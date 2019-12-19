2019 Pinkbike Awards: Suspension Product of the Year

Suspension Product of the Year





In the meantime, read on to learn more about three products that turned our heads and warranted some extra recognition. There's the Italian-made EXT Storia shock, with its hydraulic bottom-out feature that's the stuff dorks like me dream of, as well as the Öhlins RXF36 and Lyrik Ultimate, which both received updates that took them from 'Damn, that's good,' to 'Daaaaamn, that's really good.' This time of the year means Christmas lights, mistletoe, and arguing in the comments about how so-and-so should (or shouldn't) be included in the annual Pinkbike Awards. Looking back, 2019 wasn't exactly a banner year for completely new and exciting suspension products, and it felt especially quiet after Fox's Live Valve and Grip2 damper, as well as Trust's linkage fork, all made 2018 rather interesting.Modern suspension has gotten so good that it takes a lot to make a really appreciable leap forward in performance, and that simply didn't happen in 2019 - it was a year of refinements rather than revolution in the suspension world. Ultimately there wasn't one all-new product that ended up offering a significant performance increase over what was already on the market. So for that reason, we've decided not to award an overall winner - the Suspension Product of the Year title will be vacant for 2019.Don't get us wrong, there are a ton of amazing suspension products out there, including the Marzocchi Bomber Z2 that is currently vying for the Value Product of the Year title . It's just that there was no all-new product that stood head and shoulders above the rest that we feel can lay claim to being the product to move suspension forward.While there won't be a single winner declared for 2019, there are already several new products on the horizon and we get the feeling that 2020 will be a big year.In the meantime, read on to learn more about three products that turned our heads and warranted some extra recognition. There's the Italian-made EXT Storia shock, with its hydraulic bottom-out feature that's the stuff dorks like me dream of, as well as the Öhlins RXF36 and Lyrik Ultimate, which both received updates that took them from 'Damn, that's good,' to 'Daaaaamn, that's really good.'

From the review

There's no denying the fact that the Storia Lok is a specialty item, designed for riders who want to eke the most performance possible out of their bike. It's a luxury, not an absolute necessity, but the Storia does deliver a very high level of custom-tuned performance. — Mike Kazimer

You can't tell from the outside, but there's gold in that TTX18 damper.

From the review

Lot’s of talk about the “zone” makes it sound like it’s all to do with the rider. Not as much consideration seems to be given to the other products in the chain between the rider and the ground. A product that quietly goes about doing its job so well that it just leaves you to ride, nothing else, should be recognized as one of the keys to entering this “zone.” One of these products is the RXF36 m.2. The RXF36 elevated my riding experiences, had my back in all situations, terrains, riding moods, and provided an inspirational whisper in my ear to go faster and ride harder. — Dan Roberts

The high- and low-speed compression tunes have been changed for the new Charger 2.1 damper.

From the review

But once things got rockier, and the size of the impacts increased, the new model felt noticeably calmer. — Mike Kazimer

While there was no clear winner for us this year, the EXT shock and updated forks from Öhlins and RockShox certainly earned acknowledgement. We'll have to wait another twelve months before a new title is up for grabs. So, what suspension component or idea - something that would make an appreciable step forward in performance or comfort - would you like to see come to life in 2020?

If you're going to call yourself Extreme Racing Shox, you should probably make some fancy stuff and charge a lot for it, which is one way you could describe their enduro-focused Storia Lok V3. Not exactly breaking news: Spending 799 Euro on a 'made just for you' shock results in some impressive performance. When Kazimer reviewed the third generation of their custom-tuned EXT Storia Lok back in August, he said things like ''The Storia made it feel like there was a layer of memory foam over everything,'' and used phrases like ''extra traction'' and ''Levy is faster than me.'' Okay, he didn't say the last one, and let's all be honest with ourselves and admit that bolting on a Storia probably won't make most of us any faster.Öhlins has a hell of a history, with so many victories and championships during the last forty-three-years that they're probably using trophies as paperweights at their Swedish headquarters. But practically all that heritage comes from their motorized exploits, so what about the mountain bike stuff? A lot of us dorks peed our pants in excitement when Öhlins started doing bicycle suspension, but it hasn't been the smoothest of rides so far. Early shocks sometimes felt over-damped and consumers were having reliability issues, while rumors of casting misalignments meant that some of the forks couldn't match the smoothness of Fox or RockShox.RockShox didn't need to do much to improve the Lyrik and, truth be told, the previous version would have kept riders happy for many seasons to come without any updates. But updates are what RockShox/SRAM does, and the revised Lyrik gets both the new Charger 2.1 damper and changes to fight friction.