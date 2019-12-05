Cane Creek Announces Progressive Springs for Coil Shocks

Press Release: Cane Creek

There is No Excuse Now - Coil Performance for the Masses

Our Progressive-Rate VALT springs are all about giving riders more options. These springs allow riders to use a coil shock on a bike that may not have been ideal for the linear nature of a coil shock in the past. — Sam Anderson, Brand Manager for Cane Creek Cycling Components

Available in the following sizes:

• 55MM X 400-488LB

• 55MM X 450-550LB

• 55MM X 500-610LB

• 65MM X 400-488LB

• 65MM X 450-550LB

• 65MM X 500-610LB



PRODUCT TECH:

• 125mm Free length (55mm stroke)

• 141mm Free length (65mm stroke)

• 36.5mm Inner diameter

• 52.5-54mm Outer diameter

• 380g - 465g ~Weight range

• MSRP: $100 USD

To celebrate this liberation from the status quo, Cane Creek is now manufacturing the DB Coil IL

(the world's only twin-tube 4-way adjustable, inline-style coil shock) in black for a limited time.

Available in the following sizes:

• 200x50mm

• 200x57mm

• 210x50mm

• 210x55mm

• 216x63mm

• MSRP: $460

