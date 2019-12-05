Cane Creek Announces Progressive Springs for Coil Shocks

Press Release: Cane CreekThere is No Excuse Now - Coil Performance for the Masses
Progressive-Rate VALT lightweight coil springs are now available from Cane Creek Cycling Components. Designed and tuned by our engineering team to provide riders with a true rise-in-rate spring curve. The Progressive-Rate VALT springs maintain the sensitivity and “set it and forget it” mentality of a traditional coil set up, but with the progressivity and ramp up that hard-charging riders and many frame designs demand.
|Our Progressive-Rate VALT springs are all about giving riders more options. These springs allow riders to use a coil shock on a bike that may not have been ideal for the linear nature of a coil shock in the past.—Sam Anderson, Brand Manager for Cane Creek Cycling Components
Available in the following sizes:
• 55MM X 400-488LB
• 55MM X 450-550LB
• 55MM X 500-610LB
• 65MM X 400-488LB
• 65MM X 450-550LB
• 65MM X 500-610LB
The progression begins to ramp up halfway through the stroke of the spring; as the coil interval spacing begins to decrease. Our Cane Creek engineering team used a DB AIR CS with (1x) volume spacer as the benchmark for the ideal rate of progression (400-488lb, 450-550lb, 500-610lb).
PRODUCT TECH:
• 125mm Free length (55mm stroke)
• 141mm Free length (65mm stroke)
• 36.5mm Inner diameter
• 52.5-54mm Outer diameter
• 380g - 465g ~Weight range
• MSRP: $100 USD
We’ve compiled a list of some modern trail bikes ready to #UPGRADETOCOIL! Head over to Cane Creek Cycling Components
to nerd out even further on leverage ratio curves and how to decide whether a coil or an air shock is right for you.
To celebrate this liberation from the status quo, Cane Creek is now manufacturing the DB Coil IL
(the world's only twin-tube 4-way adjustable, inline-style coil shock) in black for a limited time.
Available in the following sizes:
• 200x50mm
• 200x57mm
• 210x50mm
• 210x55mm
• 216x63mm
• MSRP: $460
MENTIONS: @CaneCreekCyclingComponentsCane Creek Cycling Components - Shocks
22 Comments
progression add more support&bottom out resistance from hydraulic than from spring rate. So whatever the spring it's better when a bike has enough progression.
Post a Comment