Cane Creek Announces Progressive Springs for Coil Shocks

Dec 5, 2019
by Cane Creek  

VALT PROGRESSIVE SPRINGS
By: CANE CREEK CYCLING COMPONENTS

Press Release: Cane Creek

There is No Excuse Now - Coil Performance for the Masses

Progressive-Rate VALT lightweight coil springs are now available from Cane Creek Cycling Components. Designed and tuned by our engineering team to provide riders with a true rise-in-rate spring curve. The Progressive-Rate VALT springs maintain the sensitivity and “set it and forget it” mentality of a traditional coil set up, but with the progressivity and ramp up that hard-charging riders and many frame designs demand.

bigquotesOur Progressive-Rate VALT springs are all about giving riders more options. These springs allow riders to use a coil shock on a bike that may not have been ideal for the linear nature of a coil shock in the past.Sam Anderson, Brand Manager for Cane Creek Cycling Components

Available in the following sizes:
• 55MM X 400-488LB
• 55MM X 450-550LB
• 55MM X 500-610LB
• 65MM X 400-488LB
• 65MM X 450-550LB
• 65MM X 500-610LB

The progression begins to ramp up halfway through the stroke of the spring; as the coil interval spacing begins to decrease. Our Cane Creek engineering team used a DB AIR CS with (1x) volume spacer as the benchmark for the ideal rate of progression (400-488lb, 450-550lb, 500-610lb).

PRODUCT TECH:
• 125mm Free length (55mm stroke)
• 141mm Free length (65mm stroke)
• 36.5mm Inner diameter
• 52.5-54mm Outer diameter
• 380g - 465g ~Weight range
• MSRP: $100 USD


We’ve compiled a list of some modern trail bikes ready to #UPGRADETOCOIL! Head over to Cane Creek Cycling Components to nerd out even further on leverage ratio curves and how to decide whether a coil or an air shock is right for you.



To celebrate this liberation from the status quo, Cane Creek is now manufacturing the DB Coil IL
(the world's only twin-tube 4-way adjustable, inline-style coil shock) in black for a limited time.
Available in the following sizes:
• 200x50mm
• 200x57mm
• 210x50mm
• 210x55mm
• 216x63mm
• MSRP: $460

Cane Creek Cycling Components - Shocks

22 Comments

  • 6 0
 Would be pretty awesome on a downhill tandem to get it dialed for the team.
  • 6 1
 I may need to spring for this one.
  • 5 1
 This pun could be more progressive.
  • 4 1
 @NoDHinKentucky: yes but I had that one preloaded.
  • 2 1
 lets hope you can rebound with a better one.
  • 1 0
 The one thing I have been disappointed with on my Hightower 2 is the lack of shock options. That being said I have been pretty impressed with the Rock Shocks Super Deluxe it came with. Still, I'm pleased to see a coil shock does in fact fit in the frame, it's the first picture I've seen of that, and would love to try it!
  • 2 0
 interested to see if people would actually notice the difference with this installed if it works id happily put a coil onto my next enduro rig!
  • 2 1
 I was just watching the Donut media coilover comparison this morning and thought “why can’t mtb springs just be made tighter at one end to make them progressive?” Boom. Cane Creek answers.
  • 6 0
 I think MRP has been making progressive coils for a bit now
  • 1 0
 MRP been had progressive springs but they run $149
  • 1 0
 Oh! I want one...Will this allow us to use coil springs on bikes that say they can't do coils because of the linear rate or is it not to that level yet?
  • 1 0
 Linear bikes are sh*t no matter what shock you put on. If you put a progressive spring not to bottom out, you have to deal with an inconsistent rebound (not a big issue on a bike you want to pedal a lot but it reduce downhill abilities a lot)
progression add more support&bottom out resistance from hydraulic than from spring rate. So whatever the spring it's better when a bike has enough progression.
  • 1 0
 All while I sit here with this hot turd of a RockShox Debonair Monarch R and have drive by their offices on the daily like a fat kid licking the window of the candy shop
  • 1 0
 Stop by and see us next time you drive by!
  • 3 0
 460$?
  • 1 0
 100 bucks for the spring 460 for the shock
  • 1 0
 I'm looking forward to seeing how the DBcoil with a progressive spring compares to an ElevenSix with a progressive tune.
  • 1 0
 Producing limited edition 'black' shock. With the standard gold accents and a white spring.
  • 2 0
 Good work lads.
  • 2 0
 Will it only be white?
  • 1 0
 For now, yes.
  • 1 0
 But its white.

