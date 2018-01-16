Pinkbike.com
A Worldwide Dirt Jump Road Trip – Video
Jan 16, 2018
by
Evgeny Kurnikov
Evgeny Kurnikov | 2017 season
Kurnikov
From Russia to the USA, Evgeny Kurnikov has had a great year riding spots like Woodward West, Montpellier, Barcelona, and then competing in a FISE World Series event. Hell of a road trip!
Must Read This Week
The Eyecatchers: 7 Intriguing New Bikes - Opinion
82465 views
Mondraker Foxy Carbon RR SL Review
51392 views
Ridden and Rated - Six Takes on the Multi-Tool
46855 views
SRAM's New DUB Cranks and Bottom Brackets - First Look
45640 views
YT Industries Releases Autobiographical Video, New Branding & 2018 Range
44657 views
Behind the Scenes: Developing the New Canyon Torque
44200 views
Must Watch: Bas van Steenbergen's 'Straight Forward' - Video
36475 views
Must Watch: Nico Vink's End of Year Roundup is Nothing Short of Epic
31896 views
14 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 4
Devers75
(11 hours ago)
Sick riding!!
[Reply]
+ 4
cunning-linguist
(9 hours ago)
Three eurotable / bermslider / downtable one footers are just like Aitken. Mint. One of the best breakthrough MTB riders I've seen I years. Style 10/10.
[Reply]
+ 1
angelfuk
(5 hours ago)
nice
[Reply]
+ 1
cpeper21
(5 hours ago)
Awesome style and a wide selection of tricks. Now he just needs more boost! And not the hub spacing lol
[Reply]
+ 1
ClarkRonald
(8 hours ago)
mfw I can't even properly manual
[Reply]
+ 1
c2crider
(7 hours ago)
Incredible edit - so damn stylish
[Reply]
+ 1
Shawn902
(8 hours ago)
So effortless it looks easy.
[Reply]
+ 0
Primo123
(10 hours ago)
Are brakes just to hard to mount and operate these days?
[Reply]
+ 3
mich-pee
(10 hours ago)
Yea man.. All that 27.5+ Boost 148mm GXP tapered 12-speed carbon dropper hollow stuff got us all too mixed up to mount brakes on our bikes these days !
[Reply]
+ 6
arrowheadrush
(10 hours ago)
i hear those things just slow you down
[Reply]
+ 1
cunning-linguist
(9 hours ago)
@mich-pee
: it's the 28.99mm crank axles that make it more difficult........
[Reply]
+ 4
mich-pee
(8 hours ago)
I tried to install mine the other day, but when I took the housing off to put a new cable in, it started leaking everywhere, like if there was some oil in there or something... Weird!
[Reply]
+ 1
cunning-linguist
(8 hours ago)
@mich-pee
: but was it a boost cable though?
[Reply]
+ 1
Arin
(10 hours ago)
Wow.. you're crazy!
[Reply]
