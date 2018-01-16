VIDEOS

A Worldwide Dirt Jump Road Trip – Video

Jan 16, 2018
by Evgeny Kurnikov  
Evgeny Kurnikov | 2017 season

by Kurnikov
From Russia to the USA, Evgeny Kurnikov has had a great year riding spots like Woodward West, Montpellier, Barcelona, and then competing in a FISE World Series event. Hell of a road trip!

14 Comments

  • + 4
 Sick riding!!
  • + 4
 Three eurotable / bermslider / downtable one footers are just like Aitken. Mint. One of the best breakthrough MTB riders I've seen I years. Style 10/10.
  • + 1
 nice
  • + 1
 Awesome style and a wide selection of tricks. Now he just needs more boost! And not the hub spacing lol
  • + 1
 mfw I can't even properly manual
  • + 1
 Incredible edit - so damn stylish
  • + 1
 So effortless it looks easy.
  • + 0
 Are brakes just to hard to mount and operate these days?
  • + 3
 Yea man.. All that 27.5+ Boost 148mm GXP tapered 12-speed carbon dropper hollow stuff got us all too mixed up to mount brakes on our bikes these days !
  • + 6
 i hear those things just slow you down
  • + 1
 @mich-pee: it's the 28.99mm crank axles that make it more difficult........
  • + 4
 I tried to install mine the other day, but when I took the housing off to put a new cable in, it started leaking everywhere, like if there was some oil in there or something... Weird!
  • + 1
 @mich-pee: but was it a boost cable though?
  • + 1
 Wow.. you're crazy!

