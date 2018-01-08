Ultra-Short Stems, Kids' Seats For Getting Rad, a DHX2 Remote Lockout Kit, and More - Tech Briefing, January 2018









Tech Briefing is a feature for the new stuff that we spot every month but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to novel traditional gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.











Lift-MTB remote lockout kit for Fox DHX2 and X2 €149 inc. VAT



This retrofittable remote lockout kit is compatible with SRAM and Shimano shifters, and weighs only 84g. Nobody loves more crap on their bars, but this could be a good solution for enduro bikes with low anti-squat values. ( Learn more .)







SRAM Guide T Brakes $105 | €117 | £104



SRAM's four-piston value brakes shed some adjustments from the standard Guide, but are lightweight and MatchMaker-compatible for a clean bar setup. ( Learn more .)







Cotic Soul £599 (frameset), from £1699 (complete builds)



Cotic's fifth-generation Soul has updated geometry, running a 67° head-tube angle, 428mm chainstays, and a 458mm reach for the medium bike. ( Learn more .)







Pacenti P-DENT bar and stem $299 USD (bar and stem)



Long reach and short stems are hotter than cryptocurrency in 2018. The P-DENT system makes stems as short as 20mm possible, thanks to its unique handlebar indentation. ( Learn more .)







Commencal Supreme DH 29 $4599 USD (racekit - frame, fork & wheelset), $5399 USD (complete build)



Commencal won the race for a major manufacturer to release a complete production 29er downhill bike. Tested and developed by their World Cup team, it has 205mm of travel, high pivot suspension, and modern geometry. ( Learn more .)







Cube HPA 2000 lights Price TBC



With up to two hours of run time at full power, the HPA 2000 outputs up to 1600 lumens. It has a remote control (because reaching to the top of your helmet is hard), and it's compatible with GoPro mounts. ( Learn more .)







Transition Sentinel Carbon $2999 USD (frameset), $4999–$5999 USD (complete builds)



The newly announced carbon version of the 140mm 29er Sentinel comes in at a sensible 6.83lb. With a 64° head-tube angle, 435mm chainstays, and offset-adjusted "Speed Balanced" geometry, they'll be available soon. ( Learn more .)







Race Face Cinch power meter $599.99 USD



Compatible with a range of Race Face cranks, you can easily swap their new power meter spindle from one set of cranks to another. We've been nerding out on power and watts recently, and this an interesting option for racers and data dorks alike. ( Learn more .)







Push trunnion-mounted Elevensix and ACS3 Kits for RockShox $1200 USD (Elevensix shock), $389 USD ACS3 kit)



PUSH has updated their Elevensix shock to include a trunnion-mounted version. Also, their ACS3 coil upgrade system is now available for RockShox Pike, Lyric and Yari forks too. ( Learn more .)







Sixpack Vertic Trail pedal €109



Sixpack's first clipless pedal, the Vertic Trail, weights 354g (without cleats), has 8 degrees of float, and is 16mm thick. The SPD-compatible pedal has two pins per side and uses CroMo steel axles. ( Learn more .)







Mac Ride Child Seat $219 USD



Want to give your kid the feeling of shredding without letting them out on their own just yet? We're not quite sure on how rowdy you'd want to get with a child up there, but Matt Hunter's kid seems to love his. ( Learn more .)







Reynolds TR S wheels $1549.99 USD



In both 27.5 and 29 inch sizes, the carbon TR S wheels feature a 30mm internal width, have 28 straight-pull spokes and tip the scales at 1635g for the 29inch set, while the 650b version weighs 1560g. ( Learn more .)







Vorsprung Tractive and Luftkappe Pricing varies with fork and shock model



Vorsprung's new Tractive and Luftkappe tuning systems are designed give your suspension a new lease on life. ( Learn more .)









e*thirteen TRS and LG1 tires $59.95 - $69.95 USD



e*thirteen have updated the sidewalls of their TRS tires, and added a layer of Aramid reinforcement in the Race version for better puncture protection. There's also a new dual-ply DH model, available for 27.5" and 29" wheels. ( Learn more .)





