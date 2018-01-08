PINKBIKE TECH

Ultra-Short Stems, Kids' Seats For Getting Rad, a DHX2 Remote Lockout Kit, and More - Tech Briefing, January 2018

Jan 8, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Transition
January 2018


Tech Briefing is a feature for the new stuff that we spot every month but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to novel traditional gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.




Lift-MTB remote lockout kit for Fox DHX2 and X2
€149 inc. VAT

This retrofittable remote lockout kit is compatible with SRAM and Shimano shifters, and weighs only 84g. Nobody loves more crap on their bars, but this could be a good solution for enduro bikes with low anti-squat values. (Learn more.)
fox interface remote


SRAM Guide T Brakes
$105 | €117 | £104

SRAM's four-piston value brakes shed some adjustments from the standard Guide, but are lightweight and MatchMaker-compatible for a clean bar setup. (Learn more.)
Sram Guide T


Cotic Soul
£599 (frameset), from £1699 (complete builds)

Cotic's fifth-generation Soul has updated geometry, running a 67° head-tube angle, 428mm chainstays, and a 458mm reach for the medium bike. (Learn more.)
Cotic Soul - bright orange


Pacenti P-DENT bar and stem
$299 USD (bar and stem)

Long reach and short stems are hotter than cryptocurrency in 2018. The P-DENT system makes stems as short as 20mm possible, thanks to its unique handlebar indentation. (Learn more.)
P-Dent


Commencal Supreme DH 29
$4599 USD (racekit - frame, fork & wheelset), $5399 USD (complete build)

Commencal won the race for a major manufacturer to release a complete production 29er downhill bike. Tested and developed by their World Cup team, it has 205mm of travel, high pivot suspension, and modern geometry. (Learn more.)
Commencal SUPREME DH


Cube HPA 2000 lights
Price TBC

With up to two hours of run time at full power, the HPA 2000 outputs up to 1600 lumens. It has a remote control (because reaching to the top of your helmet is hard), and it's compatible with GoPro mounts. (Learn more.)
CUBE HPA 2000


Transition Sentinel Carbon
$2999 USD (frameset), $4999–$5999 USD (complete builds)

The newly announced carbon version of the 140mm 29er Sentinel comes in at a sensible 6.83lb. With a 64° head-tube angle, 435mm chainstays, and offset-adjusted "Speed Balanced" geometry, they'll be available soon. (Learn more.)
Transition


Race Face Cinch power meter
$599.99 USD

Compatible with a range of Race Face cranks, you can easily swap their new power meter spindle from one set of cranks to another. We've been nerding out on power and watts recently, and this an interesting option for racers and data dorks alike. (Learn more.)


Push trunnion-mounted Elevensix and ACS3 Kits for RockShox
$1200 USD (Elevensix shock), $389 USD ACS3 kit)

PUSH has updated their Elevensix shock to include a trunnion-mounted version. Also, their ACS3 coil upgrade system is now available for RockShox Pike, Lyric and Yari forks too. (Learn more.)
Push


Sixpack Vertic Trail pedal
€109

Sixpack's first clipless pedal, the Vertic Trail, weights 354g (without cleats), has 8 degrees of float, and is 16mm thick. The SPD-compatible pedal has two pins per side and uses CroMo steel axles. (Learn more.)


Mac Ride Child Seat
$219 USD

Want to give your kid the feeling of shredding without letting them out on their own just yet? We're not quite sure on how rowdy you'd want to get with a child up there, but Matt Hunter's kid seems to love his. (Learn more.)


Reynolds TR S wheels
$1549.99 USD

In both 27.5 and 29 inch sizes, the carbon TR S wheels feature a 30mm internal width, have 28 straight-pull spokes and tip the scales at 1635g for the 29inch set, while the 650b version weighs 1560g. (Learn more.)
TR S Wheels are available in a variety of colors and come with a 30-day customer satisfaction guarantee and lifetime warranty.


Vorsprung Tractive and Luftkappe
Pricing varies with fork and shock model

Vorsprung's new Tractive and Luftkappe tuning systems are designed give your suspension a new lease on life. (Learn more.)
Vorsprung s Tractive Valve Tuning System for Monarch Plus



e*thirteen TRS and LG1 tires
$59.95 - $69.95 USD

e*thirteen have updated the sidewalls of their TRS tires, and added a layer of Aramid reinforcement in the Race version for better puncture protection. There's also a new dual-ply DH model, available for 27.5" and 29" wheels. (Learn more.)
e13 tires


  • + 10
 I'm on my second Cotic Soul, the first had an 1 1/8" headtube so I sold it when all forks became tapered. I won't be getting another to keep up with the latest rear axle 'standard' or geometry fashion.
My small duck egg blue Soul is a keeper, even with it's 26" wheels and a 135mm axle. I like my bikes to feel like a BMX still, small and agile.

That P dent bar came out years ago?
  • + 2
 Agreed. Just built an One One Dee Dar as a 26er with a 160mm Pike. I did have to buy a new hub to cope with the 12mm rear axle however.
  • + 2
 @headshot: I never expected for someone to agree with me! My posts usually become below the threshold, what ever that means.
I have 9 bikes, 2 X 24", 6 X 26" and one 29". I thought that I'd try 29" for xc racing, it's fast but no faster than my Soul and it's nowhere near as fun to ride.
  • + 3
 I´ve got the new PP Shan. Built up with 26" wheels. Its such a good riding experience coming from full suspension. I bet im faster when switching to full susp. later this year.
But for fun on hometrails/flow-trails I will keep this for sure.
  • + 2
 The new Soul has a hugely different geometry, but ill always agree with, if its fits and you enjoy it... no need to change!
  • + 2
 I have lusted after an orange Cotic Soul since a long time. One of the most iconic frames in MTB history I guess.
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns:
Here too, but at the time I was shopping for 26" frames The Cotic was too expensive for me, back then then the final runs of the On-One 465Ti (probably more iconic than the Soul) where about the same price as the Soul, in the end I got a Red steel 456, close enough I guess Smile sometimes I regret not grabbing on of those last 456 Ti but never felt the same about not buying the Soul.
There are more options these days, atm I have my eye on the Nordest Bardino Ti Smile
  • + 4
 in a few years there will be a shifter on the left hand side with 3-5 positions that will set the suss,dropper an geo of the whole bike into pre-determined psitions for the whole bike from uphill, trail an DH. Electronic or mechanical, what ever
  • + 3
 True. But I'm not sure I would like this whole dropper/suspension/geo coordinating thing. What if your post is fully extended, but you want open suspension for a technical climb? I suppose this would be beneficial for racers, but I like the convenience of never needing to change my suspension settings throughout a ride, and have that be independent from my dropper.
  • + 2
 @Ron-C: I reckon with electronics it could all be pre'programed
  • + 1
 You'll need an app just to ride your bike. No thanks.
  • + 5
 This really looks like the worst place to make the handlebar thinner. Why not have a regular 31mm stem and handlebars with more backsweep (or at least where the backsweep starts earlier) to achieve same geometry?
  • + 4
 If you can’t afford any new stuff because of child support just buy the child seat, it’ll be over soon.
  • + 1
 If you're not able to ride with a child in this seat without killing it, I'd suggest to spend the saved money on skills courses instead of new parts.
  • + 1
 With that positioning your kid can really help you dial in endos.
  • + 2
 Tech Briefing is a feature for shoving more adverts down your throat, and easy filler and more $$$ for PB.
  • + 2
 PB got to make money some how, were not paying for it. Its free to us.
  • + 3
 Waited for months to get a float X2 with a climb switch .. Never use it
  • + 1
 I use mine on my Reign but I honestly can't really tell if it's much different!
  • + 3
 Will there be review on sixpack click pedals?
  • + 1
 Mac ride child seat. I don't know what to say, reminds me of a old school 1950 thing like a spring horse.
  • + 2
 My kids have been using it for nearly two years, I couldn't recommend it enough - they love it!

