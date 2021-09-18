XCC Photo Epic: Snowshoe World Cup XC 2021

After a busy week of downhill it was time for the cross country racers to do battle on the ski slopes of Snowshoe, West Virginia. Both the men's and women's overalls are all but wrapped up but that didn't mean the racing was any less intense than normal, quite the opposite actually. The women's turned into a two horse race between Trek's duo of Jolanda Neff and Evie Richards with the freshly crowned World Champ and debutant World Cup winner coming out on top after a tactical battle on the final lap. Jenny Rissveds rounded out the top three with Linda Indergand in fourth and Sina Frei in fifth. Meanwhile, as the weather began to close in for the night Victor Koretzky played his cards to absolute perfection after an intense battle with a multitude of different rivals. Henrique Avancini held off the hard-charging Filippo Colombo and Christopher Blevins for third whilst Mathias Flueckiger did what he needed to clinch the 2021 overall even with Sunday's XCO still to come.
