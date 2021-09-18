XCC Photo Epic: Snowshoe World Cup XC 2021

Current XCC Champ Sina Frei has got her final chance to take another W since gaining the stripes back in VDS.

Jenny Rissveds is coming into this race weekend with undeniable form. In fact, she's had quite the season so far.

Jolanda Neff ready to go racing.

Locked and loaded for Evie Richards.

The women start their charge through the streets of Snowshoe.

Linda Indergand fourth tonight just behind Rissveds. She kept in the mix with every passing lap.

Evie Richards was at the sharp end of the race right from the start.

Rebecca McConnell and Jolanda Neff go bar to bar.

Rissveds takes her turn at the front early on in the race.

Jolanda Neff putting the hurt on the rest of the pack.

XCC World Champ Sina Frei with Rebecca McConnell in tow.

Evie Richards put down the watts today on this very fast track. Lap after lap, those around were trying to match the pace.

Evie Richards is on one hell of a run at the moment.

Another XCC win Evie Richards can add to her repertoire.

Nicole Koller catches up with her teammate Anne Terpstra after a strong ride into 6th.

Jenny Rissveds catches her breath after riding into third behind the Trek duo.

Jenny Rissveds certainly has the power to do some damage on this track come Sunday.

Your top 3 women: 1st Evie Richards 2nd Jolanda Neff 3rd Jenny Rissveds.

The weather began to roll in during the men's race with rain falling during the final laps.

Henrique Avancini is always a force at the front in the short track events.

Filippo Colombo about to have one of his strongest short track showings so far.

Victor Koretzky getting into gear before the sun hid away.

The Men's start was not without drama. Anton Cooper briefly leads the pack before snapping his chain.

Choice racing kit by Ryan Standish.

The normal short track traffic jam. Jordan Sarrou fighting for position.

Blevins on the gas with the lead group.

Defencive tactics had Avancini sitting behind Cink, but only briefly.

What a ride for the young Filippo Colombo, third tonight and a strong starting position for Sunday.

Victor Koretzky about to outfox his rivals.

Henrique Avancini putting in the graft at the front of the race.

Mathias Flueckiger taking 5th, 8 seconds back.

The men's field rip us the ski slopes of Snowshoe, West Virginia.

Koretzky out front for the first lap, setting the pace.

Victor Koretzky is ending this 2021 season on a high.

Koretzky will be one to watch on Sunday, especially in the later laps.

Chris Blevins in a world of pain after some gruelling racing and a three-way sprint finish.

Mathias Flueckiger did what he needed to do to take the overall World Cup win this evening.

Deep in the pain cave for Vlad Dascalu.

Ondrej Cink with a second row start for Sunday.

Your top 3 men: 1st Victor Koretzky, 2nd Henrique Avancini, and 3rd Filippo Colombo

After a busy week of downhill it was time for the cross country racers to do battle on the ski slopes of Snowshoe, West Virginia. Both the men's and women's overalls are all but wrapped up but that didn't mean the racing was any less intense than normal, quite the opposite actually. The women's turned into a two horse race between Trek's duo of Jolanda Neff and Evie Richards with the freshly crowned World Champ and debutant World Cup winner coming out on top after a tactical battle on the final lap. Jenny Rissveds rounded out the top three with Linda Indergand in fourth and Sina Frei in fifth. Meanwhile, as the weather began to close in for the night Victor Koretzky played his cards to absolute perfection after an intense battle with a multitude of different rivals. Henrique Avancini held off the hard-charging Filippo Colombo and Christopher Blevins for third whilst Mathias Flueckiger did what he needed to clinch the 2021 overall even with Sunday's XCO still to come.