Manage Lower Back Pain - Yoga With Abi

The aim with the type of yoga I teach is to relieve various aches and pains by working out which muscles are tight, which are weak and where joint mobility is restricted. Obviously this is an over-simplification of everything that is going on when you experience pain, but when you add in some of the other benefits of a consistent yoga practice — increasing body awareness, improving breathing patterns, enhancing neuromuscular coordination, practicing barefoot, relaxing the body and calming the mind — it turns out to be a good formula for pain relief.
Muscular imbalances associated with lower back pain
The most common type of lower back pain experienced by mountain bikers is caused by holding an ‘unnatural’ posture for long periods of time, excessive repetition of a specific set of movement patterns and a lack of movement diversity (‘use it or lose it’).
This is how it typically shows up in the body:
- Lower back: over-stretched and weak—needs to be strengthened (not stretched). - Core (abs, obliques and lower back): weak—needs to be strengthened. - Hip flexors: short and tight—need to be stretched. - Hamstrings and groin: tight—need to be stretched. - Glutes: weak and tight—need to be stretched and strengthened. - Mid back (thoracic spine): stiff—need to increase mobility.
The 1-hour routine
Due to popular demand and breaking tradition with my 15-minute series, I have just finished editing a 1-hour yoga routine that addresses each of these areas in turn. Since we are not optimising for time, the pace is slower than in many of my other videos — increasing the length of time spent in each stretch and allowing for deeper relaxation of the body and mind.
If you are experiencing significant pain at your lower back, please check with your doctor or physical therapist that it is safe for you to practice these poses.
