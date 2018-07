Manage Lower Back Pain - Yoga With Abi

Muscular imbalances associated with lower back pain

Lower back:

Core (abs, obliques and lower back):

Hip flexors:

Hamstrings and groin:

Glutes:

Mid back (thoracic spine):

The 1-hour routine

How the routine breaks down:

Seated Sidebends

Cat-Cow

Thread-The-Needle

Puppy

Downward Dog

Side Lunge

Low Lunge

Lizard

Plank

Baby Cobra

Locust

Side Plank

Boat

Bridge

Wind-Relieving

Dead Pigeon

Half-Reclining Hero

Reclining Hand-To-Big-Toe

Happy Baby

Reclining Spinal Twist

Final Resting Pose

Access to the video

The aim with the type of yoga I teach is to relieve various aches and pains by working out which muscles are tight, which are weak and where joint mobility is restricted. Obviously this is an over-simplification of everything that is going on when you experience pain, but when you add in some of the other benefits of a consistent yoga practice — increasing body awareness, improving breathing patterns, enhancing neuromuscular coordination, practicing barefoot, relaxing the body and calming the mind — it turns out to be a good formula for pain relief.The most common type of lower back pain experienced by mountain bikers is caused by holding an ‘unnatural’ posture for long periods of time, excessive repetition of a specific set of movement patterns and a lack of movement diversity (‘use it or lose it’).This is how it typically shows up in the body:over-stretched and weak—needs to be strengthened (not stretched).weak—needs to be strengthened.short and tight—need to be stretched.tight—need to be stretched.weak and tight—need to be stretched and strengthened.stiff—need to increase mobility.Due to popular demand and breaking tradition with my 15-minute series, I have just finished editing a 1-hour yoga routine that addresses each of these areas in turn. Since we are not optimising for time, the pace is slower than in many of my other videos — increasing the length of time spent in each stretch and allowing for deeper relaxation of the body and mind.If you are experiencing significant pain at your lower back, please check with your doctor or physical therapist that it is safe for you to practice these poses.increase lateral spinal mobility.increases spinal mobility in flexion and extension.increases rotational spinal mobility.increases spinal flexibility in extension.stretches the calves and hamstrings.stretches the hamstrings and groin.andstretch the hip flexors.strengthens the core.andstrengthen the lower back.strengthens the obliques and glutes.strengthens the abs, lower back, obliques and hip flexors.strengthens the lower back and glutes, and stretches the hip flexors.pose stretches the hip flexors and adjusts the pelvis.stretches the glutes and external hip rotators.stretches the quads and hip flexors and re-aligns the pelvis.stretches the calves and hamstrings.stretches the hamstrings, glutes and groin.releases tension at the lower back and increases spinal mobility.activates the parasympathetic “relaxation and healing” nervous system.I'm going to make the full video available to everybody on my site for a week, so give it a whirl and let me know how it goes. Here is the link: 1-Hour Yoga For Lower Back Pain