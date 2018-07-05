Manage Lower Back Pain - Yoga With Abi

HEALTH FITNESS

Jul 5, 2018
by Abi Carver  
Yoga For Lower Back Pain

The aim with the type of yoga I teach is to relieve various aches and pains by working out which muscles are tight, which are weak and where joint mobility is restricted. Obviously this is an over-simplification of everything that is going on when you experience pain, but when you add in some of the other benefits of a consistent yoga practice — increasing body awareness, improving breathing patterns, enhancing neuromuscular coordination, practicing barefoot, relaxing the body and calming the mind — it turns out to be a good formula for pain relief.

Muscular imbalances associated with lower back pain

The most common type of lower back pain experienced by mountain bikers is caused by holding an ‘unnatural’ posture for long periods of time, excessive repetition of a specific set of movement patterns and a lack of movement diversity (‘use it or lose it’).

This is how it typically shows up in the body:

- Lower back: over-stretched and weak—needs to be strengthened (not stretched). 
- Core (abs, obliques and lower back): weak—needs to be strengthened.
- Hip flexors: short and tight—need to be stretched. 
- Hamstrings and groin: tight—need to be stretched. 
- Glutes: weak and tight—need to be stretched and strengthened. 
- Mid back (thoracic spine): stiff—need to increase mobility. 

The 1-hour routine

Due to popular demand and breaking tradition with my 15-minute series, I have just finished editing a 1-hour yoga routine that addresses each of these areas in turn. Since we are not optimising for time, the pace is slower than in many of my other videos — increasing the length of time spent in each stretch and allowing for deeper relaxation of the body and mind.

If you are experiencing significant pain at your lower back, please check with your doctor or physical therapist that it is safe for you to practice these poses.

How the routine breaks down:

Seated Sidebends increase lateral spinal mobility.

Seated Sidebend


Cat-Cow increases spinal mobility in flexion and extension.

Cat-Cow


Thread-The-Needle increases rotational spinal mobility.

Thread The Needle


Puppy increases spinal flexibility in extension.

Puppy


Downward Dog stretches the calves and hamstrings.

Downward Dog


Side Lunge stretches the hamstrings and groin.

Side Lunge


Low Lunge and Lizard stretch the hip flexors.

Low Lunge

Lizard


Plank strengthens the core.

Plank


Baby Cobra and Locust strengthen the lower back.

Baby Cobra

Locust


Side Plank strengthens the obliques and glutes.

Side Plank


Boat strengthens the abs, lower back, obliques and hip flexors.

Boat


Bridge strengthens the lower back and glutes, and stretches the hip flexors.

Bridge


Wind-Relieving pose stretches the hip flexors and adjusts the pelvis.

Wind-Relieving Pose


Dead Pigeon stretches the glutes and external hip rotators.

Abi Carver


Half-Reclining Hero stretches the quads and hip flexors and re-aligns the pelvis.

Half-Reclining Hero


Reclining Hand-To-Big-Toe stretches the calves and hamstrings.

Reclining Hand To Toe


Happy Baby stretches the hamstrings, glutes and groin.

Happy Baby


Reclining Spinal Twist releases tension at the lower back and increases spinal mobility.

Reclining Spinal Twist


Final Resting Pose activates the parasympathetic “relaxation and healing” nervous system.

Final Resting Pose


Access to the video

I'm going to make the full video available to everybody on my site for a week, so give it a whirl and let me know how it goes. Here is the link: 1-Hour Yoga For Lower Back Pain

  • + 2
 Thank you so much for this Abi. Clarifying where strength needs to be built or flexibility built up is so useful. I had to have traction on my back 3 times a week for 3 months after losing a fight with a van. Had a recent physio appointment 15 years on for sciatica but this is way more helpful. Thanks again.
  • + 1
 Sorry
Because of its privacy settings, this video cannot be played here?

Is this just me?
  • + 1
 I got to "happy baby" and funnily enough I didn't have any back pain. [Lights cigar like boss]
Lol
  • + 3
 Thursday treats.
  • + 1
 Wind-relieving pose... lol
  • + 1
 God damm side planks.

