1 Question - What's Going on With 27.5+?

When 27.5+ bikes first began to emerge the mountain bike industry's hype machine went into overdrive, and no matter where you turned there were articles and advertisements heralding the arrival of “the next big thing.” The funny thing was, it had never seemed like there was much consumer demand for wider rims shod with not-quite-fat-bike sized rubber. After all, consumers' heads were still spinning from the instruction of Boost spacing – adding what seemed like another new wheelsize into the mix didn't do much to help matters.
Plus seemed to pop up from nowhere, and countless companies hopped on board, likely driven in part by the fear of being left behind. Two years later, it seems as if the pendulum has begun to swing back, and Plus bikes are now positioned more as an option for hardtails or for intermediate riders looking for a more stable ride rather than being the “best of both worlds.”
The introduction of wider tires and rims hasn't been for naught, though; if you look around at what's being spec'd on 'regular' bikes these days you'll see more 2.4” and 2.5” tires than ever before, and 2.6” tires are are also becoming increasingly common. Plus seems to have served as the bridge that spanned the gap between 27.5” and 29” wheeled bikes, and while the spotlight may have shifted its focus, what's left is a market that's chock full of bikes with good tire clearance and a large range of wide, aggressive tread patterns to go with them. To dive deeper into the topic, I reached out to a selection of industry insiders and ask them to for their thoughts about what the future holds for 27.5+.
Julian Wagner – Scott Sports, Bike Marketing
|The hype being gone means that in the industry, it has more or less become a norm. Does a wide tire now need a name like “Plus?” Probably not. Originally around the 3.0-3.25” mark, when these started surfacing it was a drastically larger size that what was commonly “acceptable” for an MTB tire at the time – hence the need for a “name.” However, we think it is more important nowadays to talk about actual tire width in mm instead of tire size, as now every brand’s actual width in mm relative to their “size” is different.
In general, we’ve found that for a large percentage of consumers, a wider tire on a trail bike will be beneficial. With advancements in tire manufacturing, and with larger rim profiles, we think the benefit for most is pretty evident, and it seems the market is responding accordingly. In the past, we never had larger than a 2.8” on our bikes. But that 2.8” was much larger than what we are currently putting on our bikes- perhaps too large looking back. Often times technology comes out at an extreme, and over time settles into a sweet spot. Our trail bike segment includes bike models designed to comfortably fit anything in the 63mm plus or minus 2mm zone (with a 30mm inner width rim), as we think for these bikes’ intended use, this is that sweet spot. In this range, for example, you have a 2.5” Minion DHF WT, a 2.8” Recon, a 2.6” Nobby Nic and even a 2.6” Magic Mary.
Beyond trail bikes, will we see larger tires in racing? Perhaps. We do know that guys in many disciplines, Nino for instance, are testing wider and wider tires and liking it. However, this happening depends on a few factors moving forward, most notably tire design and quality.
Bobby Brown – Maxxis Tires, Marketing Specialist
|The plus bike platform is definitely not going anywhere but, like many aspects of this industry, it’s very regionally focused. We have found from speaking with riders and OE partners all over the country and around the world that some markets have been quick to adopt the plus bike platform, while others prefer narrower tires for slotting through rock notches and other precision handling maneuvers. In particular, we are finding that markets with a lot of loose-over-hard or rough-but-not-sharp terrain are drawn to the plus platform due to these tires’ capacity for handling marbles, goatheads, roots, and other bumpy terrain. And then you have Aggy, who had been bugging us to make true 2.8” Minions for years (not your father’s 26x2.7 DHF), running them at the most recent Rampage at the first opportunity.
Fat bike experimentation led to plus bikes, which then fueled a general trend toward trail riders and even XC racers moving to wider and wider tires. Luckily, many of the technological advancements toward lighter rims and tires allowed both to grow together without the end user hanging much extra weight onto their bike, compared to the amount of extra confidence gained with a wider rim and tire setup. We will continue to see bikes that serve dual-duty as 27.5+/29 or 26+/27.5. These bikes are perfect for riders who may want to have both a party-pace wheelset and a race wheelset. These bikes also allow for a rider’s skills to develop over time.
As frame design has evolved, we’ve seen that plus tires perform better on shorter travel bikes, allowing ride quality and confidence-inspiring performance similar to that of a longer-legged bike. As a tire manufacturer, we can add technologies to our tires to alter the dampening characteristics of the carcass, but at the end of the day, your suspension will do a much better job of managing chassis stability following the initial bump force than the tires. Ultimately, wider tires are better for heavier loads, and we expect to see many more e-bikes and bikepacking bikes adopt the platform as compared to longer travel trail and enduro bikes.
Clayton Wangbichler – WTB, Public Relations and Content Editor
|It makes sense that hype around plus-bikes is diminishing as new waves of enticing products roll in. Something can only be 'the next big thing' while it's new and innovative. Dropper posts were "the next big thing" when they first came out, but now they're simply dropper posts. We don't discount their relevance simply because they're not the new, hot shit. New is where the hype will always be (enter aggressive long-travel 29ers in 2017). Nobody gets excited about a company coming out with a plus-size bike, because they expect it rather than being awed by and spreading buzz about it.
Simply put, for something to last through a few years in the bike industry and still have demand (offerings from nearly every bike manufacturer is the proof here), there must be something about it that riders desire and are wanting more of. That may not mean it's for every person or that it'll be the new norm for folks to fall upon, but it seems to be sticking around for a reason. Some folks have truly found increased traction and confidence with higher volume and a larger contact patch. Plus-size tires have also earned a diehard following among bikepackers for the added traction and forgiveness over varied terrain throughout long days/weeks/months in the saddle. Bikepackers will be reaping the benefits of plus-size tires for years and years and years to come. We at WTB have learned a lot since we introduced the first 27.5+ tire three years ago and we'll continue to refine our approach to plus-size tires in the same way and momentum that we do on our traditional 2.2-2.5 tires. For example, minimizing weight was a major focus when introducing the first plus-size tires, but we've realized that a more supportive (aka less squirmy) and durable casing dramatically improves the overall ride quality compared to the weight benefits of a comparably lighter plus-size tire.
Opinions aside, numbers speak louder than words. Our sales of plus-size tires (2.8+) and rims (i35 and greater) have doubled since last season. One-third of our AFM rims sales are in the plus-size range as well. Don't forget about Road Plus as well, which is proving that many folks are wanting more volume on bikes of every discipline. Plus-size tires may eventually see a drop in interest, only time will tell, but it certainly hasn't happened in 2017 and we don't expect it to throughout 2018 either. We won't likely see them on the bikes that end up leaned against podiums, nor do we suggest that they're the ideal tire width range for truly aggressive riding, which is far different from the category of riding with aggressive intent. Our riding community as a whole determines what stays and goes, not the smaller niches that we often focus on.
Travis Ott – Trek Bicycles, MTB Brand Manager
|The funny thing about hype is that it doesn’t always have a direct correlation to reality. Mid-fat tires were never going to replace 2.3-2.4” tires. Trek took a measured approach to 27.5+ tires and that proved to be the right approach. There’s no denying the extra traction and confidence mid-fat tires provide riders. As such, mid-fat tires have found their place on electric-assist mountain bikes, select full suspension trail bikes, and trail hardtails. We think these categories will continue to be viable categories for 27.5+.
Don Palermini – Santa Cruz Bicycles, North American Marketing Manager
|Plus is a pretty interesting topic...early on the Hightower booked in Plus configurations at a much higher ratio than we thought it would--it was close to 50/50 at the start. At the time I think there was a lot of hype and interest about the tire size and lots of people were "Plus curious," if you will. With the Hightower being truly convertible to 29 with its hi/lo flip chip, I think most people felt it was pretty low risk--if they didn't like it, going 29 was just a matter of getting another wheelset.
Of late, most of our Hightowers are selling as 29ers straight out of the shop. I think most riders are choosing the speed and responsiveness of 29 over the extra grip and cush of Plus. Anecdotally we hear from a fair number of riders who go back and forth depending on conditions--some like the extra confidence of Plus when things get blown out and dry, but ride 29 when trail conditions are good. We also hear from riders who use Plus in winter conditions.
Personally, I made it a point to spend time on both wheel configurations and I found things to like about it either way. Ultimately, I find that 29 suits most of the riding I like to do best, but I like having the option to go Plus if I get a wild hair and want to ride somewhere loose and sandy. We also offer the shorter travel Tallboy and Juliana Joplin in 29 or 27.5+, and for the Tallboy, about 90 percent of them sell as 29ers. The Joplin--a women's bike which shares the same chassis with a slightly different component spec--has booked as a Plus bike at a higher percentage. But even there, we're mostly selling it as a 29er.
On the hardtail side of things, our latest Chameleon is sold as a Plus bike about 75% of the time, which makes sense on a number of levels--it helps take the edge off the trail, and newer riders tend to buy that bike, and I think they feel more confident on Plus. It definitely seems like hardtails are a more viable platform for Plus long-term.
Since Plus debuted we've seen some tire development, but there's still a struggle between weight, durability and tread that probably needs some more work. We've also seen the advent of "wide trail" that almost gets you there with widths up to 2.6-inches and less of the other issues, which probably takes away some of Plus' fire power.
Sean Estes – Specialized Bicycles, Global PR Manager
|We believe in the benefits of wide, large-volume tires; as evidenced by the fact we were early adopters and one of the first to offer what we called “6fattie” (which I admit was a pretty corny play on words. But hey, it was still better than our “Cobble Gobbler” seatpost, right?!) Because we knew riders might be reluctant to try a new standard – especially if it came with a weight penalty – our goal was to keep the system weight in line with current 29x2.3” offerings. This meant our first gen of 650x3.0” tires were not as durable as our current offerings, which weigh a hundred or so grams more but offer greatly improved puncture protection and sidewall support.
Anyway, getting back to the original question… I don’t know if I’d go so far as to say the hype has diminished, it’s probably more accurate to say that the Plus trend has established that large volume is a good thing, which paved the way for the now extremely popular 2.6 & 2.8” tires that we are seeing on so many 650 bikes, and the 2.5” and larger tires we are seeing on 29ers as well. Long live large volume!
20 Comments
We're bored of your shit.
pack it in with the gimmicks an make stuff that's cross cmpatable an doesn't break and/or cost a small fortune
Ta
the riders
For bike packing, loose surfaces (snow, sand) E Bikes, sure, fill your boots. But for trail riding, pass. And yes, I've used 2.7 Mobsters and Gazzaloddi Nokians in 3" in the past
Pinkbike : Say no more fam.
Post a Comment