1 Question - What's Going on With 27.5+?

It makes sense that hype around plus-bikes is diminishing as new waves of enticing products roll in. Something can only be 'the next big thing' while it's new and innovative. Dropper posts were "the next big thing" when they first came out, but now they're simply dropper posts. We don't discount their relevance simply because they're not the new, hot shit. New is where the hype will always be (enter aggressive long-travel 29ers in 2017). Nobody gets excited about a company coming out with a plus-size bike, because they expect it rather than being awed by and spreading buzz about it.



Simply put, for something to last through a few years in the bike industry and still have demand (offerings from nearly every bike manufacturer is the proof here), there must be something about it that riders desire and are wanting more of. That may not mean it's for every person or that it'll be the new norm for folks to fall upon, but it seems to be sticking around for a reason. Some folks have truly found increased traction and confidence with higher volume and a larger contact patch. Plus-size tires have also earned a diehard following among bikepackers for the added traction and forgiveness over varied terrain throughout long days/weeks/months in the saddle. Bikepackers will be reaping the benefits of plus-size tires for years and years and years to come. We at WTB have learned a lot since we introduced the first 27.5+ tire three years ago and we'll continue to refine our approach to plus-size tires in the same way and momentum that we do on our traditional 2.2-2.5 tires. For example, minimizing weight was a major focus when introducing the first plus-size tires, but we've realized that a more supportive (aka less squirmy) and durable casing dramatically improves the overall ride quality compared to the weight benefits of a comparably lighter plus-size tire.



Opinions aside, numbers speak louder than words. Our sales of plus-size tires (2.8+) and rims (i35 and greater) have doubled since last season. One-third of our AFM rims sales are in the plus-size range as well. Don't forget about Road Plus as well, which is proving that many folks are wanting more volume on bikes of every discipline. Plus-size tires may eventually see a drop in interest, only time will tell, but it certainly hasn't happened in 2017 and we don't expect it to throughout 2018 either. We won't likely see them on the bikes that end up leaned against podiums, nor do we suggest that they're the ideal tire width range for truly aggressive riding, which is far different from the category of riding with aggressive intent. Our riding community as a whole determines what stays and goes, not the smaller niches that we often focus on.