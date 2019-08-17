Rick's Ellsworth Dare

Rick runs a flat bar set up on his Dare.

CNC details on the freeride edition swing arm.

Nancy's Norco Team DH

We love the old school graphics on the Marzocchi 888 fork, but Nancy is hoping to upgrade them soon.

Hussfelt cranks and a Blackspire bashguard.

Chris's Banshee Darkside

A closer look at the Banshee linkage.

A simple, single speed set up works just fine for Chris in the bikepark.

Logan's Specialized Demo

Logan has a modern-day Vivid R2C fitted to his Demo.

A red Chromag saddle ties the bike together.

Dan's Cove Shocker

Graphics, paint and even the cables come together for a Rasta look.

The classic Cove skull.

Harry's Devinci Wilson

The 2012 Wilson had some great looking curves on its aluminum frame.

Rockshox don't make the Domain fork any more but it used to provide a more affordable option to the Boxxer.

Brendan's Norco Aurum

Dan's Stinky Supreme

Marzocchi's Shiver inverted fork takes care of suspension duties at the front.

The classic Stinky swing arm.

Brandon's Canfield Jedi

Canfield were making bikes with idler pulleys before they were cool.

A mixture of RaceFace, FSA and Easton parts make up the cockpit

Johnny's Banshee Legend Mkii

Johnny running Chromag bars and an Answer stem.

Rick is a trail builder with Jay Hoots and got this Ellsworth Dare as a 50th birthday present 7 years ago. This is the freeride edition with a longer swinging arm giving 217mm of travel. The paint job and hubs are custom by Ellsworth.Nancy bought this bike 2 years ago from a woman who had fitted a basket to it. Nancy is from Ontario but has had 30 days in the park already this year as she has a condo in the village.Chris is over from Germany for his first ever time in Whistler bike park. He's fully stoked.Logan is up in Whistler for his annual Crankworx trip. He's looking to sell his 26" Specialized Demo so if you have $2000CAD in your pocket, let him know.Dan has had this Cove Shocker since the start of the season after it was given to him by the owner of the brand. He believes it was one of the first-ever built and was previously used for testing by a pro.Harry first came to Whistler last year on a hire bike and enjoyed it so much he decided to come back this year with his own bike picked up on Craigslist. He has been getting shuttles from his girlfriend in Pemberton for the last couple of days before heading over to the bike park this morning.Brendan comes to the park five or six times a year for his fill of A Line laps. He has been riding his Norco Aurum for 4 years.Dan has had this frame from new and has stuck with it through the years, building it up with parts to suit his needs.Brandon has racked up about 40 Whistler trips on his Jedi since he bought it 4 years ago. He hasn't changed a part since he bought it apart from the tyres.Johnny bought his Banshee Legend for a grand a year ago and has been ragging it ever since.