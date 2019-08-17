We find the riders who are keeping it real on smaller wheels at Crankworx this week:Rick's Ellsworth Dare
Rick is a trail builder with Jay Hoots and got this Ellsworth Dare as a 50th birthday present 7 years ago. This is the freeride edition with a longer swinging arm giving 217mm of travel. The paint job and hubs are custom by Ellsworth.
Nancy's Norco Team DH
Nancy bought this bike 2 years ago from a woman who had fitted a basket to it. Nancy is from Ontario but has had 30 days in the park already this year as she has a condo in the village.
Chris's Banshee Darkside
Chris is over from Germany for his first ever time in Whistler bike park. He's fully stoked.
Logan's Specialized Demo
Logan is up in Whistler for his annual Crankworx trip. He's looking to sell his 26" Specialized Demo so if you have $2000CAD in your pocket, let him know.
Dan's Cove Shocker
Dan has had this Cove Shocker since the start of the season after it was given to him by the owner of the brand. He believes it was one of the first-ever built and was previously used for testing by a pro.
Harry's Devinci Wilson
Harry first came to Whistler last year on a hire bike and enjoyed it so much he decided to come back this year with his own bike picked up on Craigslist. He has been getting shuttles from his girlfriend in Pemberton for the last couple of days before heading over to the bike park this morning.
Brendan's Norco Aurum
Brendan comes to the park five or six times a year for his fill of A Line laps. He has been riding his Norco Aurum for 4 years.
Dan's Stinky Supreme
Dan has had this frame from new and has stuck with it through the years, building it up with parts to suit his needs.
Brandon's Canfield Jedi
Brandon has racked up about 40 Whistler trips on his Jedi since he bought it 4 years ago. He hasn't changed a part since he bought it apart from the tyres.Johnny's Banshee Legend Mkii
Johnny bought his Banshee Legend for a grand a year ago and has been ragging it ever since.
17 Comments
What is HA on a Stinky?
What happened to Cove? Where are they at?
Post a Comment