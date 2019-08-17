10 26" Bikes That Still Shred the Whistler Bike Park

Aug 17, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
We find the riders who are keeping it real on smaller wheels at Crankworx this week:

Rick's Ellsworth Dare


Rick is a trail builder with Jay Hoots and got this Ellsworth Dare as a 50th birthday present 7 years ago. This is the freeride edition with a longer swinging arm giving 217mm of travel. The paint job and hubs are custom by Ellsworth.

Rick runs a flat bar set up on his Dare.

CNC details on the freeride edition swing arm.


Nancy's Norco Team DH


Nancy bought this bike 2 years ago from a woman who had fitted a basket to it. Nancy is from Ontario but has had 30 days in the park already this year as she has a condo in the village.

We love the old school graphics on the Marzocchi 888 fork, but Nancy is hoping to upgrade them soon.

Hussfelt cranks and a Blackspire bashguard.


Chris's Banshee Darkside


Chris is over from Germany for his first ever time in Whistler bike park. He's fully stoked.

A closer look at the Banshee linkage.

A simple, single speed set up works just fine for Chris in the bikepark.


Logan's Specialized Demo


Logan is up in Whistler for his annual Crankworx trip. He's looking to sell his 26" Specialized Demo so if you have $2000CAD in your pocket, let him know.

Logan has a modern-day Vivid R2C fitted to his Demo.

A red Chromag saddle ties the bike together.


Dan's Cove Shocker


Dan has had this Cove Shocker since the start of the season after it was given to him by the owner of the brand. He believes it was one of the first-ever built and was previously used for testing by a pro.

Graphics, paint and even the cables come together for a Rasta look.

The classic Cove skull.


Harry's Devinci Wilson


Harry first came to Whistler last year on a hire bike and enjoyed it so much he decided to come back this year with his own bike picked up on Craigslist. He has been getting shuttles from his girlfriend in Pemberton for the last couple of days before heading over to the bike park this morning.

The 2012 Wilson had some great looking curves on its aluminum frame.

Rockshox don't make the Domain fork any more but it used to provide a more affordable option to the Boxxer.


Brendan's Norco Aurum


Brendan comes to the park five or six times a year for his fill of A Line laps. He has been riding his Norco Aurum for 4 years.



Dan's Stinky Supreme


Dan has had this frame from new and has stuck with it through the years, building it up with parts to suit his needs.

Marzocchi's Shiver inverted fork takes care of suspension duties at the front.

The classic Stinky swing arm.


Brandon's Canfield Jedi


Brandon has racked up about 40 Whistler trips on his Jedi since he bought it 4 years ago. He hasn't changed a part since he bought it apart from the tyres.

Canfield were making bikes with idler pulleys before they were cool.

A mixture of RaceFace, FSA and Easton parts make up the cockpit

Johnny's Banshee Legend Mkii


Johnny bought his Banshee Legend for a grand a year ago and has been ragging it ever since.

Johnny running Chromag bars and an Answer stem.


