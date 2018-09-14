Pinkbike.com
10 Slopestyle and Freeride Bikes from Audi Nines MTB
Sep 14, 2018
by
Ralf Hauser
Szymon Godziek and his custom-painted NS Bikes Fuzz.
Anton Thelander and his Canyon Stitched 720.
Max Fredriksson and his NS Bikes Decade.
David Godziek and his quadruple-whipping Dartmoor Two6Player.
Sam Pilgrim and his Haibike DRT Sam Pilgrim Signature Model (he spent more time on his e-bike).
Blake Samson and his Scott Gambler.
Lukas Schäfer and his Radon Slush.
Sam Reynolds and his singlespeed Polygon Colossus DH9.
Emil Johansson and his Trek Ticket S.
Ethan Nell and his YT Tues.
4 Comments
Score
Time
+ 2
gramboh
(40 mins ago)
What forks was Brendog riding at Audi Nines? Looked like unmarked Fox? They were normal and not inverted like the BOS Obsys the Scott team was using on World Cup this season.
[Reply]
+ 1
hexhamstu
(17 mins ago)
Definitely looks like fox top caps in his audinines head cam.
www.facebook.com/brendan.fairclough/videos/493174261199096
[Reply]
+ 1
coadymacmillan
(11 mins ago)
How tf can Godzieks frame spin around 4 times with that short of a straight cable
[Reply]
+ 0
davemud
(39 mins ago)
NS Fuzz at the top for the win. The others range from bland to down right ugly.
[Reply]
