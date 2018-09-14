PINKBIKE TECH

10 Slopestyle and Freeride Bikes from Audi Nines MTB

Sep 14, 2018
by Ralf Hauser  
Audi Nines bike check 2018
Szymon Godziek and his custom-painted NS Bikes Fuzz.

Audi Nines bike check 2018
Audi Nines bike check 2018



Audi Nines bike check 2018
Anton Thelander and his Canyon Stitched 720.

Audi Nines bike check 2018
Audi Nines bike check 2018



Audi Nines bike check 2018
Max Fredriksson and his NS Bikes Decade.

Audi Nines bike check 2018
Audi Nines bike check 2018



Audi Nines bike check 2018
David Godziek and his quadruple-whipping Dartmoor Two6Player.

Audi Nines bike check 2018
Audi Nines bike check 2018



Audi Nines bike check 2018
Sam Pilgrim and his Haibike DRT Sam Pilgrim Signature Model (he spent more time on his e-bike).

Audi Nines bike check 2018
Audi Nines bike check 2018



Audi Nines bike check 2018
Blake Samson and his Scott Gambler.

Audi Nines bike check 2018
Audi Nines bike check 2018



Audi Nines bike check 2018
Lukas Schäfer and his Radon Slush.

Audi Nines bike check 2018
Audi Nines bike check 2018



Audi Nines bike check 2018
Sam Reynolds and his singlespeed Polygon Colossus DH9.

Audi Nines bike check 2018
Audi Nines bike check 2018



Audi Nines bike check 2018
Emil Johansson and his Trek Ticket S.

Audi Nines bike check 2018
Audi Nines bike check 2018



Audi Nines bike check 2018
Ethan Nell and his YT Tues.

Audi Nines bike check 2018
Audi Nines bike check 2018


4 Comments

  • + 2
 What forks was Brendog riding at Audi Nines? Looked like unmarked Fox? They were normal and not inverted like the BOS Obsys the Scott team was using on World Cup this season.
  • + 1
 Definitely looks like fox top caps in his audinines head cam.
www.facebook.com/brendan.fairclough/videos/493174261199096
  • + 1
 How tf can Godzieks frame spin around 4 times with that short of a straight cable
  • + 0
 NS Fuzz at the top for the win. The others range from bland to down right ugly.

