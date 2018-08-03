10 Enduro Bikes - Ard Rock Festival 2018

Dan Stanton's Stanton Switch 9er FS, handmade in Matlock, UK. The bike is a 160/140mm travel 29er made from a combination of Reynolds 853 and 631, with a steel front end and alloy rear end. The dual linkage system is CNC'd with a CNC'd dg leg to brace lateral movement. Custom geometry is available. Dan Stanton's Stanton Switch 9er FS, handmade in Matlock, UK. The bike is a 160/140mm travel 29er made from a combination of Reynolds 853 and 631, with a steel front end and alloy rear end. The dual linkage system is CNC'd with a CNC'd dg leg to brace lateral movement. Custom geometry is available.

EWS racer Martin Ziestman's Knolly Fugitive 29er with 150/135mm travel. With Industry9 305 enduro aluminum wheels.

MRP Ribbon Air Fork 150mm and Box Components drive and a Chain Tamer device

Martin Ziestman

9point8 Fall Line 200mm dropper post

Micheal Easton's 27.5" Bergamont Encore with Ridge Pro carbon wheels, Funn finishing kit, and an aftermarket offset shock chip.

Tracey Moseley's Trek Fuel EX 2017 29er with 140/130mm travel and 22 speed XTR

Unmarked Fox DPX2 shock and rear Proguard

A new addition to the family for T-mo

Joe McEwan's single pivot Starling Murmur with 29" wheels and 150/145mm travel. This bike is a pre-production Taiwan sample as Joe looks to outsource to meet demands. Custom geometry is available.

Ben Smith-Price's Pace RC129 29er hardtail made from Reynolds 853 featuring a 65 degree headangle, pannier mounts, internal dropper routing, with slide-out dropouts to increase chainstay length or run singlespeed. The frame is capable of taking up to a 150mm travel fork.

Steve Peat's Hightower LT 29er with 160/150mm travel, XTR drive and brakes, Burgtech finishing kit and Peaty's sealant, link lube, rim job tape and valves.

Joe Flanagan's Scott Genius 900 Tuned 2018 29er

Liam Moynihan's 2017 27.5" Canyon Strive, 170/160mm

