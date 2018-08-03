10 Enduro Bikes - Ard Rock Festival 2018

Dan Stanton's Stanton Switch 9er FS, handmade in Matlock, UK. The bike is a 160/140mm travel 29er made from a combination of Reynolds 853 and 631, with a steel front end and alloy rear end. The dual linkage system is CNC'd with a CNC'd dg leg to brace lateral movement. Custom geometry is available.
MRP Ribbon Air Fork 150mm and Box Components drive and a Chain Tamer device
9point8 Fall Line 200mm dropper post
Unmarked Fox DPX2 shock and rear Proguard
Joe McEwan's single pivot Starling Murmur with 29" wheels and 150/145mm travel. This bike is a pre-production Taiwan sample as Joe looks to outsource to meet demands. Custom geometry is available.
Ben Smith-Price's Pace RC129 29er hardtail made from Reynolds 853 featuring a 65 degree headangle, pannier mounts, internal dropper routing, with slide-out dropouts to increase chainstay length or run singlespeed. The frame is capable of taking up to a 150mm travel fork.
Steve Peat's Hightower LT 29er with 160/150mm travel, XTR drive and brakes, Burgtech finishing kit and Peaty's sealant, link lube, rim job tape and valves.
Joe Flanagan's Scott Genius 900 Tuned 2018 29er
Liam Moynihan's 2017 27.5" Canyon Strive, 170/160mm
