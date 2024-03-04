10 Bikes From The 2024 Trans New Zealand

Mar 4, 2024
by Yeti TransNZ Enduro  

Words & Photography by Eric Olsen & Jesswah Media


photo
James Eves
Stumpjumper Evo Alloy

Open Men's winner James Eves hails from Gilroy California. Rocking an entirely stock Stumpjumper Evo Alloy Elite with flat pedals was all James needed. 6 days of blind enduro and no mechanicals for James. This was James's 5th time racing Trans NZ and the first time with no body or bike malfunctions.

photo
photo

James was rocking the short chainstay setting, middle headset, and low flip chip setting if I remember correctly. But I doubt James cares much. I never got the impression James was passionate about the intricate details of suspension and geometry setup when we talked throughout the week. Don't let his chill nature fool you though, known for his underdog performances at Sea Otter, podiuming with the likes of Jared Graves and Curtis Keene, James is no slouch when it comes to pedaling hard and fast.


photo
Morgane Jonnier
Rossignol Heretic

Morgane piloted her modified Rossignol to victory in the Open Women's category. Normally the Heretic is 160mm rear travel, but Morgane has a custom linkage on her frame that reduces rear travel to ~145mm to make the bike more "dynamic" as she puts it. It seems like this paid off on the long stages where efficiency and pumping were the keys to success. Fork travel on her Zeb is still set to 160mm.

photo
photo

Morgane also mentioned her KS wireless dropper was new and had worked well for the 6 days of racing. Other highlights include Hayes brakes, Hutchinson Tires, SRAM/Rockshox/Time, and Mavic wheels.


photo
Stu Cali
Giant Reign

Stu is from the Gold Coast of Australia and was keen to tell me about his custom-tuned, mullet-specific rear shock. He said he had the total length increased for his previous generation Reign to correct for the mullet rear wheel. The new Reign has a flip chip to allow for a mullet configuration natively, but he said that he likes the tune on this custom rear shock so much that he carried it over.

photo
photo

Stu is an avid tinkerer. As is evident by the SRAM mech, Shimano cassette, SRAM rotor and Shimano brake. Full Frankenstein. We love to see it.


photo
Michelle Gane
S-Works Enduro

Michelle flew over from Tasmania with her S-Works Enduro and took the top spot in the Masters Women. If you were at the Tasmania EDR World Cups last year, you may recognize her as the announcer from those events. Her build featured a functional mix of parts, including a Shimano drivetrain and brakes, Crankbrothers wheels, a Fox 38, and a Rock Shox Super Deluxe Coil shock.

photo
photo

Michelle's Enduro featured multiple stickers related to crashes, nicknames, and her niece's Unicorn.


photo
Jasper and Kashi Leuchs
Yeti SB135 and SB160

Father-son duo Jasper (left) and Kashi (right) were racing together on their Yetis. Kashi is a 3 time Olympian in XC mountain biking and has supported Trans NZ via his distribution of Yeti in NZ for many years. This year, 12-year-old Jasper was ready to join his dad in racing the event.

photo
photo

Q: "Jasper how wide are your handlebars?" A: "I don't know". Dad obviously knows what's up as these bars were cut proportionally to Jasper's height, unlike so many junior setups I've seen. Full 27.5" SB135 for Jasper and 29" SB160 for Kashi.


photo
Dave Cohen
Orbea Rallon

Dave Cohen has been running medical operations at multi-day enduro races for many years. He estimates he's been a medic for somewhere around 30 events! In the meantime, he's working for non-profits on the front lines in Ukraine or back home riding the east coast jank. Orbea was kind enough to hook him up with a bike. Well deserved if you ask me.

photo
photo

Dave had some pretty sweet NOBL wheels with blue nipples to match his frame. Here's a photo of Dave from TranSierra Norte in 2018.


photo
Phil Shorley
Norco Sight

Phil Shorley is an Irish stonemason living in Christchurch who scored a last-minute spot after another racer was injured. He was racing his Norco Range that he purchased from Matt Fairbrother, who had previously purchased it from Sam Blenkisop. The wheels have EWS stickers that are either Matt's or Sam's. Hard to say.

photo
photo

Phil runs a small handlebar-mounted bag which honestly seems to work well. "It's mainly for beers," he says. Phil and his handlebar beers finished a very respectable 5th in Open Men.


photo
Laura Battista
Juliana Roubion

Laura flew in from Squamish, BC with her Juliana Roubion. The Juliana athlete piloted the mixed-wheel bike to 2nd in the Open Women's category.

photo
photo

Laura is no stranger to all types of enduro racing, having raced Stone King, Trans BC, EWS, and countless other events. As a result of her experience, her build is extremely clean and dialed. Purple I9 hubs, Reserve rims, and some of SRAM's finest made for a reliable setup all week.


photo
Dave Kennedy
S-Works Kenevo

Dave Kennedy showed up at the race prepared to race in the eMTB category but realized that not many people signed up for E-bike, so he decided to compete in the Masters category instead. He removed the battery from his Kenevo SL and pedaled the thing around all weekend as a normal bike.

photo
photo

The extra weight and drag of the motor didn't seem to slow him down much as he was also one of the first to drop in each day and finished 3rd in the Masters men category. Front and rear Assegais no less!

Laura Battista Morgane Charre Trans Nz


42 Comments
  • 105 3
 Big props to the dude racing his battery-less eeb in the masters class. That's awesome
  • 18 0
 apparently shoeless as well, extra impressive
  • 3 1
 This guy,
This is the guy who rides an e-bike "for training purposes"

I almost passed him over, but dude is a legend!
  • 2 0
 He was literally the first to the top of the one of the biggest climbs of the week by a large margin. Crazy.
  • 1 0
 @rickybobby19: the scarring on his feet however from grippy flats must be quite the sight!
  • 21 0
 That’s one hell of an advert for a stock alloy stumpy evo comp!!!
  • 9 0
 Also props to that guy for being a California Gilroy Garlic-head way down in Oceania!
  • 3 0
 @suspended-flesh: Dude rips.
  • 3 4
 It’s not really blind racing though if he’s done it five times (as the tracks are mostly the same each year)
  • 5 0
 @enduroNZ: he’s done it 3 times, he won trails that hadn’t been ridden previous. Not only that when we could practice trails we raced one run and done where others practiced. Can’t take away the result from him.
  • 3 0
 James is a savage. He did a century on a beach cruiser- because it's funny.
  • 1 0
 Its more an advert for James Eves, than the bike......
It should also be an eye opener for us who lament 5mm of reach, or 2mm of CS length, or complain about how we "feel" 1psi of tire change.

This guy gets on with it, and smashes riding bikes!
  • 25 12
 Why race ebikes again..why even have the category it makes no sense
  • 2 2
 Same reason WalMart has hoverounds at the front. Why limit your potential customer base on a technicality?
  • 1 0
 Explain why it doesn’t make sense
  • 9 2
 Only 2 people in the eBike category and one of them had two DNF stages. Wonder what happened.
  • 5 1
 i REALLY hope its because they forgot to charge their battery...
  • 3 0
 Can we get more detail how Stu Cali extended his air shock for the mullet setup? I've got a Cascade Components MX eyelet - works great, but it's only compatible with the Fox DHX2 coil...would be keen to go back to air if someone has a solution!
  • 4 0
 I’ll send him a DM and see if he can share any more info.
  • 19 0
 Hey guys,
The rear shock consists of a metric trunnion upper and I believe the shaft is from the old style shock, (non trunion imperial size) the shock length went from a 205 to a 207or 208mm in length. It also changed the reigns progresivity and ramps up a lot and often finishes around 140mm travel. If you hit something extremely hard it will use the full 160. If you appreciate these smaller air shocks and like tinkering, you can get some great results with linea tunes and thinner oil. This shock is also running ohlins shock oil and is more sensitive than any of my coil shocks I’ve tested. Push/ohlins/fox.
  • 5 0
 "An entirely stock Stumpjumper Evo Alloy Elite with flat pedals" Yewwww James run whatchya brung boyeee!!
  • 4 0
 Huge props to Dave Cohen for pedaling a regular bike with a monster pack and medical supplies.
  • 4 0
 Woooooooooh Laura Battista way to go!!! Long live Juliana Bicycles!
  • 3 1
 It’s weird how the less someone cares about bike/suspension setup the better they are at riding?!?!
  • 5 0
 its weird because the entire specialized gravity dh team focuses heavily on suspension setup, along with all the other premium dh racing teams who put off seasons into getting the bike and suspension dialed
  • 5 0
 Don’t be fooled, james knows exactly what he likes but he just froths riding bikes. Everything setup on his bike is detailed. He’s also running 50mm rise bars
  • 3 0
 Dave Cohen- Legend.
  • 1 0
 The "Wrench and Roll" Pliny the Elder water bottle on James bike is pretty cool. Gotta get me one of those.
  • 2 1
 That Norco is a Sight, not a Range
  • 2 0
 My bad! Got it right in the header but not the caption.
  • 2 0
 Dave Cohen! Legend!
  • 1 0
 Corrections: Jasper is 14 not 12! Big difference. Sorry Jasper!
Below threshold threads are hidden







