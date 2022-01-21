10 Bikes of Freeride Fiesta

Thomas Genon's Canyon Torque CF

Singlespeed, single crown.

Jan Perse's Commencal Furious

Jan is the organizer of Flat Out Days, the jump festival in Slovenia.

Yoann Barelli's "Rally Like Barelli" Signature Guerilla Gravity Gnarvana

Yoann's signature bike is available to anyone who wants to ride the same build as Yoann.

Johny Salido's Transition TR11

Johny's bike is kitted out with all kinds of custom, festive bike protection, plus those rainbow I9 spokes.

Chelsea Kimball's Specialized Demo

Chelsea is short, so she sets up as many of her bikes as possible with mixed wheel sizes.

Cody Wilkins' Banshee Rune

Cody's Rune is set up for bar spins.

DJ Brandt's Commencal Furious

DJ Brand's bike is styled out with Errant parts.

Dylan Cobern's KHS Six Fifty

Dylan is a Virgin, UT, local who has brought his desert skills down south.

Alex Chay's Banshee Legend

Alex's Banshee is set up for heavy-hitting.

Cami Nogueira's Commencal Furious

#FERDAGIRLS indeed! Cami is following up her win at Proving Grounds with plenty of airtime in Mexico.

While the riders of Freeride Fiesta share the common purpose of hitting big jumps, they've shown up to Mexico on a variety of bikes. Here are 10 random ish ones. Expect another batch of bikes in the coming days, as there are lots of interesting ones out there!