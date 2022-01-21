close
10 Bikes of Freeride Fiesta

Jan 21, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

While the riders of Freeride Fiesta share the common purpose of hitting big jumps, they've shown up to Mexico on a variety of bikes. Here are 10 random ish ones. Expect another batch of bikes in the coming days, as there are lots of interesting ones out there!

Thomas Genon's Canyon Torque CF

Singlespeed, single crown.



Jan Perse's Commencal Furious

Jan is the organizer of Flat Out Days, the jump festival in Slovenia.



Yoann Barelli's "Rally Like Barelli" Signature Guerilla Gravity Gnarvana

Yoann's signature bike is available to anyone who wants to ride the same build as Yoann.



Johny Salido's Transition TR11

Johny's bike is kitted out with all kinds of custom, festive bike protection, plus those rainbow I9 spokes.



Chelsea Kimball's Specialized Demo

Chelsea is short, so she sets up as many of her bikes as possible with mixed wheel sizes.



Cody Wilkins' Banshee Rune

Cody's Rune is set up for bar spins.



DJ Brandt's Commencal Furious

DJ Brand's bike is styled out with Errant parts.



Dylan Cobern's KHS Six Fifty

Dylan is a Virgin, UT, local who has brought his desert skills down south.



Alex Chay's Banshee Legend

Alex's Banshee is set up for heavy-hitting.



Cami Nogueira's Commencal Furious

#FERDAGIRLS indeed! Cami is following up her win at Proving Grounds with plenty of airtime in Mexico.




11 Comments

  • 12 0
 Don't worry Dylan, with those monster skills you won't be a virgin for long.
  • 1 0
 If I had to choose one purely on frame shape looks (rather than reliability, brand coolness etc) it would be a toss up between the Canyon and the Banshee Rune. Canyon really have hit the mark with the design aesthetics, and the Banshee Rune, although not a super clean design, just somehow works...
  • 2 0
 Very interesting to see a oval chainring on Jan's Commencal. Wondering what't the benefit of that on a big freeride bike?
  • 2 0
 One reason could be to bring the chain closer to the main pivot and remove as much pedal kickback as possible (and have like a 38-36 or 38-34 chainring)
  • 2 0
 what's that for on Dylan Cobern's fork??
  • 2 0
 Whoa, two Banshees. I'll be honest I was not expecting that.
  • 1 0
 Would love to see Erik Fedkos bike on this!
  • 1 0
 Cody Wilkins' banshee rune, the tire is touching the frame??
  • 1 0
 Most likely not.

The piece you're seeing as close to the tire, is actually to the side of the tire (kind of like an "I" beam). So the actual tire clearance is more in the center where the tire is, while the sides protrude another 5-10mm or something like that.

Source: I've got a Titan frame in the garage that just arrived, and I'm starting to build out Big Grin . Super stoked Big Grin . And afaik, all of the frames have the same rear triangle design.
  • 1 0
 @ocnlogan: thx Big Grin
Have fun
  • 1 0
 Commencal must be smug AF, so many at these events and they look so good

Post a Comment



