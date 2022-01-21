10 Bikes of Freeride Fiesta

While the riders of Freeride Fiesta share the common purpose of hitting big jumps, they've shown up to Mexico on a variety of bikes. Here are 10 random ish ones. Expect another batch of bikes in the coming days, as there are lots of interesting ones out there!Thomas Genon's Canyon Torque CFJan Perse's Commencal FuriousYoann Barelli's "Rally Like Barelli" Signature Guerilla Gravity GnarvanaJohny Salido's Transition TR11Chelsea Kimball's Specialized DemoCody Wilkins' Banshee RuneDJ Brandt's Commencal FuriousDylan Cobern's KHS Six FiftyAlex Chay's Banshee LegendCami Nogueira's Commencal Furious
11 Comments
The piece you're seeing as close to the tire, is actually to the side of the tire (kind of like an "I" beam). So the actual tire clearance is more in the center where the tire is, while the sides protrude another 5-10mm or something like that.
Source: I've got a Titan frame in the garage that just arrived, and I'm starting to build out . Super stoked . And afaik, all of the frames have the same rear triangle design.
Have fun
Post a Comment