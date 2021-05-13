10 Bikes That Have Won the Nove Mesto XC World Cup

2014

For the second XC World Cup of 2021, the racers are making a familiar transition from the smooth tracks of Albstadt to a very different, more technical course in Nove Mesto. While last week's racers by-and-large opted to ride hardtails, this week we expect to see mostly full suspension race bikes. Let's flip back through the history books to look at what bikes have been successful at Nove Mesto in years past.For the 2013 Nove Mesto XC race, Nino Schurter was the only Elite racer to run 27.5" rather than 29" wheels, and it worked out for him as he rode the custom-painted hardtail to the top podium step.Jolanda Neff's Stockli Beryll RSC 29er used flexstays to give the hardtail a bit of vertical compliance on a course that increasingly pushed riders toward full suspension bikes. Her bike featured a Fox 32 fork, new Shimano Di2, a Ritchey cockpit and seatpost, Shimano hubs on unbadged wheels, and Schwalbe tires.2016 saw a shift toward the bikes we see at Nove Mesto today: namely, full suspension 29ers. Nino Schurter's updated Scott Spark had the new Eagle drivetrain that allowed Nino to run a 38t chainring, DT Swiss suspension and wheels, SRAM Level Ultimate brakes, and a Ritchey cockpit and seatpost.Scott commemorated Nino's Olympic gold in 2016 with a custom-painted Scott Spark that he raced in 2017. The stunning bike has undergone a few parts changes from Nino's previous bikes, with Maxxis and Syncros on board as new sponsors and RockShox now providing Nino's suspension.The special thing about Nino's 2018 Nove Mesto bike was the early AXS drivetrain hanging on it. The latest and greatest wireless drivetrain was just being released, and it caused a buzz, especially after an AXS failure sabotaged Nino's short track race in Albstadt not long before.It was also the year that Nino won by just centimeters over Anton Cooper, decided by a photo finish because the pair tied to the hundredth of a second.2018 was the culmination of Annika Langvad's three-year winning streak at Nove Mesto, which included winning the World Championship in 2016. It's extremely unfortunate that we don't have more bike check shots of most of her winning bikes, because her series of victories was quite impressive and deserving of acknowledgement. The bike pictured below was photographed at Sea Otter 2018, but she continued to race it at several of the 2018 World Cup races, riding it to victory.Kate Courtney signed with Scott in 2019, joining Nino on the rainbow-jerseyed team after her breakout performance to win the World Championship in 2018. Kate's 2018 full suspension Scott Spark featured a cool grip integrated dropper remote button, RockShox suspension, a Syncros cockpit and saddle, and lots of sparkles.Henrique Avancini proudly flew the Brazilian flag on his Scalpel for the brief 2020 World Cup season, taking his first Elite World Cup win at the second XCO race of the Nove Mesto double-header.The queen of the rainbow stripes rode a custom-painted Lux for the 2020 World Cup season that featured Rockshox suspension and Schwalbe tires on Duke wheels.Simon Andreassen took his first Elite World Cup win at Nove Mesto last season, and he has a chance to repeat the feat this weekend. His S-Works was fitted with lots of Specialized parts, RockShox suspension, the Specialized Brain, and an ultra-clean Eagle XX1 AXS drivetrain.