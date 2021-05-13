10 Bikes That Have Won the Nove Mesto XC World Cup

May 13, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
For the second XC World Cup of 2021, the racers are making a familiar transition from the smooth tracks of Albstadt to a very different, more technical course in Nove Mesto. While last week's racers by-and-large opted to ride hardtails, this week we expect to see mostly full suspension race bikes. Let's flip back through the history books to look at what bikes have been successful at Nove Mesto in years past.

2014

Nino Schurter's Scott Scale

Nino Schurter is back for race three and looking for a win. This is the steed he aims to take it on. He is the only elite to run 650b in a sea of 29 inch wheels which makes his Spark rather interesting.

For the 2013 Nove Mesto XC race, Nino Schurter was the only Elite racer to run 27.5" rather than 29" wheels, and it worked out for him as he rode the custom-painted hardtail to the top podium step.

Just in case Nino needs a reminder it s there on his top tube.
The bike commemorates Nino's World Championship win.
Schurter is running a full XX1 group with a 36 tooth ring up front.
XX1 and a 36t chainring proved to be a winning formula.

Nino and Dugast have created these tires from the ground up. They started with the carbon 650b DT Swiss wheels and then specially molded these tires. Nino has three tread patterns to choose from including a snake skin with ultra low profile side knobs for hard pack.
Nino-specific tires.
DT Swiss remote lockout on Schurter s Scale.
His DT Swiss XRC fork had carbon lowers and a remote lockout.

2015

Jolanda Neff's Stockli Beryll RSC 29er

Jolanda Neff s St ckli. Neff opted for her hardtail on the course today.
While this was the bike Jolanda raced, she actually had a Rocket Ron tire on the front for the Nove Mesto race.

Jolanda Neff's Stockli Beryll RSC 29er used flexstays to give the hardtail a bit of vertical compliance on a course that increasingly pushed riders toward full suspension bikes. Her bike featured a Fox 32 fork, new Shimano Di2, a Ritchey cockpit and seatpost, Shimano hubs on unbadged wheels, and Schwalbe tires.

Throughout the race Jolanda and Gunn-Rita remained close. Neff s downhill skills were a notch above Dahle-Flesjaa s however.
Many expected Jolanda Neff to ride for victory few named Gunn-Rita Dahle-Flesjaa on their list for today.
Jolanda's technical skill clinched her the win in 2015 and makes her a strong contender once again this upcoming weekend.

2016

Nino Schurter's Scott Spark

Images from 5 Cross-Country Speed Machines - XC World Championships article
Nino switched to a 29er for the 2016 World Champs at Nove Mesto.

XC Worlds

2016 saw a shift toward the bikes we see at Nove Mesto today: namely, full suspension 29ers. Nino Schurter's updated Scott Spark had the new Eagle drivetrain that allowed Nino to run a 38t chainring, DT Swiss suspension and wheels, SRAM Level Ultimate brakes, and a Ritchey cockpit and seatpost.

Images from 5 Cross-Country Speed Machines - XC World Championships article
The DT Swiss shock had a handlebar remote.
Images from 5 Cross-Country Speed Machines - XC World Championships article
Eagle meant that Nino could switch from an 11 to 12-speed drivetrain.

Bikes at Nove Mesto have to balance performance with light weight.
Images from 5 Cross-Country Speed Machines - XC World Championships article
Nino was a late adopter of 29" wheels.

2017

Nino Schurter's Scott Spark

Nino Schurter s custom Scott Spark Photos by Matthew DeLorme

Scott commemorated Nino's Olympic gold in 2016 with a custom-painted Scott Spark that he raced in 2017. The stunning bike has undergone a few parts changes from Nino's previous bikes, with Maxxis and Syncros on board as new sponsors and RockShox now providing Nino's suspension.

Nino Schurter s custom Scott Spark Photos by Matthew DeLorme
Nino Schurter s custom Scott Spark Photos by Matthew DeLorme

Nino Schurter s custom Scott Spark Photos by Matthew DeLorme
Nino Schurter s custom Scott Spark Photos by Matthew DeLorme

Nino Schurter s custom Scott Spark Photos by Matthew DeLorme
Nino Schurter s custom Scott Spark Photos by Matthew DeLorme

Nino Schurter s custom Scott Spark Photos by Matthew DeLorme

2018

Nino Schurter's Scott Spark

You guessed it! It's another Scott Spark belonging, once again, to Nino Schurter. Photo: Syncros

The special thing about Nino's 2018 Nove Mesto bike was the early AXS drivetrain hanging on it. The latest and greatest wireless drivetrain was just being released, and it caused a buzz, especially after an AXS failure sabotaged Nino's short track race in Albstadt not long before.


It was also the year that Nino won by just centimeters over Anton Cooper, decided by a photo finish because the pair tied to the hundredth of a second.

Annika Langvad's Specialized Epic

Annika Langvad

2018 was the culmination of Annika Langvad's three-year winning streak at Nove Mesto, which included winning the World Championship in 2016. It's extremely unfortunate that we don't have more bike check shots of most of her winning bikes, because her series of victories was quite impressive and deserving of acknowledgement. The bike pictured below was photographed at Sea Otter 2018, but she continued to race it at several of the 2018 World Cup races, riding it to victory.

Annika Langvad
Annika Langvad
SRAM Eagle XX1

Annika Langvad
Extremely light yet powerful Magura brakes.
Annika Langvad


2019

Kate Courtney's Scott Spark

Photo Paris Gore Red Bull Content Pool
Photos: Paris Gore, Red Bull Content Pool

Kate Courtney signed with Scott in 2019, joining Nino on the rainbow-jerseyed team after her breakout performance to win the World Championship in 2018. Kate's 2018 full suspension Scott Spark featured a cool grip integrated dropper remote button, RockShox suspension, a Syncros cockpit and saddle, and lots of sparkles.

Photo Paris Gore Red Bull Content Pool
Sparkles for days.
Photo Paris Gore Red Bull Content Pool
Kate's favorite animal is a shark, which she says exemplifies her racing style.

Photo Paris Gore Red Bull Content Pool
Photo Paris Gore Red Bull Content Pool

Photo Paris Gore Red Bull Content Pool
Photo Paris Gore Red Bull Content Pool

2020 double-header

Henrique Avancini's Cannondale Scalpel

Henrique Avancini

Henrique Avancini proudly flew the Brazilian flag on his Scalpel for the brief 2020 World Cup season, taking his first Elite World Cup win at the second XCO race of the Nove Mesto double-header.



Pauline Ferrand-Prevot's Canyon Lux

Pauline Ferrand Prevot

The queen of the rainbow stripes rode a custom-painted Lux for the 2020 World Cup season that featured Rockshox suspension and Schwalbe tires on Duke wheels.



Simon Andreassen's Specialized Epic


Simon Andreassen took his first Elite World Cup win at Nove Mesto last season, and he has a chance to repeat the feat this weekend. His S-Works was fitted with lots of Specialized parts, RockShox suspension, the Specialized Brain, and an ultra-clean Eagle XX1 AXS drivetrain.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Throwback Thursday Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2021 World Cup XC


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Albstadt XC World Cup 2021
55280 views
Trinity MTB Debuts With a Steel, High Pivot, Gearbox Compatible Freeride Bike
48476 views
Bike Check: Kate Courtney's Scott Scale - Albstadt XC World Cup 2021
47557 views
Field Trip: Ibis's $2,999 Ripley AF is a Precision Weapon
45067 views
Video: How To Not Build Illegal Trails with Ben Cathro
43557 views
Stevie Smith: 1989-2016
38799 views
10 Pro Mechanics' Favorite Tools at the Albstadt XC World Cup Season Opener
38248 views
Comparing Anne Terpstra & Nadine Rieder's Ghost Lector FS Race Bikes - Albstadt XC World Cup 2021
33763 views

8 Comments

  • 7 0
 Scott welcomes you to the Pinkbike 2021 pre race marketing warmup
  • 3 0
 Nino Schurter's Scott Scale
Nino Schurter's Scott Spark
Nino Schurter's Scott Spark
Nino Schurter's Scott Spark
....
Will he be able to win a sprint on Sunday?

By the way, Annika Langvad's insights she shared on Insta over the last couple days are a delight compared to the usual posts on social media
  • 3 0
 I generally hate red and Spesh, but I gotta admit that Red SWORKS is a hell of a nice looking race bike.
  • 4 0
 Basically a free advertisement for Scott. Nice.
  • 1 0
 Hey, nobody ever said anything about integrity
  • 3 0
 Scott sponsored the fastest guy in the race 3 years in a row. Was it really free?
  • 4 0
 Might as well call this article "Nino's World Cup bikes through the years"
  • 2 0
 Carefully selected winners ....

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009507
Mobile Version of Website