10 Exotic or Unconventional Downhill Bikes Spotted in the World Cup Pits

Cavalerie Falcon

Cavalerie are based in France, this Falcon was raced by French junior Emilie Rilat in the 2018 season.

At the heart of the bike is a 9-speed Effigear gearbox.

We haven't spotted another Cavalerie Falcon on the WC scene.

Raw aluminium is always a winner in our eyes!

Kellys Noid 90

The Noid 90 is built around a unique shock mounting and the Think Link system.

When Rick Schubert shot these photos at a European DH Cup round in 2018, the team was currently testing a carbon version of the Think Link that was engineered by the technical university of Bratislava.

The Noid 90 seems to be an extremely versatile bike as there are two adjustment options, one on the chainstay and one at the rear shock, which alter the head angle and bottom bracket.

Cannondale prototype

This bike was one of the biggest stories of last season but it doesn't look like we'll be seeing it in the pits again this year with the project seemingly on hold.

The bike could be run in both a twin/split shock and single shock configuration. Simmonds ran the split shock in Maribor (left) before using a single shock at the following round in Fort William (right).

The bike had a huge amount of adjustability with various linkages, geometry chips, headset cups, and chainstay lengths.

Cannondale opted to use an idler on the bike too.

Unno Ever

The Unno Ever belonging to Scottish racer Greg Williamson sitting pretty in Andorra last season.

Cesar Rojo has designed a lot of top downhill bikes over the years but with Unno he gave himself a blank canvas that was free from the constraints of other companies' demands.

Limited production numbers and a price tag on the higher end of things make the Unno Ever one of the most exclusive bikes on the market.

Nicolai 29er Prototype

No carbon to be seen here.

The geometry remained pretty similar between the 27.5" and 29" model with one of the biggest change being a 10mm drop in travel to accommodate for the larger wheel size.

There's something beautiful about the craftmanship on the Nicolai frames.

Pole Machine 200

There was no missing the Pole Machine 200 rolling through the Fort William pits in 2018.

The Machine 200 utilises Pole's Evolink suspension design much like it's trail going sibling.

Pole uses a unique manufacturing method where two machined pieces of 7075 aluminium are bolted and bonded together.

The chainstays measure up at 460mm.

*insert joke about a long Pole here*

Antidote Darkmatter

The Antidote Darkmatter is handmade in Poland.

Bike porn? The Darkmatter uses an idler pulley to try to minimize pedal feedback.

NS Fuzz

This was Noel Niederberger's World Champs bike in Lenzerheide a few seasons ago.

The bike is built around a 4-bar horst linkage.

Unfortunately we didn't much of the NS Fuzz on the WC scene last year as the team they'd previously sponsored move onto pastures new.

Norco Aurum

Sam Blenkinsop's Aurum HSP 29" at Crankworx Rotorua earlier this year.

The first (albeit blurry) photos of what would later be known as the Aurum HSP. The sign of things to come. Blenkinsop tested the old Aurum with an idler pulley in early 2016.

We then spotted the 29" version at New Zealand National Champs in Wanaka in 2018.

The HSP and idler give the Aurum a unique look.

Santa Cruz V10 29er

Greg Minnaar was a big advocate for the move to the bigger wheels.

The move to 29" wheels meant Santa Cruz's partners like Fox, Maxxis, and Enve had to step up to the plate with suitable 29" components.

The V10 was one of the most refined 29ers we saw in that 2017 season.