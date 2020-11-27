10 Kits for Plus Size Mountain Bikers - Men’s Edition

Not every mountain biker on the planet fits the model form cast by the likes of Derek Zoolander & Hansel. Sure, we’ve all got some “blue steel” to us, but given that most men statistically don’t fit into size 32/34 shorts or M/L tops, and that many avid mountain bikers refuse to be constrained by the next size up (36” waist and L/XL tops), it becomes readily apparent that the chiseled abs portion of blue steel is frequently a bit buried under some extra padding, or that sheer ginormous size makes anything but the XXL range a go to. Finding riding clothing that fits this mold can be a challenge. To that end, we tracked down two intrepid plus sized individuals to test drive nine different riding kits for the more generously proportioned male rider and give you the lowdown on how they fit. Just in case you or someone you know might benefit from something designed for the mighty giants among us.
For this review, I reached out to four different testers - two men and two women - all considered plus size per the bike industry standards, but with significantly different builds. Each rider tested four to five different kits for fit (length, waist, hip/butt), material, and style. The plus sized women's riding apparel review can be found here
.
The Test Riders
Tester: Patrik Zuest
Height: 5'9" / 175cm
Weight: 255 lbs / 115.6 kg
Measurements: 38" Waist/ 49" Chest
Notes: Former World Cup Mechanic and FSA Tech and CS Manager
Tester: Brian Nicholson
Height: 6'4" / 193 cm
Weight: 220 lbs / 98 kg
Measurements: 36" Waist/ 46" Chest
Notes: Builder, biker, fun haver
Troy Lee DesignsRuckus Shorts• MSRP: $109.00 USD (no liner)
• Sizes: US 28 - 38 (tested 38 )
• Colors: Red, Black, Green, Solid Grey, Camo Gray (tested)
• troyleedesigns.comFit
The Ruckus shorts were one of the most comfortable of the test. The 38 fit great out of the package (if anything, it ran a bit on the big side); but the hook and loop waist tabs easily dialed in the fit. The silicon labeling on the inside of the back of the short helped alleviate slippage. On a long ride they did sag a tiny bit, but with the overall comfort it was a minor issue. Leg length was solid with no pad gap. They were a hair short for Patrik's DH/Enduro tastes, but that's a nitpick. One thing to note is that these were ridden alongside TLD's Sprint shorts and there's a definite fit difference them, with the Sprint having a tighter waist as compared to the Ruckus, so check between them for an appropriate fit for you before purchasing.Material
This is one of the highlights of the short: nice and light but with a durable fabric that has a great stretch to it. There's some light venting/mesh on the outside of the lower leg, as well as zippered pockets lined with mesh for those extra hot days. One left hand zippered pocket fits a large phone very comfortably and securely, and there's a right side hand pocket without a zipper for quick access. Outer right leg has another small zippered stash pocket.Style
The camo grey design is the wilder print out of the line, with solid colors available otherwise. Overall, it's classic TLD style with a great cut. Color selections mean you can be loud or understated as you see fit.
Details of the TLD Ruckus shorts.
The TLD Ruckus 3/4 jersey.RUCKUS 3/4 JERSEY• MSRP: $65.00 USD
• Sizes: SM - XXL (tested XXL)
• Colors: Solid Black, Red/Silver Blue, Pinstripe Green/ Silver Blue (tested)
• troyleedesigns.comFit
This jersey was Patrik's favorite from the entire test. It was a roomy enough fit to "hide the curves"; but not so roomy as to be a giant billowy sail. The 3/4 sleeves were just the right length, and the cuff will stay up if pushed. The shoulders fit great—one of the key fit parameters for Patrik—with an overall torso length that was just right.Material
Another reason why this was Patrik's choice for best jersey is the material: it's a nice light mesh with great breathability. And it was just the right weight for him, too: thin enough to have great air flow to keep one cool, but not so thin that one can't wear it as a single layer on a crisp day.Style
Troy Lee is known for loud designs (and that's part of what Patrik enjoys about them) but as he notes: "TLD has also branched out to cleaner, quieter lines and designs. I find the Ruckus combo is a perfect balance, allowing you to go as "loud" or "quiet" as you want with a great all around fit, both up top and down below."
Details of the TLD Sprint shorts.SPRINT SHORT • MSRP: $109.00 USD
• Sizes: US 28 - 38 (tested 38 )
• Colors: Black, Solid Navy, Red
• troyleedesigns.comFit
These shorts were quite a bit on the slimmer fit side as compared to the Ruckus Shorts tested above, including the waist, which was a bit of a surprise. If you are in the middle to upper realm of a size in the Ruckus one should consider going a size up in the Sprint. The leg length was on par with the Ruckus, but the thighs were more fitted vs. the Ruckus. TLD does call this out in their sizing, but it's something to note. Material
Being a more DH oriented short these had a markedly more robust fabric; but one that still breathed really well, aided by some well placed mesh on the lower legs that really helped air flow. Note: this wasn't some kind of delicate mesh, either; it's perfectly capable of aggressive DH riding.Style
The Sprint is a standard on the DH circuit and for a reason: it pairs classic TLD race style with a great cut. Again, you can be as "notice me" or as "ninja" as you see fit (excepting the thigh branding).
The TLD GP Air jersey.GP AIR JERSEY• MSRP: $65.00 USD
• Sizes: SM - XXL (tested XXL)
• Colors: Blue (tested)
• troyleedesigns.comFit
This is technically a piece out of the TLD moto line, but being a long sleeved vented jersey, Patrik really wanted to test it. This was by far the roomiest jersey of the whole test, and ideal for DH or even enduro, particularly if you feel the need to run armor underneath your jersey. The sleeves are long but comfy, and the hem is long enough to tuck in should one feel the need. It's got a great, relaxed fit and was Patrik's favorite of the long sleeve jerseys that he tried.Material
Some of the MOST breathable material on test. The fabric is nice and thin with amazing airflow. It's an easy pick for a LS summer jersey if that's your thing. The fabric is incredibly comfortable and soft.Style
This is definitely an MX jersey with some bright colors available, but there's also some more subdued options available, too. For those liking that moto style, this fits the bill and looks great.
AlpinestarsDROP 6.0 SHORTS • MSRP: $99.95 USD
• Sizes: US 28 - 40
• Colors: Atlantic, Black, Mid Blue (tested)
• alpinestars.comFit
These were a comfortable short with a nice length to avoid any pad gap; including a tiny bit of extra length on the top/front to reach over a pad and eliminate bunching behind the knee. Overall, these had a very "normal" fit that gave great breathing room, but not so roomy as to hook a saddle, and certainly not so tight as to be restrictive. The waist adjusters were solid and worked well. The side zipper pocket in conjunction with the regular hand pockets also functioned without any issues.Material
These shorts utilize a lighter weight four-way stretch material that gives noticeably and had decent breathability. The black, lighter weight material in the groin helps with breathability as well as flexibility in this key area.Style
These Alpinestars shorts have a great clean style that doesn't scream out at everyone, "Hey, look at me!", but still can make a statement if you want.
Details of the Alpinestars Drop 6.0 Short.
Pros +
Good fit+
Good length for pad overlap+
Functional style works on and off the bike
Cons -
For some riders could be a little snug across the hips.
Details of the Alpinestars Alps 8.0 and Drop 6.0 jerseys.Alps 8.0 L/S Jersey• MSRP: $85.00 USD
• Sizes: SM - XXL (tested XXL)
• Colors: Dark Shadow/Black, Burgundy/Maroon, Dark Navy/Coral (tested)
• alpinestars.comFit
The shoulder, arm and torso length were good, but it was definitely one of the tighter jerseys that Patrik tested, fitting more like an XL than an XXL. Material
The fabric is a nice, soft material with a back panel for ventilation/breathing that has a nice stretch to it.Style
This top has a solid clean style with some muted/understated colors.DROP 6.0 L/S JERSEY• MSRP: $60.00 USD
• Sizes: SM - XXL (tested XXL)
• Colors: Atlantic, Black, Mid Blue(tested)
• alpinestars.comFit
Just like the Alps jersey, the fit in the Drop 6.0 L/S is closer to an XL than a XXL. Material
This uses a lighter fabric than the Alps jersey, and consequently, it offered better venting. Patrik found it to be very comfortable, and with an easy to reach rear pocket on either side of the torso.Style
A good clean fit that isn't exceptionally loud.
POCEssential Enduro Shorts• MSRP: $100.00 USD
• Sizes: XS - XXL (tested XXL)
• Colors: Uranium Black, Turmaline Navy (tested)
• pocsports.comFit
These had a slightly snugger in the hips fit, but great length and room in the thighs. This short features clean lines, with good pockets and waist cinches. The Essential Enduros have a decent length that comes down over pads, but it's on the slightly shorter side for Patrik's DH background. The waist gripped well, but slid down a little on longer rides. The four-way stretch fabric kept them very comfortable, though.Material
This short makes use of a fantastic four-way stretch material that moves well with your body and is baby soft against the skin. It breathed well and was overall "quite comfortable".Style
The Essential Enduro short has clean and solid lines, with decent branding, but is still a simple, good-looking short.
Details of the Essential Enduro Short.RESISTANCE ENDURO SHORTS • MSRP: $160.00 USD
• Sizes: XS - XXL (tested XXL)
• Colors: Uranium Black (tested)
• pocsports.comFit
The main note on these shorts fit-wise in comparison to the Essential short is that there's a little more leg length; but otherwise they have a very similar fit. This is another comfortable short that is easily adjustable at the waist and fit well. Material
Material-wise there is a big difference with the lower leg material vs. the main body material on these shorts: POC uses a more durable material there to reinforce the high wear areas (the knee and the hip). This is still a very lightweight material which offered easy movement and breathability. Patrik appreciated the bit of extra length for pad overlap. Style
As with all POC gear: a clean, minimalistic look that has become a classic because it works with anything.
Details of the Resistance Enduro Short.
Pros +
Clean classic style+
Great breathability+
Good length for pad overlap on both
Cons -
Resistance shorts could have been a little longer and roomier in fit.
Details of the POC Essential MTB Jersey and Enduro Light Tee.ESSENTIAL MTB JERSEY • MSRP: $56.00 USD
• Sizes: XS - XXL (tested XXL)
• Colors: Black (tested)
• pocsports.comFit
This was a little on the snug side, but not as tight on him as the Alpinestars kit. And while snug, it did have good room in the shoulders and a nice arm length. If you're normally an XL rider but like a roomy jersey, the XXL might provide a better fit.Material
This jersey uses a slightly thicker material to add some abrasion resistance in high wear areas. As a result, it's a little warmer, but it still breathes well. Again, a very comfortable next to skin feel.Style
The Essential MTB Jersey offers a clean minimalistic style with great performance.
Details of the POC Essential Enduro Light Tee.ESSENTIAL ENDURO LIGHT TEE • MSRP: $35.00 USD
• Sizes: XS - XXL (tested XXL)
• Colors: Calcite Blue (tested)
• pocsports.comFit
The Essential Enduro Light Tee offered a tight, almost road jersey like fit. The shoulders were snug and the fabric bunched a bit while riding. However, while it was tight, it was still comfortable.Material
This Tee has nice, lightweight "lycra-esqe" fabric that breathes well. Style
With its tighter fit, the Essential Enduro Light Tee is definitely not the most trail/enduro style jersey available; it's more of an XC/Light trail jersey.
Pros +
Clean classic style+
Great breathability
Cons -
Both Jerseys fit a little snug, the Enduro Light fitting like a road riding/XC race piece.
FOXDEFEND SHORT • MSRP: $120.00 USD
• Sizes: 28 - 40 (tested 38 )
• Colors: Black, Pine (tested)
• foxracing.comFit
The Fox Defend shorts definitely falls into the roomier short category, but is still tailored to fit well, so while it offers great freedom of movement, excess fabric is minimal, eliminating any flapping or hooking. They had the right length for proper pad overlap and the ratcheting waist closure is by far the most secure on test. It really made for a secure, but easily adjustable fit regardless of how aggressive you ride.Material
The material a little on the heavier side, but this is one of Fox's gravity-oriented shorts. There are vent holes cut in the fabric, which do help with breathability, but no lightweight materials. That being said, these are still comfortable on hot days and have become his go- to short... especially for riding anything in the more aggressive realm.Style
With the length and cut of the short, as well as the simple Fox Head logo, these shorts have a great, clean style and they were some of the best looking and most stylish shorts that he tested.
Details of the Fox Defend shorts.
Pros +
Great Fit- roomy without excess material+
Waist adjuster will never come loose+
Great pocket location with zippers
Cons -
Shorts aren't super lightweight material for hot days
Fox Ranger Fox Head Jersey.RANGER FOX HEAD JERSEY • MSRP: $49.95 USD
• Sizes: S - 2XL (tested 2XL)
• Colors: Black, PTR, Light Blue (tested), Chili, Sulphur Stone
• foxracing.comFit
The Fox Ranger jersey is a standard short sleeve semi-fitted jersey. It has a good solid length (no bunching or riding up) and had a good, overall comfortable fit and feel on Patrick (note that while it has a great cut for larger frames, it was a hair snugger on Patrik than the TLD Ruckus jersey). Material
Material-wise, The Ranger is a nice lightweight, stretchy, and highly breathable jersey, making it comfortable for long pedal days. As such, it has become Patrik's go-to trail jersey, alone on hot days or as his main layer beneath his jacket on wet days. Style
This is a clean-cut T-shirt style jersey. Color-wise, Fox is leaning towards more muted colors than years past, which may or may not be to everyone's liking; but all-in-all it's a great jersey with clean lines and a nice stylish look.
|Best compliment I can give for the jersey was not noticing anything about it—always the sign of good gear. Overall, a great fit and very comfortable.
LAUNCH PRO D30 KNEE GUARDS • MSRP: $130.00 USD
• Sizes: XS - XXL
• Colors: Black (tested)
• foxracing.comFit
Patrik's had far too many knee surgeries, thanks to his occasional 'go fast and take chances' attitude, so he's constantly on the lookout for a high-protection knee pad that pedals well and doesn't slip. Unfortunately, guys like him are frequently on the outer range (or beyond) of many pads for fit at thigh and calf. He asked specifically to test the Launch Pros as their charts declared a good fit, but had been hesitant due to cost. He is hesitant no more. These are by FAR the most comfortable knee pad Patrik's worn in years. Material
The sleeve is constructed from a nice breathable neoprene-style material, which helps reduce sweat, although it doesn't eliminate it. And while these are not the most breathable/coolest knee pad Patrik's ever worn, that's ok; that was not his intention. Living in the PNW, Patrik prefers wearing what is regionally referred to as "Northwest Knee warmers" to provides the protection he wants, even if they are warmer than riding without a pad. "The hard plastic kneecup in combination with the D30 insert give the protection I need for my sensitive (and battered) knees. The one standout material choice that I believe more pad makers should use is a non-stretchable calf strap that minimizes pad creep. Having that detail on these pads means that I don't have to over-tighten the strap to keep my pads properly in place. I will likely have to purchase a spare set just in case they get discontinued." Style
There typically isn't much to be said on style for a knee pad, but these have clean lines and look good.
|They hug your entire knee, and stay in place beautifully: the top and bottom silicone beads are thick and sturdy and make sure that these pads don't shift at all. They are easily, and by far, the most comfortable knee pad I have ever owned.
Pros +
Great Fit+
Tons of protection+
Does not move around or slip
Cons -
A little warm on the hottest of days
ZOICTHE ONE SHORTS • MSRP: $95.00 USD
• Sizes: S - 3XL
• Colors: Galaxy, Black, Fresh, Night, Shadow and Azure (tested)
• zoic.comFit
The One shorts fit Patrik very well with great length and a very nice middle of the road waist, not too tight, not too loose, combined with quality hook and loop side adjusters to dial in the fit. The leg length was great, too, with good pad overlap. Overall it's got a nice, just loose enough fit that allows easy movement without being bulky. Material
The material used in these shorts is lightweight and stretchy with just the right amount of breathability. On hot days, the mesh lined pockets can be opened to add more breathability. Style
The One shorts come in a multitude of colors: everything from a classic black short all the way to Skittles blue or orange if that's the look you want. Despite the number of pockets, they still have a clean appearance that works well on or off the bike.
Details of the Zoic One shorts.
Zoic Dialed 3/4 Print Jersey.DIALED 3/4 PRINT JERSEY • MSRP: $42.00 USD
• Sizes: S - 2XL
• Colors: White Palm, Swell (tested)
• zoic.comFit
Patrik felt that this 3/4 sleeve jersey had a comfortable fit and while it could be a touch roomier in the stomach area, "for those of us with a strong lunch muscle", he found the overall fit to be very comfortable and not at all restrictive. The sleeves fit nicely and never snagged or hampered upper body movement.Material
This is some of the softest and most comfortable fabric Patrik had ever felt this side of silk. "I'm not one to gush, but I loved the silky smooth feel against my skin." This isn't the most lightweight material, but it was still very comfortable for Patrik, even when saturated, and it both wicked well and dried quickly. Style
The Dialed Jersey is much like Zoic's shorts, and is offered in colors and some prints that let you decide how loud or understated you want to be on the trails. Overall, it's a good looking and comfortable jersey.
Pros +
Solid comfortable fit with plenty of room in the shoulders+
Doesn't get clammy+
Probably the most luxurious feeling jersey material of all of them.
Cons -
Little more stomach room in relation to chest/shoulders
EnduraHUMMVEE SHORT II • MSRP: $90.00 USD (w/ liner)
• Sizes: XS - 4XL (tested XXL)
• Colors: Black (tested), Grey Camo, Grey, Navy, Khaki, Cocoa
• endurasport.comFit
These shorts have a great all around fit. Brian found them to be loose but comfortable, which translates to "perfect amount of room to move". They inseam is on par with most trail specific shorts and breaks just a bit below the knee—a little bit longer than the Race Face—and fit well with most knee pads.Material
The fabric is excellent quality: durable and had a good, next to skin feel. Overall they have a bombproof feel.Style
A pretty classic riding short with no major design flaws. The snap-in liner is very comfortable and stays in place while the nylon belt that is included is a nice touch for cinching the waist area. The black ones have a low key, ‘these aren’t the droids you’re looking for’ vibe; while some of the other colors exhibit a bit more personality. Ultimately, these are a solid get-the-job-done MTB short.
Details of the Endura Hummvee Short II.
Pros +
Loose and comfortable+
Good price point
Cons -
Minimal style points
Details of the Hummvee Ray jersey.HUMMVEE RAY JERSEY • MSRP: $75.00 USD (w/ liner)
• Sizes: XS - 4XL (tested XXL)
• Colors: Black, Grey Camo, Grey, Navy, Khaki, Cocoa
• endurasport.comFit
It fit really well across the Brian’s shoulders. Initially, it looked as if it’d be a tight fit because of that road style look, but once on it was actually looser fitting than anticipated and quite comfortable. The torso length was good—not too long, and not too short, with a minimal drop tail. The pockets were easily accessible.Material
It’s a lighter weight jersey with a very stretchy, and very breathable fabric. It feels soft on the skin, and despite the light weight, it inspires durability.Style
This is a MTB jersey with a road inspired feel: full length zip front, made from a very stretchy and breathable material with utility pockets on the back. Brian liked the idea of this jersey a lot—especially as a crossover jersey for full day adventures, but maybe not something you would want to wear to the bike park.
Race FaceSTAGE SHORT • MSRP: $115.00 USD
• Sizes: S - XXL (tested XXL)
• Colors: Black, Concrete (tested), Rouge
• raceface.comFit
The fit in the waist and overall body of the short was good. They break at or just below the knee and had plenty of room for pads. Having both internal waist adjusters or the option to use belt loops to tailor the fit was a nice touch.Material
Nice polyester fabric with a breathable but durable feel, and just the right amount of stretch. Style
These are a solid trail short that easily pulls double duty as a pedal short or a shuttle short.
Details of the Race Face Stage short.
|A do it all short! The fit is good, and the material feels durable yet still breathes well. Overall, I like the feel of these shorts, and these could easily be my go to on shuttle days or medium length big pedal days.
Race Face Stage 3/4 Sleeve Jersey.STAGE ¾ SLEEVE JERSEY • MSRP: $64 USD
• Sizes: S-XXL (tested XXL)
• Colors: Concrete (tested), Rouge
• raceface.comFit
Overall, the fit of the Stage ¾ sleeve jersey is good: the torso length was right on the money for Brian, and it fit well through the shoulders and chest. The cuffs were just snug enough that they stayed where they were supposed to and Brian didn't have to worry about fabric flapping distractions. There’s no drop tail; rather it’s cut up on either side of the waist, with a drop in the front and the back.Material
Stretchy, breathable, and even though it’s super thin, it promises to be durable.Style
Just a good, reasonably breathable, ¾ sleeve all mountain jersey.
|A very comfortable and light 3/4 length jersey. This’d be great for warmer weather riding as it is very thin. And even though it’s thin, the material seems durable enough that it would hold up well for a season or two of riding.
Race Face Conspiracy Jacket.CONSPIRACY JACKET • MSRP: $200.00 USD
• Sizes: S - XXL (tested XXL)
• Colors: Dijon, Black (tested)
• raceface.comFit
The Conspiracy Jacket fit was snug on Brian, enough so that he would be hesitant to layer under it as he felt as if that any extra layers would add enough material to be constricting. It was tight across shoulders and chest although it stretched just enough not to feel overly snug, and the sleeves were a good length for his long reach. The gasket at the end of the sleeves helped keep them comfortably in place and helped seal out the elements. The torso length, however, was almost too short—it broke right at the waist, making the drop seat necessary.Material
The Conspiracy inspires confidence and durability. The 4-way stretch, 3L fabric, has bonded seams and boasts a respectable 10k/10k waterproof/breathable rating. Style
For Brian, this would be an ideal warm but wet weather riding jacket. The tighter fit on him in the XXL meant no room for layering, but the light weight, as well as weather proofing and breathability inspired confidence to carry it as that "just in case" jacket.
|Though this jacket is a little on the short side, and has a more fitted cut, I do really like it. It’s ideal for days when layering is not needed, just a little something to keep the wet stuff off me. The tighter cut (so much less material) made me feel like I really didn’t have a jacket on... Some jackets are very noticeable when you are wearing them riding, but this fit me more like a jersey that happens to be waterproof and breathable. However, a little extra length in the arms and torso wouldn’t be a bad thing.
DakineBOUNDARY SHORT• MSRP: $90.00 USD
• Sizes: S - XXL (tested XL)
• Colors: Dark Olive (tested)
• dakine.comFit
The XL (all that was available for this review) was a little uncomfortable for Brian (too snug), but otherwise the fit was good. However, he would go with an XXL next time vs. the XL. The inseam on these shorts is adequate and breaks right at or just above the knee, working well with most pads.Material
The fabric is really light and breathable. Style
A stock, no frills, get-the-job-done, warm-weather riding short that isn’t afraid to go to the bar after the ride.
Details of the Dakine Boundary short.
Cons -
Needed to size up for better waist fit
Dakine Boundary Jersey.BOUNDARY JERSEY • MSRP: $55.00 USD
• Sizes: S - XXL (tested XXL)
• Colors: Dark Olive, Black (tested)
• dakine.comFit
The fit was decent, though Brian wouldn’t have minded trying the XL for comparison. But the XXL was good across shoulders and chest and down in the waist. The jersey itself is as long in the torso as he wanted, and while there is a drop tail, it’s minimal.Material
The fabric is nice and stretchy, and breathes well, but it’s pretty light weight, and didn’t inspire the confidence of the similarly styled Fox Ranger jersey at withstanding a big man down incident.Style
This is a very simple, light-weight, warm weather jersey.
Dakine Arsenal 3L Jacket.ARSENAL 3L JACKET • MSRP: $210.00 USD
• Sizes: S - XXL (tested XXL)
• Colors: Indigo (tested)
• dakine.comFit
The Arsenal 3L fits big in the shoulders and chest. The torso length was good for Brian, and the sleeves were also a good length—just long enough for glove overlap with a bit of float when cinched down. But it’s a much roomier jacket than, say, the Race Face Conspiracy jacket that Brian also tested.Material
Brian’s main impression was it very breathable and had a reasonable amount of stretch, and while it’s not Gore-tex, the fabric has a 3L structure with a waterproof/breathable membrane with a 20k/20k rating, so waterproof, windproof and great breathability.Style
The Dakine Arsenal 3L jacket is technically a superior jacket vs a simple windbreaker, primarily because of the superior waterproof/breathability. However, it IS roomy and as a result, kind of bulky. Yes, you can pedal to play in it, but it’s more ideal for fall/winter shuttle riding where layering is a necessity.Comparison
In comparing the Dakine and Race Face jacket, the Race Face is a much slimmer, form-fitting rain jacket. While it had good water/wind proofing and breathed well, Brian leaned towards the Dakine jacket due to the ability to layer under it more comfortably on colder days.
|I love this Jacket! For once I found a jacket that had a long enough overall torso length and arm length for my taste, which is hard to find for a guy my size. It was waterproof, comfortable, and worked well for cold wet days. In XXL it’s big and baggy, but that’s really good for layering. Though if I did this jacket again I would probably get it in an XL to limit how bulky it is. As is, I’d probably wear it only on super cold rides where layering was needed.
Pearl IzumiSUMMIT SHELL SHORT • MSRP: $90.00 USD
• Sizes: 28 - 38 (tested 38 )
• Colors: Forest, Black (tested)
• pearlizumi.comFit
These were a tricky fit for our tall big man; the waist was roomy enough that the waist tabs were cinched all the way down for a proper fit at the waist, but it has a high crotch which had barely any room for a true chamois liner. The length was good, breaking just above the knee, and pads fit ok. The pockets were angled back vs. onto the front with the idea of keeping cargo weight off the front of the thighs.Material
Very lightweight and breathable with a touch of stretch.Style
All day summer shred short for pedal missions.
Details of the Pearl Izumi Summit Shell shorts.
Pros +
Stretchy comfortable fabric
Cons -
Tight in the crotch
