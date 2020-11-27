10 Kits for Plus Size Mountain Bikers - Men’s Edition

The Test Riders

Tester: Patrik Zuest

Height: 5'9" / 175cm

Weight: 255 lbs / 115.6 kg

Measurements: 38" Waist/ 49" Chest

Notes: Former World Cup Mechanic and FSA Tech and CS Manager

Tester: Brian Nicholson

Height: 6'4" / 193 cm

Weight: 220 lbs / 98 kg

Measurements: 36" Waist/ 46" Chest

Notes: Builder, biker, fun haver



Troy Lee Designs

Ruckus Shorts

Fit

Material

Style

Details of the TLD Ruckus shorts.

The TLD Ruckus 3/4 jersey.

RUCKUS 3/4 JERSEY

Fit

Material

Style

Details of the TLD Sprint shorts.

SPRINT SHORT

Fit

Material

Style

The TLD GP Air jersey.

GP AIR JERSEY

Fit

Material

Style

Alpinestars

DROP 6.0 SHORTS

Fit

Material

Style

Details of the Alpinestars Drop 6.0 Short.

Pros

+ Good fit

+ Good length for pad overlap

+ Functional style works on and off the bike

- For some riders could be a little snug across the hips.

Details of the Alpinestars Alps 8.0 and Drop 6.0 jerseys.

Alps 8.0 L/S Jersey

Fit

Material

Style

DROP 6.0 L/S JERSEY

Fit

Material

Style

POC

Essential Enduro Shorts

Fit

Material

Style

Details of the Essential Enduro Short.

RESISTANCE ENDURO SHORTS

Fit

Material

Style

Details of the Resistance Enduro Short.

Pros

+ Clean classic style

+ Great breathability

+ Good length for pad overlap on both

- Resistance shorts could have been a little longer and roomier in fit.

Details of the POC Essential MTB Jersey and Enduro Light Tee.

ESSENTIAL MTB JERSEY

Fit

Material

Style

Details of the POC Essential Enduro Light Tee.

ESSENTIAL ENDURO LIGHT TEE

Fit

Material

Style

Pros

+ Clean classic style

+ Great breathability

- Both Jerseys fit a little snug, the Enduro Light fitting like a road riding/XC race piece.

FOX

DEFEND SHORT

Fit

Material

Style

Details of the Fox Defend shorts.

Pros

+ Great Fit- roomy without excess material

+ Waist adjuster will never come loose

+ Great pocket location with zippers

- Shorts aren't super lightweight material for hot days

Fox Ranger Fox Head Jersey.

RANGER FOX HEAD JERSEY

Fit

Material

Style

Best compliment I can give for the jersey was not noticing anything about it—always the sign of good gear. Overall, a great fit and very comfortable.

LAUNCH PRO D30 KNEE GUARDS

Fit

Material

Style

They hug your entire knee, and stay in place beautifully: the top and bottom silicone beads are thick and sturdy and make sure that these pads don't shift at all. They are easily, and by far, the most comfortable knee pad I have ever owned.

Pros

+ Great Fit

+ Tons of protection

+ Does not move around or slip

- A little warm on the hottest of days

ZOIC

THE ONE SHORTS

Fit

Material

Style

Details of the Zoic One shorts.

Zoic Dialed 3/4 Print Jersey.

DIALED 3/4 PRINT JERSEY

Fit

Material

Style

Pros

+ Solid comfortable fit with plenty of room in the shoulders

+ Doesn't get clammy

+ Probably the most luxurious feeling jersey material of all of them.

- Little more stomach room in relation to chest/shoulders

Endura

HUMMVEE SHORT II

Fit

Material

Style

Details of the Endura Hummvee Short II.

Pros

+ Loose and comfortable

+ Good price point

- Minimal style points

Details of the Hummvee Ray jersey.

HUMMVEE RAY JERSEY

Fit

Material

Style

Race Face

STAGE SHORT

Fit

Material

Style

Details of the Race Face Stage short.

A do it all short! The fit is good, and the material feels durable yet still breathes well. Overall, I like the feel of these shorts, and these could easily be my go to on shuttle days or medium length big pedal days.

Race Face Stage 3/4 Sleeve Jersey.

STAGE ¾ SLEEVE JERSEY

Fit

Material

Style

A very comfortable and light 3/4 length jersey. This’d be great for warmer weather riding as it is very thin. And even though it’s thin, the material seems durable enough that it would hold up well for a season or two of riding.

Race Face Conspiracy Jacket.

CONSPIRACY JACKET

Fit

Material

Style

Though this jacket is a little on the short side, and has a more fitted cut, I do really like it. It’s ideal for days when layering is not needed, just a little something to keep the wet stuff off me. The tighter cut (so much less material) made me feel like I really didn’t have a jacket on... Some jackets are very noticeable when you are wearing them riding, but this fit me more like a jersey that happens to be waterproof and breathable. However, a little extra length in the arms and torso wouldn’t be a bad thing.

Dakine

BOUNDARY SHORT

Fit

Material

Style

Details of the Dakine Boundary short.

Pros

+ Lightweight

- Needed to size up for better waist fit

Dakine Boundary Jersey.

BOUNDARY JERSEY

Fit

Material

Style

Dakine Arsenal 3L Jacket.

ARSENAL 3L JACKET

Fit

Material

Style

Comparison

I love this Jacket! For once I found a jacket that had a long enough overall torso length and arm length for my taste, which is hard to find for a guy my size. It was waterproof, comfortable, and worked well for cold wet days. In XXL it’s big and baggy, but that’s really good for layering. Though if I did this jacket again I would probably get it in an XL to limit how bulky it is. As is, I’d probably wear it only on super cold rides where layering was needed.

Pearl Izumi

SUMMIT SHELL SHORT

Fit

Material

Style

Details of the Pearl Izumi Summit Shell shorts.

Pros

+ Stretchy comfortable fabric

- Tight in the crotch

