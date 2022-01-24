10 More Bikes from Freeride Fiesta

We shared a set of 10 bikes from Freeride Fiesta
last week, and we're back with another 10. Riders took to the course on a wide range of bikes, from traditional downhill bikes to all variations of freeride-slope-enduro-whatever. Some spec'd relatively short travel bikes like the Yeti SB165 with dual crown forks, while others did the opposite - take their downhill bikes and lighten them up in whatever ways they could. (More on that in an upcoming bike check.) Let's have a look.Anthony Napolitan's YT TuesReed Boggs' Yeti SB165Hannah Bergemann's Transition TR11Remy Metailler's Propain Rage CFGaetan Vige's Specialized DemoDylan Stark's YT TuesBrooke Trine's Transition TR11Carson Storch's Rocky Mountain MaidenBen Thompson's Cannondale JekyllNicholi Rogatkin's Specialized Demo
