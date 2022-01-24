10 More Bikes from Freeride Fiesta

Anthony Napolitan's YT Tues

Anthony Napolitan isn't just a BMX name - he can throw down on a big bike, too.

Reed Boggs' Yeti SB165

The singlespeed setup is so clean.

Hannah Bergemann's Transition TR11

Hannah was one of several riders on TR11s, and unlike most, she ran hers with an air shock.

Remy Metailler's Propain Rage CF

Remy's fiesta-ready Rage is coil sprung with DVO suspension.

Gaetan Vige's Specialized Demo

Dylan Stark's YT Tues

That rear wheel ornament was a gift from someone in a lift line.

Brooke Trine's Transition TR11

Brooke runs her TR11 with a coil shock from Suntour.

Carson Storch's Rocky Mountain Maiden

Carson is off Rocky this year, but he's still riding their bike.

Ben Thompson's Cannondale Jekyll

Cannondale nailed it with this color scheme.

Nicholi Rogatkin's Specialized Demo

Nicholi's riding already makes him stand out, but that custom paint helps, too. And the Wook Fools sticker is a "gift" from Dylan Stark.