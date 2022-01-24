close
10 More Bikes from Freeride Fiesta

Jan 24, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

We shared a set of 10 bikes from Freeride Fiesta last week, and we're back with another 10. Riders took to the course on a wide range of bikes, from traditional downhill bikes to all variations of freeride-slope-enduro-whatever. Some spec'd relatively short travel bikes like the Yeti SB165 with dual crown forks, while others did the opposite - take their downhill bikes and lighten them up in whatever ways they could. (More on that in an upcoming bike check.) Let's have a look.

Anthony Napolitan's YT Tues

Anthony Napolitan isn't just a BMX name - he can throw down on a big bike, too.



Reed Boggs' Yeti SB165

The singlespeed setup is so clean.



Hannah Bergemann's Transition TR11

Hannah was one of several riders on TR11s, and unlike most, she ran hers with an air shock.



Remy Metailler's Propain Rage CF

Remy's fiesta-ready Rage is coil sprung with DVO suspension.



Gaetan Vige's Specialized Demo




Dylan Stark's YT Tues

That rear wheel ornament was a gift from someone in a lift line.



Brooke Trine's Transition TR11

Brooke runs her TR11 with a coil shock from Suntour.



Carson Storch's Rocky Mountain Maiden

Carson is off Rocky this year, but he's still riding their bike.



Ben Thompson's Cannondale Jekyll

Cannondale nailed it with this color scheme.



Nicholi Rogatkin's Specialized Demo

Nicholi's riding already makes him stand out, but that custom paint helps, too. And the Wook Fools sticker is a "gift" from Dylan Stark.




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Bikes Freeride Fiesta


