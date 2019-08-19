10 Mountain Bike Hip Packs Ridden & Rated

Disclosure: At a hair under 5'5" I can ride either a medium or small bike frame depending on the company, the design, and the geometry. Over the last five years I have spent most of that time on a small frame with a mixture of short and longer travel bikes. So how does that have anything to do with Hip Packs you ask? Well, on a lot of the small frames there isn't enough room to mount a water bottle, especially if I am running a piggy-back shock. Bottom line--I have to carry my water in some form or fashion so whatever pack I carry has to accommodate accordingly. Also note that I do prefer a hip pack to a full hydro pack for 90% of the riding I do, as I prefer the weight down lower on my back.

Camelbak

Camelbak Podium Flow Belt 21oz

Front and back of the Camelbak Podium Flow Belt 21oz

Pros

+ Secure single bottle water storage

+ Waist buckle tightens from both sides

+ Best value

- Minimal cargo capacity

- No location to stash a light jacket

Bontrager

Bontrager Rapid Pack

Two views of the Bontrager Rapid Pack

Pros

+ Curved design for secure fit

+ Waist buckle tightens from both sides

+ Competitive price for similar products

- Durability (not waterproof)

- Difficult to fit mini-pump/shock pump in cargo space

Platypus

Platypus Chuckanut Hip Pack

Front and flip-side of the Platypus Chuckanut Hip Pack

Pros

+ Waist buckle tightens from both sides

+ Expandable exterior flap for jacket/armor storage

+ Competitive price for similar products

- Limited water storage/capacity

- Non-zippered very small wing storage somewhat useless

High Above

High Above Lookout

Front and back of the High Above Lookout

Pros

+ Customizable - choose your own adventure colors/designs

+ Durable/waterproof

+ Can add/remove storage holsters for 1-2 water bottles

- No hip pocket storage for easy access snacks

- No built in freezer to keep the beer cool



Mission Workshop

Mission Workshop the Axis VX Modular Waist Pack

Two views of the Mission Workshop the Axis VX Modular Waist Pack

Pros

+ Hand made in the USA

+ Durable/ quality fabrics and materials

- Expensive for what you get

- No water bottle storage

Neon Retro D.A.R.E.

Neon Retro D.A.R.E. Fanny Pack

Neon Retro D.A.R.E. fanny pack details

Pros

+ Trendsetting

+ Affordable

- Poor design for storing loose items

- No hydration capacity

- Loosens and flops around when riding

Osprey

Osprey Savu Lumbar Bottle Pack

Front and back of the Osprey Savu Lumbar Bottle Pack

Pros

+ Option to use 1 or 2 water bottles

+ Waist tightens from both sides

- Minimal organizing pockets in cargo area

- No external straps to carry armor

Dakine

Dakine Hot Laps 5 Liter Waist Bag

Two views of the Dakine Hot Laps 5 liter Waist Bag

Bottom cinch straps on the Dakine Hot Laps Bag

Pros

+ Large cargo and hydration capacity

+ External armor/jacket cinch straps

- No water bottle option

- No zippered pockets on the waist/hip belt

Patagonia

Patagonia Nine Trails Waist Pack 8 Liter

Front and back of the Patagonia Nine Trails Waist Pack 8 Liter.

Front pouch and optional water bottle carrying capacity of the Nine Trails waist pack.

Pros

+ Ample cargo storage for long rides

+ Front pocket has integrated hooks to carry armor/jacket

+ Durable material/ water resistant

- Pack size not super ideal for sub-two hour rides

- Prefer a magnet to a hook for water hose attachment

EVOC

EVOC Hip Pack Pro 3 Liter

Front and rear-view of the EVOC Hip Pack Pro 3 Liter.

Unique waist belt and optional water bottle carrying capacity of the EVOC pack.

Pros

+ Lots of usable pockets

+ Designed for water bottle storage or bladder usage

+ Unique waist belt keeps pack tight and secure

- Front pocket is difficult to close up when fully packed

- Bladder hose gets in the way if not properly stored

About the Tester:



Nikki Rohan stands 5'5" and weighs 135 lbs with a 28-inch waist, 37-inch hips, and 35-inch chest, and wears a size small helmet, size large gloves, and EU-41 shoes. She typically falls between a size small and medium bike, and wears a US 8.5 shoe. She resides in Hood River, Oregon, with her husband, Colin Meagher, her two kids, a dog, and a grumpy cat.