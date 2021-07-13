Pinkbike.com
10 Mullet DH Bikes from Round 1 British National Downhill Series
Jul 13, 2021
by
Nick Bentley
10 Mullet Bikes
from HSBC British DownHill National Series Round 1
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley(Man Down Media)
Are mixed-wheel bikes a fad or here to stay? With the first round of the National Downhill series happening at Danny Hart's Descend Bike Park in Hamsterley we grabbed 10 mullet bikes for your viewing pleasure.
Adam Smith's Specialized Demo 8
Joe Croft's Santa Cruz v10
Daniel Lappin's Commencal Supreme
Shea Rooney's Nukeproof Dissent
Liam Higgin's Transition TR11
Chris Spink's Commencal Supreme
James Elliott's Scott Gambler
Matt Rushton's Specialized Demo 8
Luke Mumford's Scott Gambler
Stuart Houlston's Specialized Demo 8
4 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
tajtigabor
(11 mins ago)
How did they use the first gen Demo 29 where no flip-chip were included as a mullett? Is it possible to buy the 2021 Demo chainstay which is mullett compatible with a flip-chip and that is compatible with the previous one?
THank you if someone can help.
[Reply]
2
0
Waldon83
(26 mins ago)
Bring back the Demo 9
[Reply]
1
0
blacktea
(2 mins ago)
back in 2002 there was the Big Hit with 24" rear wheel and 26" front
[Reply]
1
0
johnnyboy11000
(18 mins ago)
that guy in the comments will be creaming his pants...
[Reply]
