10 Mullet DH Bikes from Round 1 British National Downhill Series

Jul 13, 2021
by Nick Bentley  

10 Mullet Bikes
from HSBC British DownHill National Series Round 1
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley(Man Down Media)

Are mixed-wheel bikes a fad or here to stay? With the first round of the National Downhill series happening at Danny Hart's Descend Bike Park in Hamsterley we grabbed 10 mullet bikes for your viewing pleasure.

Adam Smith s Specialized Demo 8
Adam Smith's Specialized Demo 8

Joe Croft s Santa Cruz v10
Joe Croft's Santa Cruz v10

Daniel Lappin s Commencal Supreme
Daniel Lappin's Commencal Supreme

Shea Rooney s Nukeproof Dissent
Shea Rooney's Nukeproof Dissent

Liam Higgin s Transition TR11
Liam Higgin's Transition TR11

Chris Spink s Commencal Supreme
Chris Spink's Commencal Supreme

James Elliott s Scott Gambler
James Elliott's Scott Gambler

Matt Rushton s Specialized Demo 8
Matt Rushton's Specialized Demo 8

Luke Mumford s Scott Gambler
Luke Mumford's Scott Gambler

Stuart Houlston s Specialized Demo 8
Stuart Houlston's Specialized Demo 8


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks British National Dh DH Racing


4 Comments

  • 1 0
 How did they use the first gen Demo 29 where no flip-chip were included as a mullett? Is it possible to buy the 2021 Demo chainstay which is mullett compatible with a flip-chip and that is compatible with the previous one?

THank you if someone can help.
  • 2 0
 Bring back the Demo 9
  • 1 0
 back in 2002 there was the Big Hit with 24" rear wheel and 26" front Smile
  • 1 0
 that guy in the comments will be creaming his pants...

