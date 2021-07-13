10 Mullet DH Bikes from Round 1 British National Downhill Series

Adam Smith's Specialized Demo 8

Joe Croft's Santa Cruz v10

Daniel Lappin's Commencal Supreme

Shea Rooney's Nukeproof Dissent

Liam Higgin's Transition TR11

Chris Spink's Commencal Supreme

James Elliott's Scott Gambler

Matt Rushton's Specialized Demo 8

Luke Mumford's Scott Gambler

Stuart Houlston's Specialized Demo 8

Are mixed-wheel bikes a fad or here to stay? With the first round of the National Downhill series happening at Danny Hart's Descend Bike Park in Hamsterley we grabbed 10 mullet bikes for your viewing pleasure.