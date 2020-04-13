10 New Pro Mechanics' Tools - Pond Beaver 2020

Apr 13, 2020
by Brian Park  

10 New Pro Mechanics' Tools
Pond Beaver 2020


Right now is a great time to give your bike a full teardown and rebuild, so we took a look at what's new and interesting in bike tools.






Pedros' Pro Chain Whip
• Compatible with 6-12 speed chains as well as fixed gear lockrings
• Locks the chain onto the cassette with a clever retention hook, ensuring full chain wrap and eliminating slippage
• Chain retention hook fits cogs up to 18 teeth
• Compact and lightweight enough for traveling team mechanics, but still provides plenty of leverage
• Measures 270mm long, and weighs 225g
• Price: $35 USD
• More info at pedros.com

bigquotesI've been a big fan of the much-imitated Pedros Vise Whip for years, which is essentially a vise grip that can grab onto your cassette. But, quite a few excellent mechanics remain firmly on team traditional chain whip. Pedros' Pro Chain Whip takes inspiration from the vise whip in a more traditional package.

Essentially they've added a very clever spring-loaded sliding hook to a normal chain whip, which you use to actually lock the chain whip into the cassette. Using it is dead simple and the tool just stays put—no danger of smashing my knuckles into stuff.

I think a lot of travelling team mechanics will love this one (if racing ever gets underway again), because it's lighter and less bulky than the vise whip. I'm going to use it a bit more before deciding which one stays in the box, but I think I'm a convert.






Abbey Tools Harbor dishing gauge
• Machined from a single billet of aluminum for accuracy and good looks
• Compatible 20-29" wheels and all hubs
• Stand off feet allow for checking dish even with high volume tires installed
• Uses a unique spring loaded release button to drop the plunger to the face of the hub
• Price: $250 USD
• More info at abbeybiketools.com

bigquotesAbbey Tools' Harbor dishing gauge is an over-the-top dishing gauge, with a pretty cool origin story. Dave Rome from our sister site CyclingTips is an epic tool nerd, and for his 30th birthday his wife Tracy commissioned something special from the crew at Abbey. The result was what would become the Harbor gauge.

Yes it's extra as hell, and yes there are perfectly good ways of accomplishing the job that cost a fraction of the Harbor dishing gauge. But I'm a fan of every Abbey tool I have, and I can appreciate something so utterly excessive.







Park Tool's THH & THT sliding T-handle hex & torx wrenches
• Made of chrome vanadium and S-2 tool steels (the T cross is S2, which is slightly harder than Cr-V)
• Made in Taiwan
• THH set includes 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8 and 10mm hex wrenches
• THT set includes T6, T8, T10, T15, T20, T25, T30 and T40 Torx wrenches
• Anodized aluminum "Speed Spinner" is designed to make running long bolts in and out faster
• The sliding T-handle has strong detents in 3 positions for more leverage and multiple access positions
• The hex set (THH) has one side with a twisted hex "strip gripper" for the removal of stripped bolts
• Each set includes a tool holder for mounting in the shop
• Price: THH - $129.99 USD, THT - $105.99 USD
• More info at parktool.com

bigquotesMore and more mechanics are using T-handles, usually the Beta 951s that the motorsport world is in love with, so it's no surprise to see Park Tool turn their attention to them. But while it may look similar, Park's version has a few tricks up its sleeves. The biggest feature on the hex set is one of the sides has a "strip gripper" twisted hex shape. It's designed to work almost like an easy out, biting into a stripped fastener and getting it cracked loose. I'll let you know if it works the next time Levy gives it one too many ugga duggas and rounds out a bolt.

I've never felt slow with other hex wrenches, but some may really like the speed spinner sleeves. I personally like the extra bearing detent, it feels firmer than other T-handles I've used.

One thing I'd have liked to see is a combined set of hex wrenches with just a T10 and a T25 (maaaaybe a T30). It's been a long time since I used any other sizes in the shop, and it'd be nice to just be able to buy a single set for 99% of the work on your bike.




Wera Joker 6004 self-setting spanner

by brianpark
Wera Tools' new Joker 6004 self-setting spanner
• Automatically adjusts to continuously grip any metric or imperial dimension within it's size range
• Available in sizes S (10-13mm), L (16-19mm), and XXL (24-32mm), with more sizes coming to complete the range
• Lever mechanism is designed to avoid slipping and damage by applying squeezing pressure while the wrench is turned
• Mechanical ratchet function quickly turns nuts or bolts without removing the wrench
• 30° back-pivoting angle via rectangular "prisms" in the jaws
• Prices: S - $52.94 USD, L - $73.53 USD, XXL - $94.12 USD
• More information at wera.de

bigquotesIt's awesome to see Wera putting more and more effort into the bike market. They've got an ever-growing selection of tools for bikes, which includes their new Joker 6004 series.

While team mechanics have waxed poetic about the competition's Knipex pliers wrench for years, Wera has taken a different approach. But the end result is similar: gripping force exerted on the bolt head, and less tools needed to cover more dimensions (both metric and imperial).

Honestly, explaining the Joker 6004 series is a lot harder than just watching the video above. We're definitely curious about trying these out ourselves.

Wera also just released new sets of 400 Series T-handle hex and Torx wrenches. Their 'Hex Plus' shape gives more contact surface under tension, the 'Holding Function' holds bolts to the tool, and they have the colour coding you find throughout the Wera line. Have I mentioned I'm a big fan of Wera's hex wrenches?
The big change with the 400 Series is an ergonomic T-handle (maybe more of a P handle?), which could be more comfortable for shop mechanics that turn wrenches all day. MSRPs are $102.94 USD for the hex set (2-10mm), and $114.71 USD for the Torx (T6-T45).





Enduro Bearings' new BRT-051 bearing removal tool
• Designed to remove bearings in suspension linkages and frames
• Set contains 2 pilots to locate on 8, 10, 15, 17mm inside diameters, and 3 extraction cups for 12-28mm outside diameters
• The pilot locates on the inner race of the bearing, and drives the bearing into the extraction cup
• Compatible with the Modular Bearing Multi Press (BRT-050) short and medium rod lengths and the BRT-005 bearing press
• Price: $99 USD
• More info at endurobearings.com


bigquotesEnduro Bearings has quietly amassed quite an impressive offering of high end bike tools. Their Multi Press that got a very positive reception last year is finally available to the public, and their new BRT-051 looks like a smart piece of kit for quickly extracting bearings from hard-to-deal-with locations like suspension links. Sure, a bunch of sockets and a bench vise can do the trick, but this should make things a lot easier when it's your job.


Enduro's got a few other updated tools as well. Their new pro bearing punch tool-kit (BRT-030) allows fast removal of bearings in hubs and other locations that require a punch. The steel punches locate on the inside of a bearing in order to drive it out of the bore.
The kit includes 8, 10, 12, 15, 17, 18 and 20mm sizes, as well as a tool roll for organized shop use and travel.

Enduro has also released an updated BB add-on (BRT-016) that allows their existing BB press (BRT-002) to handle SRAM DUB and 30mm ID bearings. The set includes 3 replacement pieces to install and remove 29 and 30mm bearings.
The 3 additional parts include a revised steel split collet, a new double-sided pilot to locate on all bottom bracket shells/29-30mm bearings, and a new bearing extraction cup.






Wheel Fanatyk digital spoke tensiometer
• Compact design is easy to handle, and the gauge is well protected
• Significantly more accurate than other tensiometers at lower tensions
• This most recent digital version switches from Mitutoyo to iGaging
• Updated to a more practical mini-USB output, saving about $100 over the previous version
• Smaller diameter contact bearings make the tool stay on the spoke more securely
• Available data output cable and foot pedal for super fast data entry
• Tensiometer price: $235–$278 USD depending on case
• Foot pedal data output cable price: $98 USD
• More info at wheelfanatyk.com

bigquotesThis tensiometer is a timeless design, originally by Jobst Brandt back in the '80s, that Ric Hjertberg from Wheel Fanatyk has been slowly evolving over the years. The most recent version makes a host of small changes, and thanks to a switch to mini-USB, knocks about $100 off the price. There's also a non-digital version if you prefer a dial.

The tool is offered either with no case, with an EVA protective case, or a bombproof Nanuk box. You also get a tension chart for gauge reading conversions, and a bunch of other wheelbuilding resources.

Ric says that thanks to rich feedback from the wheelbuilding community he has ideas for a new unit at some point, that will attempt to improve the tool for very small hands, very short and heavy spokes (cargo bikes), and textile spokes. But, he says this original design will live on as well, and I'm glad for that.




Pinkbike Pond Beaver 2020



15 Comments

  • 17 0
 This is like porn to me. God I love tools.
  • 3 0
 I worked for a custom wheel building shop for years and still build all my own wheels. That Abbey tools dish tool is drool worthy for sure.
  • 3 0
 What's a good case to make up a custom tool box, I'm tired of having stuff rattling about.
  • 2 0
 @fatduke check out toolboxwars on IG
  • 3 0
 That wera self-setting wrench sorta looks like it should be in an infomercial.
  • 1 0
 Cheez they dont even know how to use a wrench correctly
  • 1 0
 When the product launch video needs to be computer animated to visualize a very simple product doing what it is designed to do... you know that product clearly has to be perfect. I can't imagine any scenario where that wrench completely rounds off the nut and is absolutely useless. Why else would they use such high-budget animation?
  • 1 1
 I have the Fanatyk spoke tensiometer and I think it's pretty awesome. I see some other nice tools to one day add to the collection.
  • 2 0
 Wera Joker must live in Bonertown. That thing is amazing.
  • 1 0
 The head on it looks a bit bulky. I'd like to see the swing degrees its actually effective at.
  • 1 0
 I'd absolutely love it it there were a version that would also work with the (apparently insufficiently common in this bicycle bizz) 14mm and 15mm nuts. You know, for the axle nuts. The BMX takes 19mm so that's all good but 15mm is common on my regular (commuter, cargo, kids...) bikes. They could call it size M which name apparently isn't in use.

I wasn't aware of these sliding T-handle tools but they look pretty nice. I prefer those proper straight allen key sizes instead of the ball-end sizes. Hopefully it trickles down to the lower end toolkit. I always work on my bikes with consumer grade tools and don't think I'd need pro stuff.
  • 1 0
 Tools or a review of another mid-travel trail 29er... Tools tools tools tools tools tools toools tooooooools
  • 1 0
 tool porn... I want more of that please!
  • 1 0
 Some people tell me I’m a tool, so that’s pretty cool.
  • 1 0
 Nice! Where Dave Rome at? IHe sleeping? I hope he's ok.

