10 New Pro Mechanics' Tools - Pond Beaver 2020

More and more mechanics are using T-handles, usually the Beta 951s that the motorsport world is in love with, so it's no surprise to see Park Tool turn their attention to them. But while it may look similar, Park's version has a few tricks up its sleeves. The biggest feature on the hex set is one of the sides has a "strip gripper" twisted hex shape. It's designed to work almost like an easy out, biting into a stripped fastener and getting it cracked loose. I'll let you know if it works the next time Levy gives it one too many ugga duggas and rounds out a bolt.



I've never felt slow with other hex wrenches, but some may really like the speed spinner sleeves. I personally like the extra bearing detent, it feels firmer than other T-handles I've used.



One thing I'd have liked to see is a combined set of hex wrenches with just a T10 and a T25 (maaaaybe a T30). It's been a long time since I used any other sizes in the shop, and it'd be nice to just be able to buy a single set for 99% of the work on your bike.