10 New Pro Mechanics' Tools - Pond Beaver 2020

Right now is a great time to give your bike a full teardown and rebuild, so we took a look at what's new and interesting in bike tools.
• Compatible with 6-12 speed chains as well as fixed gear lockrings
• Locks the chain onto the cassette with a clever retention hook, ensuring full chain wrap and eliminating slippage
• Chain retention hook fits cogs up to 18 teeth
• Compact and lightweight enough for traveling team mechanics, but still provides plenty of leverage
• Measures 270mm long, and weighs 225g
• Price: $35 USD
• More info at pedros.com
• Machined from a single billet of aluminum for accuracy and good looks
• Compatible 20-29" wheels and all hubs
• Stand off feet allow for checking dish even with high volume tires installed
• Uses a unique spring loaded release button to drop the plunger to the face of the hub
• Price: $250 USD
• More info at abbeybiketools.com
• Made of chrome vanadium and S-2 tool steels (the T cross is S2, which is slightly harder than Cr-V)
• Made in Taiwan
• THH set includes 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8 and 10mm hex wrenches
• THT set includes T6, T8, T10, T15, T20, T25, T30 and T40 Torx wrenches
• Anodized aluminum "Speed Spinner" is designed to make running long bolts in and out faster
• The sliding T-handle has strong detents in 3 positions for more leverage and multiple access positions
• The hex set (THH) has one side with a twisted hex "strip gripper" for the removal of stripped bolts
• Each set includes a tool holder for mounting in the shop
• Price: THH - $129.99 USD, THT - $105.99 USD
• More info at parktool.com
• Automatically adjusts to continuously grip any metric or imperial dimension within it's size range
• Available in sizes S (10-13mm), L (16-19mm), and XXL (24-32mm), with more sizes coming to complete the range
• Lever mechanism is designed to avoid slipping and damage by applying squeezing pressure while the wrench is turned
• Mechanical ratchet function quickly turns nuts or bolts without removing the wrench
• 30° back-pivoting angle via rectangular "prisms" in the jaws
• Prices: S - $52.94 USD, L - $73.53 USD, XXL - $94.12 USD
• More information at wera.de
• Designed to remove bearings in suspension linkages and frames
• Set contains 2 pilots to locate on 8, 10, 15, 17mm inside diameters, and 3 extraction cups for 12-28mm outside diameters
• The pilot locates on the inner race of the bearing, and drives the bearing into the extraction cup
• Compatible with the Modular Bearing Multi Press (BRT-050) short and medium rod lengths and the BRT-005 bearing press
• Price: $99 USD
• More info at endurobearings.com
• Compact design is easy to handle, and the gauge is well protected
• Significantly more accurate than other tensiometers at lower tensions
• This most recent digital version switches from Mitutoyo to iGaging
• Updated to a more practical mini-USB output, saving about $100 over the previous version
• Smaller diameter contact bearings make the tool stay on the spoke more securely
• Available data output cable and foot pedal for super fast data entry
• Tensiometer price: $235–$278 USD depending on case
• Foot pedal data output cable price: $98 USD
• More info at wheelfanatyk.com
I wasn't aware of these sliding T-handle tools but they look pretty nice. I prefer those proper straight allen key sizes instead of the ball-end sizes. Hopefully it trickles down to the lower end toolkit. I always work on my bikes with consumer grade tools and don't think I'd need pro stuff.
