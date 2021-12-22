10 Products I Loved In 2021: Sarah Moore

As 2021 comes to a close, it's time once again to take a look back at the products that stood out above the rest. The Pinkbike Awards, which are decided by a panel of editors, are well underway, but in the meantime you'll also be able to read about our personal favorites, the items that left a positive impression on each of us. The concept was borrowed from our colleagues over at CyclingTips - you can read their lists here.
Lenz Heat Sock 5.0
If you look closely at the pictures from the Values Bikes Field Test, you may notice square-ish bumps right below my knee on the outside of my calves. That's the battery pack from my heated socks, and without them, I'm not sure I would have made it through that Field Test and if I did, well I definitely wouldn't have been very pleasant to be around. I even wore them under my jeans when we were filming the Welcome to Field Test video
and all the intros for the bikes. It might look lush and green and sping-like, but temperatures were hovering juuuuust
above freezing. Brrrrr...
I was doing an avalanche safety course in Whistler on the coldest weekend of the year when I decided it wasn't just about me being uncomfortable anymore, but actually about trying to avoid permanent nerve damage in my feet. I went to an outdoor store in town the day before the course started and looked at the heated socks, but told myself I had to try the $3.99 chemical toe warmers again before spending $400 CDN on Lenz heated socks. I texted a friend who had a pair for their thoughts on them though just in case I decided to come back after day one of the course. As predicted, the chemical toe warmers did nothing (in my experience you need air to make the chemical toe warmers work so a tight boot or shoe doesn't work with them) and so when the first day of the course ended at 3pm, I headed straight to the outdoor store to buy them.
The socks keep my feet warm, but they don't get too hot and sweaty since you can adjust the temperature and see battery levels using the app on your phone. There's also an interval timer so you can save the battery by running one-minute on, one-minute off intervals if you want to. You can even adjust the temperature individually on each sock if one foot is colder than the other!
It's made a huge change to how much enjoyment I get out of riding on cold days. Batteries for the win!Price:
$400 CDNMore information: lenzproducts.com
I may have gotten sidetracked looking at photos while writing this article.EVOC Explorer Pro 30L
I've actually had the EVOC Explorer Pro 30L pack for a couple of years now, and I've used it a fair bit in that time, but I feel like I've never appreciated it as much as I did this year when I took it on two trips in the South Chilcotins, so I'm including it on my 10 Products I Loved in 2021 list. I'd rather not ride with gear on my bike if I get the choice and so I was pleasantly surprised that I was able to fit my tent, sleeping bag, food and gear for four days into this pack and only carry my OneUp pump and a tube on my bike.
It's comfortable whether it's stuffed to the gills with gear and food for four days or for a day trip, has a rain cover that actually fits and stays on, and has pockets that are easily accessible and keep you organized. It also has clever straps on the outside that allow you to secure bulkier items like Crocs on the outside without having things dangling off of it like a Christmas tree as you ride down the trail. Price:
$200 USDMore information: evocsports.com
OneUp EDC Lite
The majority of the time, I just need a tool for a quick brake lever adjust or to straighten someone's handlebars after a crash. With the EDC V1 tool, I would never be the person who got their tool out quickest and I usually ended up dropping at least one tire lever whenever I got it out.
With the EDC Lite tool, I'm often the fastest to the tools whenever someone asks for an Allen key. I mean, getting your tool out fastest isn't a race, but if it was, I'd want the EDC Lite on my team. Price:
$40 USDMore information: oneupcomponents.com
Zipp 3Zero Moto Wheels
Mike Kazimer reviewed
the previous generation of Zipp 3Zero Moto wheels in 2019, and when I got my hands on the latest version which has Zipp's new ZM2 hubs, I was blown away by how compliant they actually are.
I mean sure, Kaz did write that they designed the single-wall carbon rims to offer exceptional compliance by allowing the rim to twist locally along its own axis, but I didn't think it would be as noticeable as it is out on the trail. They really changed the entire feel of my 147mm Ripmo on the descents. The rim really does deflect around bumps more easily and it made the entire ride feel less harsh. They might be heavier than the Ibis carbon wheels that came on the Ripmo, but I quickly decided that the extra weight was well worthwhile on the climbs as they more than made up for it on the downs. Price:
$1,800 USDMore information: sram.com
Sherco 250
This was a purchase I made late in the year, but it's definitely one of the things I'm most excited about. I've always liked climbing, and guess what - it turns out that riding trials moto is all about technical climbing! Basically, every ride is the Impossible Climb, but you have a throttle to twist instead of pedals to push on.
On the first rides I did, I had less than optimal control of the clutch and the gas and so I couldn't even make it up things that I could pedal up without bouncing off line, but I am absolutely loving the learning process and the thrill of getting better every single ride. Each time I've gone out, I've been surprised by what I can suddenly ride. Unlike mountain biking, which I've been doing for the better part of two decades and am pretty proficient at, I get better by leaps and bounds every time I go out on the trials moto. Being a beginner again is so much fun!
Bonus reason this made the list? My hands might get cold riding, but I can always warm them up on the clutch cover, which is always the temperature of a hot water bottle. Price:
$4500 CDN (used)More information: sherco.com
7Mesh Gryphon jersey
I've always like the saying "There's no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothes." A base layer like the 7Mesh Gryphon jersey makes the worst riding weather more manageable. Some people swear by merino wool, but I'd choose Polartec Power Grid over merino for sweaty excursions in cooler weather any day. It may need a wash more frequently than merino does to keep odours down, but it dries faster and wicks better than merino wool in my experience and it works well in a much wider range of temperatures.
The description on the 7mesh website says that the Gryphon is "hot, but not" and it's entirely true. It keeps you warm on the descents even after a sweaty climb, but doesn't feel like you're wearing a thick sweater on the climbs thanks to the waffle pattern on the inside.
I do also really like my Pinkbike beanie for hiding helmet hair and staying warm post-ride!Price:
$120 USDMore information: 7mesh.com
/ shop.pinkbike.com
Whoop Strap 4.0
Don't tell Mike Kazimer or Henry that I have another battery in here... The Whoop strap has been my constant companion for the entire year and I've enjoyed tracking my sleep, exercise and treating myself like a human science experiment trying to decide whether things like foam rolling, stretching and wearing a sleep mask are worth my while.
I did a review on the Whoop 3.0
earlier this year, but I recently got the Whoop 4.0 which has the haptic alarm. I love it. I can now leave my phone in another room when I go to sleep, the device's vibration is a much nicer way to wake up than the alarm on my phone, and if I need to wake up early, my partner can sleep through the alarm while I sneak out. Price:
Starting at $24 USD / monthMore information: whoop.com
Specialized Trail Pant
The Specialized Trail Pant is my favourite riding pant of 2021. They're comfortable enough to pedal in all day, but feel durable enough to ride in the bike park. The buckle at the waist is secure and easy to adjust and the stretchy material they're made out of is comfortable in a wide variety of temperatures.
The fit is baggy enough to wear with pads, but form-fitting enough to not get in the way. The phone pocket is easy to get in and out of quickly and keeps your phone out of your way when you're riding, and there are two other zippered pockets at the hip for smaller items. Best of all, when you get home after a dusty or muddy ride, your knee pads and legs are clean!Price:
$135 USDMore information: specialized.com
MSR Carbon Reflex 2 Featherweight Tent
The first time I used this tent, I was absolutely terrified that it wouldn't make it through the night. The fabric is insanely light and, instead of zippers on the vestibules, there is velcro. It's also not freestanding, meaning you need to peg it in properly so that it stands up. Couple that with carbon poles and lightweight pegs, and I was sure I would either make a hole in the tent on its first outing or it would collapse in the middle of the night when I had to get up to go pee.
My friend Isabelle and I stayed in it for four nights this September in the Chilcotins though and we were warm and as comfortable as you can expect to be in a two-person tent and it didn't collapse on us. It may be eye-wateringly expensive, but it's cleverly designed with two vestibules and it's easy to set up. Most importantly, since it weighs just .84 kilograms (1 lb 13 oz), it really made bikepacking more comfortable. Price:
$699.95 CDNMore information: msrgear.comThe Golden Spruce: A True Story of Myth, Madness, and Greed by John Vaillant
My friend Gen lent this one to me in the fall and told me that it's required reading if you live in British Columbia. While the story will resonate far wider than just one province, at the tail end of wildfire season and around the time BC was undergoing devastating flooding, the story of the forestry industry and resource extraction in Canada hit hard. The book weaves together tales of the early days of logging in BC, the Haida people and their connection to the land, and Grant Hadwin's life, the man who went on to cut down "The Golden Spruce" in Haida Gwaaii and then disappear under suspicious circumstances.
I used to notice giant tree stumps on some of my rides, but now I realize that they're almost everywhere there are trails in the Sea to Sky. The vast majority of our trails are built on and around logging roads. It's an industry that has created access for us, but also threatens the existence of trails in many places. An eye-opening book, but also a great story.Price:
$21.99 USDMore information: penguinrandomhouse.ca
