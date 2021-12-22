close
10 Products I Loved In 2021: Sarah Moore

Dec 22, 2021
by Sarah Moore  
As 2021 comes to a close, it's time once again to take a look back at the products that stood out above the rest. The Pinkbike Awards, which are decided by a panel of editors, are well underway, but in the meantime you'll also be able to read about our personal favorites, the items that left a positive impression on each of us. The concept was borrowed from our colleagues over at CyclingTips - you can read their lists here.




Pinkbike Field Trip 2021 Devinci Marshall
I spy with my little eye, the battery pack for Lenz heated socks!

Lenz Heat Sock 5.0

If you look closely at the pictures from the Values Bikes Field Test, you may notice square-ish bumps right below my knee on the outside of my calves. That's the battery pack from my heated socks, and without them, I'm not sure I would have made it through that Field Test and if I did, well I definitely wouldn't have been very pleasant to be around. I even wore them under my jeans when we were filming the Welcome to Field Test video and all the intros for the bikes. It might look lush and green and sping-like, but temperatures were hovering juuuuust above freezing. Brrrrr...

I was doing an avalanche safety course in Whistler on the coldest weekend of the year when I decided it wasn't just about me being uncomfortable anymore, but actually about trying to avoid permanent nerve damage in my feet. I went to an outdoor store in town the day before the course started and looked at the heated socks, but told myself I had to try the $3.99 chemical toe warmers again before spending $400 CDN on Lenz heated socks. I texted a friend who had a pair for their thoughts on them though just in case I decided to come back after day one of the course. As predicted, the chemical toe warmers did nothing (in my experience you need air to make the chemical toe warmers work so a tight boot or shoe doesn't work with them) and so when the first day of the course ended at 3pm, I headed straight to the outdoor store to buy them.

The socks keep my feet warm, but they don't get too hot and sweaty since you can adjust the temperature and see battery levels using the app on your phone. There's also an interval timer so you can save the battery by running one-minute on, one-minute off intervals if you want to. You can even adjust the temperature individually on each sock if one foot is colder than the other!

It's made a huge change to how much enjoyment I get out of riding on cold days. Batteries for the win!


Price: $400 CDN
More information: lenzproducts.com




I may have gotten sidetracked looking at photos while writing this article.

EVOC Explorer Pro 30L

I've actually had the EVOC Explorer Pro 30L pack for a couple of years now, and I've used it a fair bit in that time, but I feel like I've never appreciated it as much as I did this year when I took it on two trips in the South Chilcotins, so I'm including it on my 10 Products I Loved in 2021 list. I'd rather not ride with gear on my bike if I get the choice and so I was pleasantly surprised that I was able to fit my tent, sleeping bag, food and gear for four days into this pack and only carry my OneUp pump and a tube on my bike.

It's comfortable whether it's stuffed to the gills with gear and food for four days or for a day trip, has a rain cover that actually fits and stays on, and has pockets that are easily accessible and keep you organized. It also has clever straps on the outside that allow you to secure bulkier items like Crocs on the outside without having things dangling off of it like a Christmas tree as you ride down the trail.


Price: $200 USD
More information: evocsports.com




Check Out

OneUp EDC Lite

The majority of the time, I just need a tool for a quick brake lever adjust or to straighten someone's handlebars after a crash. With the EDC V1 tool, I would never be the person who got their tool out quickest and I usually ended up dropping at least one tire lever whenever I got it out.

With the EDC Lite tool, I'm often the fastest to the tools whenever someone asks for an Allen key. I mean, getting your tool out fastest isn't a race, but if it was, I'd want the EDC Lite on my team.


Price: $40 USD
More information: oneupcomponents.com



Zipp 3Zero Moto Wheels

Mike Kazimer reviewed the previous generation of Zipp 3Zero Moto wheels in 2019, and when I got my hands on the latest version which has Zipp's new ZM2 hubs, I was blown away by how compliant they actually are.

I mean sure, Kaz did write that they designed the single-wall carbon rims to offer exceptional compliance by allowing the rim to twist locally along its own axis, but I didn't think it would be as noticeable as it is out on the trail. They really changed the entire feel of my 147mm Ripmo on the descents. The rim really does deflect around bumps more easily and it made the entire ride feel less harsh. They might be heavier than the Ibis carbon wheels that came on the Ripmo, but I quickly decided that the extra weight was well worthwhile on the climbs as they more than made up for it on the downs.


Price: $1,800 USD
More information: sram.com



A different kind of bike.

Sherco 250

This was a purchase I made late in the year, but it's definitely one of the things I'm most excited about. I've always liked climbing, and guess what - it turns out that riding trials moto is all about technical climbing! Basically, every ride is the Impossible Climb, but you have a throttle to twist instead of pedals to push on.

On the first rides I did, I had less than optimal control of the clutch and the gas and so I couldn't even make it up things that I could pedal up without bouncing off line, but I am absolutely loving the learning process and the thrill of getting better every single ride. Each time I've gone out, I've been surprised by what I can suddenly ride. Unlike mountain biking, which I've been doing for the better part of two decades and am pretty proficient at, I get better by leaps and bounds every time I go out on the trials moto. Being a beginner again is so much fun!

Bonus reason this made the list? My hands might get cold riding, but I can always warm them up on the clutch cover, which is always the temperature of a hot water bottle.


Price: $4500 CDN (used)
More information: sherco.com





Work from home casual but also ready to ride.

7Mesh Gryphon jersey

I've always like the saying "There's no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothes." A base layer like the 7Mesh Gryphon jersey makes the worst riding weather more manageable. Some people swear by merino wool, but I'd choose Polartec Power Grid over merino for sweaty excursions in cooler weather any day. It may need a wash more frequently than merino does to keep odours down, but it dries faster and wicks better than merino wool in my experience and it works well in a much wider range of temperatures.

The description on the 7mesh website says that the Gryphon is "hot, but not" and it's entirely true. It keeps you warm on the descents even after a sweaty climb, but doesn't feel like you're wearing a thick sweater on the climbs thanks to the waffle pattern on the inside.

I do also really like my Pinkbike beanie for hiding helmet hair and staying warm post-ride!

Price: $120 USD
More information: 7mesh.com / shop.pinkbike.com




Did I just take this superb photo while typing this up? Why yes, yes I did.

Whoop Strap 4.0

Don't tell Mike Kazimer or Henry that I have another battery in here... The Whoop strap has been my constant companion for the entire year and I've enjoyed tracking my sleep, exercise and treating myself like a human science experiment trying to decide whether things like foam rolling, stretching and wearing a sleep mask are worth my while.

I did a review on the Whoop 3.0 earlier this year, but I recently got the Whoop 4.0 which has the haptic alarm. I love it. I can now leave my phone in another room when I go to sleep, the device's vibration is a much nicer way to wake up than the alarm on my phone, and if I need to wake up early, my partner can sleep through the alarm while I sneak out.


Price: Starting at $24 USD / month
More information: whoop.com




Here is someone who is definitely not me wearing the Specialized Trail Pant.

Specialized Trail Pant

The Specialized Trail Pant is my favourite riding pant of 2021. They're comfortable enough to pedal in all day, but feel durable enough to ride in the bike park. The buckle at the waist is secure and easy to adjust and the stretchy material they're made out of is comfortable in a wide variety of temperatures.

The fit is baggy enough to wear with pads, but form-fitting enough to not get in the way. The phone pocket is easy to get in and out of quickly and keeps your phone out of your way when you're riding, and there are two other zippered pockets at the hip for smaller items. Best of all, when you get home after a dusty or muddy ride, your knee pads and legs are clean!


Price: $135 USD
More information: specialized.com




My tent mate Isabelle and I and some frosty bikes on September long weekend.

MSR Carbon Reflex 2 Featherweight Tent

The first time I used this tent, I was absolutely terrified that it wouldn't make it through the night. The fabric is insanely light and, instead of zippers on the vestibules, there is velcro. It's also not freestanding, meaning you need to peg it in properly so that it stands up. Couple that with carbon poles and lightweight pegs, and I was sure I would either make a hole in the tent on its first outing or it would collapse in the middle of the night when I had to get up to go pee.

My friend Isabelle and I stayed in it for four nights this September in the Chilcotins though and we were warm and as comfortable as you can expect to be in a two-person tent and it didn't collapse on us. It may be eye-wateringly expensive, but it's cleverly designed with two vestibules and it's easy to set up. Most importantly, since it weighs just .84 kilograms (1 lb 13 oz), it really made bikepacking more comfortable.


Price: $699.95 CDN
More information: msrgear.com



I'll get this back to you soon Gen, I swear.

The Golden Spruce: A True Story of Myth, Madness, and Greed by John Vaillant

My friend Gen lent this one to me in the fall and told me that it's required reading if you live in British Columbia. While the story will resonate far wider than just one province, at the tail end of wildfire season and around the time BC was undergoing devastating flooding, the story of the forestry industry and resource extraction in Canada hit hard. The book weaves together tales of the early days of logging in BC, the Haida people and their connection to the land, and Grant Hadwin's life, the man who went on to cut down "The Golden Spruce" in Haida Gwaaii and then disappear under suspicious circumstances.

I used to notice giant tree stumps on some of my rides, but now I realize that they're almost everywhere there are trails in the Sea to Sky. The vast majority of our trails are built on and around logging roads. It's an industry that has created access for us, but also threatens the existence of trails in many places. An eye-opening book, but also a great story.


Price: $21.99 USD
More information: penguinrandomhouse.ca




119 Comments

  • 73 1
 $400 socks. It's like Sarah wanted to dunk on her coworkers for most superfluous expenditures.

But then she double dunked on them with that sick trials bike. What a legend. Let's see some clips on that beast Sarah!
  • 4 1
 That's gotta be a typo right? Socks don't cost $400 heated or not.
  • 5 1
 They sound ridiculous and overpriced, I spent about $250 on a hot-tronic set and I would do it again in a second. My toes would freeze and be very painful within a hour or two skiing. Now all day, no problem.
  • 3 1
 @tbubier: but they come with an i-phone app
  • 19 0
 @tbubier: I mean it's CAD. So in 'freedom dollars' it's a steal of a deal $300. I'm just offended for my trusty $3usd socks. Where's the next PinkBike Value Socks Field Test?? I need a budget vs baller series on socks and underwear. @henryquinney is clearly ready for some Mike Bear Under Wear
  • 23 0
 For$400 I hope they sync with Flight Attendant so they turn off on the ups so you don't get sweaty and turn on for the downs when the windchill makes the toesies chilly.
  • 5 0
 @lepigpen: Best value has to be Darn Tough socks. Their lifetime warranty is legit, I just returned a few pairs I bought in 2016 that finally started to get holes in them and they gave me full credit for new socks.
  • 1 0
 @GBeard: This is company wide? All the socks? The prices aren't bad. Cuz I bought some decent cheapo socks but they really are starting to fail. I think in between threaded pin pedals and just general bush whackin they're starting to drop like flies. I bought one pair of Fox socks that are quite nice... But they're pretty pricey per pair
  • 2 0
 @rclugnut: Do not make fun of something you have not tried or experienced. I have heard for these socks from Sarah on the Pinkbike podcast, bought them and I am using them every day.
They are really a game changer, they make you feel your toes after two hour ride in below freezing temperatures, but they are not too warm, so you do not get sweat.
For what you get, they are cheap and in my book they come in the line of greatest products of all time.
Pls. note that I have them for about a month, so I can not comment on durability. Also, the price includes socks, batteries and charger, only socks go for about 90 euros in europe.
  • 2 0
 @lepigpen: Yes, every sock they make is lifetime guarantee.
  • 1 0
 @hsertic: Re-read my comment. I am 100% for them. To provide an example, put them on in the am, before skiing, skiid from 7a -3p, kept going till I got home and took um off at 4:30p. Absolutely fantastic.
  • 2 0
 @hsertic: Oh we most certainly will make fun of $400 socks.
  • 3 0
 @GBeard: I concur. Darn Tough are super legit.
  • 5 5
 @GBeard: Jesus Christ,
For real? you returned more than 1 pair of $25 socks for replacement that were 5 years old because they started to get holes in them?
I get that the socks are sold with the lifetime warranty, but at some point you have to feel like you got your money’s worth out of them…you’ve essentially soaked up any built in profit that the company had in the original shocks they sold you.
I’m trying not to judge here, I really am, but 5 years from a pair of socks, that admittedly prolly weren’t outrageously expensive in the first place is reason enough to continue to support that company.

I’m flabbergasted, returned 5 year old socks, f$%k me.

Sorry man, I’ll tone down the judgement, sorry
  • 3 1
 @onawalk: They were $15 bucks and yeah I did return them after 5 years because they advertise a lifetime warranty, that is the reason I bought them in the first place and their entire business model. They wouldn't offer lifetime warranty if they were going to lose money and that cost wasn't already priced in. They probably make them for a few bucks. Also, imagine getting so outraged at such a minor thing that someone else did that doesn't even effect or impact you life that you write an essay about it.
  • 1 0
 I bought a pair for my wife for Christmas based on Sarah's recommendation during a previous podcast
  • 1 0
 $400 might sound / is crazy, but, for those who don’t have good circulation in their extremities, cost isn’t really an object in the decision to participate or not.

An ex would tap out in less than 2hrs skiing as her feet were stark white due to no blood flow. After installing those socks she’s out bell to bell. Absolutely worth the opportunity cost.

Now there just needs to be more competition.
  • 25 1
 If you'd like to purchase the Specialized Trail Pant, you can have a seat over there in our waiting room with BeetleJuice.
  • 3 0
 Or just go here: www.eriksbikeshop.com/trail%20pant?_q=Trail%20pant&map=ft
  • 2 0
 Really??? The only size NOT in stock is 26", unless you want that grungy looking "Cast Umber" that is.

www.specialized.com/us/en/trail-pant/p/189781?color=307890-189781
  • 23 0
 Golden Spruce is amazing.
  • 2 0
 Good read. I've given that one as a x-mas gift before.
  • 2 0
 Agreed, so good. Check out The Tiger by the same author.
  • 1 0
 @sarahmoore Golden Spruce is a very good book.
I also think another one in the BC history lesson category is John Clarke's biography, "Explorer of the Coast Mountains"
  • 1 0
 can confirm
  • 8 0
 I'm a little bit confused here.. if you're already wearing a strap around the wrist that can monitor some of your vital functions, why not add some smart watch to that strap and have absolutely all the data that you can possibly think off?
It doesn't have to be Fenix or some other badass piece, but there are some serious watches that are still light and slim
  • 8 0
 The Garmin Instinct is priced unbelievably well right now on Amazon, and even their own site I think. Superb multi sport watch with a rugged body you don't worry about hitting a tree with going mach chicken
  • 2 0
 @steflund: I actually sleep with a cheap Garmin Vivosmart (under $40 USD). Purely to measure my sleep, but more importantly my true resting pulse rate. Also its a handy back up for when i forget to charge my Fenix before a ride.
  • 1 0
 A $30 smart watch gathers unbelievable amounts of data. I wear mine 24/7.
  • 1 0
 I like that the battery lasts so long (5+ days) because it doesn't do anything but monitor the vital functions. And I like looking at my Garmin head unit on my handlebars when I'm riding anyways, so it works well for me! I also haven't found a watch that is anywhere near as small and comfortable as the Whoop strap. It's also tighter on your wrist so the sensor has more contact with your skin and is more accurate than a lot of smart watches.
  • 10 1
 You can get heated socks on Amazon for like £40 and they work brilliantly which makes 400 buck-a-doodles foot gloves a bit ott.
  • 10 0
 I've got the Amazon heated socks. They're bulky at the toebox as there's padding there (likely for heating coils). They did work great for Biking and hiking as my boots and shoes have space at the toe.

However the Amazon socks would not be so great for skiing as my boots would likely pinch. The Lenz socks are much thinner; similar in thinness to a ski sock. I ski 100 days/year so if I always had cold feet and that was the only fix the Lenz would be worth it, to me
  • 11 0
 BRAAAAAAP
  • 3 0
 Buuuuurrrpp
  • 3 0
 Paaaarrrrppp.
  • 12 0
 Ringa ding ding
  • 2 0
 @Endurahbrah: ...ding a ding dong, I weare a smart watch so i can monitor everything in this song.
  • 6 2
 In the world of electrics, other than cost (because used trials moto can be incredibly affordable) is there a good reason not to go electric? Seems like bypassing the whole learning-to-ride-a-motorcycle thing plus on-demand torque would be very desirable.
  • 4 7
 the good reason is that you wont learn how to ride a motorcycle safely
  • 1 0
 I'm just waiting for the price of electric motos to come down... I think an electric trail / enduro bike would be so sick. I met an older guy riding an Alta on some trails and he was loving it. For now, I'm milking my old KDX until I can get an electric bike for under $10k (or future equivalent of $10k after inflation more likely). If my KDX dies before then, I'll probably buy another 2-stroke trail bike on the used market though.

Oh, and to answer your question, the main other reason not to buy electric besides price is their range. Can't ride more than a couple hours at a time on most of them right now, and charging is tough when you're out in the bush.
  • 7 0
 Love these lists! Fun look into the folks behind the content
  • 5 0
 O for 6 on pinkers staff choosing Outside+ as one of their fav products of 2021....fingers crossed the last advent giveaway is a + membership for 1000 people.
  • 2 0
 Imagine how much shit they would get if they did that. The pinkbike comments section is not forgiving, and the rest of the article would be disregarded as them being a corporate shill.
  • 2 0
 I'm super interested in those Zipp Moto wheels!! What other thoughts do you have Sarah? Are they too squishy, meaning too compliant...? Do they feel sloppy, in other words? I don't like my bike to feel too loose in the corners etc. Thanks!
  • 3 0
 I ran them for maybe a year , that time was split between my Megatower and my Tallboy4 , being a heavy guy they were just a little too compliant for me. I worried too much . But for normal/lighter guys and girls they would be awesome and a nice change from over stiff carbon wheelsets.
  • 3 0
 I've had them after previously running DT 1200 Carbons and Flow EX3s. They make a huge difference compared to the usually harsh standard carbon rims, but there's not too much difference in feel overall between the Stans and the Zipps. Along with them being just 100g lighter/rimset, and costing about 6.5x as much, I found it better to just run the Stans. But they're amazing compared to regular carbon design!
  • 5 0
 I would like to see a blind test on rims, same tires, same hubs, just different unlabeled rims of approx. same width.
  • 1 0
 @JHMatlock: Thanks mate!
  • 1 0
 @DemoB: That makes sense. I'm running some Raceface ARC30s right now. No complaints! I just think that concept in design is interesting in the Motos. Cheers mate.
  • 4 0
 Why would someone choose Whoop strap over any other tracking device such as Fitbit, Garmin, Suunto, Apple Watch, Samsung gear?
  • 3 0
 I personally wear a Whoop strap because I really don't need yet another screen in my life.
  • 2 0
 @alicialeggett: Is the app that good that the $24/mo subscription fee can be justified? The fitbit one is $100 (just over 4 months worth of Woop), and has (as far as I can tell) the same functionality. Sure, it has a really basic screen, but you can keep it on your belt or something and never look at at anyways.
  • 1 0
 Never used a Whoop but from what I've looked at my used Garmin Instinct does most of the same stuff with no monthly fee. They just call it Body Battery.
  • 3 2
 @alicialeggett: u still use your phone/computer screen to access data that is being tracked
  • 2 0
 @alicialeggett: Agreed, but the screens on Fitbits rarely work anyway and you don't have to subscribe to them.
  • 2 0
 Great to see fellow pack users. I thought my Zephyr 45 was pushing it. I find it so much easier to ride with a pack than having anything on the bike. My Big Agnes tent can easily attach to the bike but I notice the handling worsens. So into the pack it goes.
  • 4 0
 Good one for buying the Trials Moto! 40yrs of riding one and still love it. As a beginner get a few lessons if you can.
  • 1 0
 40 years, so awesome. Lessons is the plan! Looking forward to it.
  • 1 0
 I really liked the Specialized Trail Pants once I got them on. It seemed find for a 6'2" without looking like I'm ready for the flood. The downside is I burst the seams on each ankle opening because they are made for maybe a small child. Others I know also broke them.
Luckily the Demos have a regular sized opening for your foot.
  • 3 0
 I wear a size 14 shoe and have zero issues with getting my foot through the cuff. . .

As a 6’5” er I’d also recommend the Endura pants they have nice inseam lengths.
  • 3 0
 forbike has the logest inseam i have found of all pants. highly recommend
  • 2 0
 @unrooted: I have no idea what caused it as I don't even have that tall of an instep. Just heard the tearing no matter how careful I was trying to be with mere 13s. I know someone else at our shop did the same thing.
But thanks for the heads up on Endura. I'll try to get my hands on some to try.
  • 3 0
 @andraperrella27: Looks like they have some nice stuff. Thanks for the tip.
  • 3 0
 @lwkwafi: have you tried putting the trail pants on BEFORE your shoes?
  • 1 0
 @lwkwafi, I had the same experience - I wish the cuffs were more elastic. They're hard to get on and off due to that tiny ankle opening, and I agree that the Demo pants are the easier to use option.
  • 5 0
 $400 socks... y'all are officially out to lunch
  • 1 1
 $400 CDN but still pricey.
  • 1 0
 I don't know I really enjoy them, especially on multi-day hut trips touring in the winter, or the -30 ski day at the resort. They beat the hell out of the old school exterior battery on the side of a ski boot and having to cut out your foot bed. I don't know how many batteries I have had to replace after smashing it off.
  • 2 0
 I have heated insoles. Are a german company, were $100 cad from amazon.

I had socks, but socks need washing, and you have to hand wash and hang dry the socks. Not ideal multi day rides. The insoles are the way to go.
  • 1 0
 I came very close to buying a sherco 250/300ST last year. I ended up blinking and bought a Gasgas EC300. I just love riding a two stroke. The throttle response is something else. I’m going to be doing some work on it next year with some performance parts and dyno time to get the power output up to race/competition levels.
  • 1 0
 Wow !! Trials bike? Good for you. I purchased mine last month. After almost 40 years of mountain biking I too am enjoying the challenge of riding moto trials. I still ride my Patrol and look forward to returning to Whistler after a 2 year absence, but trials is so much fun
  • 3 0
 I like me some moto trials. Nice Sarah! You should post a video sometime.
  • 2 0
 I just want to know more about those awesome campfire booties y'all have on.
  • 1 0
 I love my trail pants but dont like shallow pockets that much. On specialized shorts i can stash so much things i dont need to wear backpack (even full banana)
  • 5 0
 Oh, I thought you were just pleased to see me...
  • 4 0
 SHERCO!!!!!!
  • 1 0
 Sarah, Have you ever tried to double up on those heated socks? I think im going to do that if there is every another stimulus check.
  • 1 0
 Anyone else rusting out there edc lite compared to the original with o-ring? Sweat and moisture makes its way in and the tool is toast.
  • 2 0
 "getting your tool out fastest isn't a race"

Say that again, but slower...
  • 1 0
 She's got expensive tastes! The only thing that was of interest was that orange jacket and she didn't list it as her favorite Frown
  • 3 0
 Unfortunately I do! That's the 7mesh Co-Pilot jacket. Women's https://7mesh.com/copilot-jacket-women Men's: https://7mesh.com/copilot-jacket
  • 1 0
 @sarahmoore: Check out the Black Diamond Alpine Start Hoody if you can. It's my favorite jacket I wear for 3- season riding and maybe even down to -10*C with a mid-layer. It's a highly breathable softshell that rock climbers wear. Really light, blocks wind, and also abrasion resistant. The hood also fits over a helmet. I've crashed hard several times on it and hit a few trees as well with it on. Every time, I thought the jacket will be toast on the forearms, shoulders and chest areas. But not a scratch or any pilling on the jacket. It's amazing!
  • 2 0
 Can you ride a lot of MTB trails on motos in squamish?
  • 9 1
 Most of the Valleycliffe trails were built by trials riders but are dual-use MTB + Trials now. You can see all the trails you can ride trials motos on if you select "Observed Trials" as your activity in Trailforks.
  • 8 6
 I know a few people who left Squamish because of this... Moto guys build awesome moto trails and trial zones then mtb riders claim they built them and take them over. Load of BS. Last I knew there were some hidden zones left but not many.
  • 2 0
 @sarahmoore: Its great to hear your take on trials v MTB,I'm in the same boat but the complete opposite, I have ridden and raced Motocross for 30 years but I'm actually getting slower now with age,being new to MTB (about 4 years now) I'm still progressing and love learning new things and achieving new goals
  • 1 0
 Couldn't agree more in the Zipp moto rims. Best hoops I've ever had, specially for a humble hardtail.
  • 1 0
 They would be great on a hardtail!
  • 2 0
 The Gryphon is just a brilliant jersey, love it
  • 1 0
 Sherco 250. Used. Same price as a used carbon Mtn bike! Nothing expensive about that.
  • 1 0
 Well, you simply can't argue with the fact that it is very important to get your tool out fast
  • 1 0
 Golden spruce is an interesting book
  • 2 1
 More motos on pinkbike err pinkmoto
  • 1 0
 Wish we could get these articles 2x/yr. This is good stuff.
  • 2 3
 Love these Products I Loved articles! Sure wish Santa would put a Sherco 250 under my tree this Christmas! I'd even be happy with those socks for my always freezing feet.
  • 2 2
 Not sure why someone would down vote my comment...
Was it the socks?
Or was it the reference to Santa?
The Sherco?
Or maybe you just hate Christmas?
  • 2 4
 @srh2: hey I just logged in to downvote you for asking why you got downvoted.
  • 1 0
 @owl-X: LOL
  • 1 0
 Wow, this happens to be my "when I win lotto" list. Small world.
  • 1 0
 Looms like Sarah has super expensive taste
  • 1 0
 That was fantastic! Now that’s diversity..
  • 1 0
 Convert to tubeless on the Sherco. For all the reasons we do it on mtbs.
  • 1 0
 Yeah for sure. I can't believe how low pressure you run on the trials moto! Less than 2 PSI in the rear tire!
  • 1 3
 Carbon tent to match your carbon bike - because why not?
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



