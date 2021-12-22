10 Products I Loved In 2021: Sarah Moore

I spy with my little eye, the battery pack for Lenz heated socks!

Lenz Heat Sock 5.0

Price:

More information:

I may have gotten sidetracked looking at photos while writing this article.

EVOC Explorer Pro 30L

Price:

More information:

OneUp EDC Lite

Price:

More information:

Zipp 3Zero Moto Wheels



Mike Kazimer



I mean sure, Kaz did write that they designed the single-wall carbon rims to offer exceptional compliance by allowing the rim to twist locally along its own axis, but I didn't think it would be as noticeable as it is out on the trail. They really changed the entire feel of my 147mm Ripmo on the descents. The rim really does deflect around bumps more easily and it made the entire ride feel less harsh. They might be heavier than the Ibis carbon wheels that came on the Ripmo, but I quickly decided that the extra weight was well worthwhile on the climbs as they more than made up for it on the downs.





Mike Kazimer reviewed the previous generation of Zipp 3Zero Moto wheels in 2019, and when I got my hands on the latest version which has Zipp's new ZM2 hubs, I was blown away by how compliant they actually are.I mean sure, Kaz did write that they designed the single-wall carbon rims to offer exceptional compliance by allowing the rim to twist locally along its own axis, but I didn't think it would be as noticeable as it is out on the trail. They really changed the entire feel of my 147mm Ripmo on the descents. The rim really does deflect around bumps more easily and it made the entire ride feel less harsh. They might be heavier than the Ibis carbon wheels that came on the Ripmo, but I quickly decided that the extra weight was well worthwhile on the climbs as they more than made up for it on the downs.$1,800 USD

A different kind of bike.

Sherco 250

Price:

More information:

Work from home casual but also ready to ride.

7Mesh Gryphon jersey

Price:

More information:

Did I just take this superb photo while typing this up? Why yes, yes I did.

Whoop Strap 4.0

Price:

More information:

Here is someone who is definitely not me wearing the Specialized Trail Pant.

Specialized Trail Pant

Price:

More information:

My tent mate Isabelle and I and some frosty bikes on September long weekend.

MSR Carbon Reflex 2 Featherweight Tent

Price:

More information:

I'll get this back to you soon Gen, I swear.

The Golden Spruce: A True Story of Myth, Madness, and Greed by John Vaillant

Price:

More information: