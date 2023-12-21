10 Products I Loved in 2023: Henry Quinney

Max Barron and Tom Richards



I work with a lot of great people at Pinkbike, but Max and Tom specifically this year have been a wonderfully fun presence in my life. At the start of the year, we decided to really have a run at videos, shaking up some aspects, and trying to commit to longer-form content, video essays, and a higher production value. It's been a huge learning curve for us all but they've dragged me along when I wasn't up to it, and let me explore my ideas with freedom and support, even if some of them were completely daft.



There's a special kind of person that you can tell the stupidest, silliest idea you can possibly imagine to and they just say "Well, let's try it". There have been some duds on my part, but there would have been 10 times more had it not been for the skill and care of these two.

