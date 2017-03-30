10 Pumptrack Bikes from Crankworx Rotorua 2017

New bikes, borrowed bikes, old bikes with a clean and everything in between. There was a big mix of rides out for the kickoff event of the 2017 Pumptrack Challenge series. Earlier in the day there were rumors abound that the event would be chainless, but with it not being confirmed, a number of riders were around with chains attached. After a majority vote with the riders, everyone was forced to take off their chains – it is a pumptrack after all.



Cody Kelley's Yeti DJ













Maxxis Ikon and DTH combo. Maxxis Ikon and DTH combo.











Barry Nobles' Airborne









His Profile rear hub is not single speed specific. His Profile rear hub is not single speed specific. Profile Pivotal seat and Crankbrothers Stamp pedals. Profile Pivotal seat and Crankbrothers Stamp pedals.





The classic ODI O-Grip is Barry's favorite grip. He's stopping with Guide Ultimates. The classic ODI O-Grip is Barry's favorite grip. He's stopping with Guide Ultimates.





Barry had quite a bit of extra cable up front for all the tricks he's been locking down. Barry had quite a bit of extra cable up front for all the tricks he's been locking down. Maxxis Ardent up front and a Pike DJ. Maxxis Ardent up front and a Pike DJ.





Jill Kintner's Norco Rampage









A closer look reveals a subtle metal flake in the paint. A closer look reveals a subtle metal flake in the paint.





Upon learning that it was a chainless event, Jill's mechanic removed the entire drivetrain, including the chainring. Upon learning that it was a chainless event, Jill's mechanic removed the entire drivetrain, including the chainring. Renthal Fatbar Carbon with Shimano XT brakes take care of stopping duties. Jill was one of only a few running front and rear brakes too. Renthal Fatbar Carbon with Shimano XT brakes take care of stopping duties. Jill was one of only a few running front and rear brakes too.









Mitch Ropelato's Santa Cruz Jackal









Mitch was running flats and chooses to run the Deity T-Mac pedals. Mitch was running flats and chooses to run the Deity T-Mac pedals. More Sensus Lite grips. Mitch also uses Guide Ultimates for stopping. More Sensus Lite grips. Mitch also uses Guide Ultimates for stopping.









Caroline Buchanan's Winning Airborne













Buchanan left her drivetrain on the bike... Buchanan left her drivetrain on the bike... Including the chainguide. Including the chainguide.









Reece Wallace's Custom Painted Giant













Chomag's Liason series Overture seat. Chomag's Liason series Overture seat. A gyro for all of his spinny trick things. A gyro for all of his spinny trick things.









Reece runs the gyro to his BB7 calliper. Reece runs the gyro to his BB7 calliper. Custom decals too. Custom decals too.





Iago Garay's Borrowed Santa Cruz Jackal













Hope Pro 2 hubs and a rusty chain pre-removal. Hope Pro 2 hubs and a rusty chain pre-removal. Primo Powerbite BMX cranks Primo Powerbite BMX cranks





Bernard Kerr's Pivot Point









Industry Nine single speed hub laced to a Reynolds hoop. Shimano Saint brakes for stopping. Industry Nine single speed hub laced to a Reynolds hoop. Shimano Saint brakes for stopping. Renthal Fatbar, push-on grips and stem. Renthal Fatbar, push-on grips and stem.









Micayla Gatto's Borrowed Pivot Point













Shimano XT cranks. Micayla opted to clip in for the event. Shimano XT cranks. Micayla opted to clip in for the event. Hope Pro 2 hub. Hope Pro 2 hub.









Greg Watt's Mongoose









Free Agent chain tensioner. Free Agent chain tensioner. Greg opted for a bit more tread than some. Maxxis' Ikon to be exact. Greg opted for a bit more tread than some. Maxxis' Ikon to be exact.







