10 Pumptrack Bikes from Crankworx Rotorua 2017

New bikes, borrowed bikes, old bikes with a clean and everything in between. There was a big mix of rides out for the kickoff event of the 2017 Pumptrack Challenge series. Earlier in the day there were rumors abound that the event would be chainless, but with it not being confirmed, a number of riders were around with chains attached. After a majority vote with the riders, everyone was forced to take off their chains – it is a pumptrack after all.
Cody Kelley's Yeti DJ
| Fox 36 up front, lowered to 100mm.
Maxxis Ikon and DTH combo.
| 40mm rise Renthal Fatbars
Barry Nobles' Airborne
| Ready to party.
His Profile rear hub is not single speed specific.
Profile Pivotal seat and Crankbrothers Stamp pedals.
The classic ODI O-Grip is Barry's favorite grip. He's stopping with Guide Ultimates.
Barry had quite a bit of extra cable up front for all the tricks he's been locking down.
Maxxis Ardent up front and a Pike DJ.
Jill Kintner's Norco Rampage
A closer look reveals a subtle metal flake in the paint.
Upon learning that it was a chainless event, Jill's mechanic removed the entire drivetrain, including the chainring.
Renthal Fatbar Carbon with Shimano XT brakes take care of stopping duties. Jill was one of only a few running front and rear brakes too.
| Fox 36 lowered to 100mm.
Mitch Ropelato's Santa Cruz Jackal
| Mitch Ropelato and his Santa Cruz Jackal, which looked fast standing still.
Mitch was running flats and chooses to run the Deity T-Mac pedals.
More Sensus Lite grips. Mitch also uses Guide Ultimates for stopping.
| Another Pike DJ, but this one has Mitch's name on it.
Caroline Buchanan's Winning Airborne
| Caroline Buchanan and her Airborne. Caroline is stoked to be back at Crankworx, clearly.
| ODI bar, stem, and grip. Caroline runs the Ruffian MX grip.
Buchanan left her drivetrain on the bike...
Including the chainguide.
| New Pike graphics on Caroline's bike.
Reece Wallace's Custom Painted Giant
| Reece Wallace and his Giant slopestyle/dirt jumper. Custom paint thanks to his efforts with a paintbrush and some hardware store blue paint.
| Chromag controls and an Odyssey M2 BMX lever to take care of the braking with the gyro setup.
Chomag's Liason series Overture seat.
A gyro for all of his spinny trick things.
| Single speed Industry Nine hub.
Reece runs the gyro to his BB7 calliper.
Custom decals too.
Iago Garay's Borrowed Santa Cruz Jackal
| Iago put his own controls on for some familiarity. Guide R brake.
Hope Pro 2 hubs and a rusty chain pre-removal.
Primo Powerbite BMX cranks
Bernard Kerr's Pivot Point
| Bernard qualified after only doing two runs, each being his seeding because he was practicing for DH, which was running at the same time.
Industry Nine single speed hub laced to a Reynolds hoop. Shimano Saint brakes for stopping.
Renthal Fatbar, push-on grips and stem.
| Bernard threw on a Maxxis Ardent Race for some extra traction up front.
Micayla Gatto's Borrowed Pivot Point
| Micayla Gatto and her borrowed Pivot Point.
| Another bike with a Pike DJ up front.
Shimano XT cranks. Micayla opted to clip in for the event.
Hope Pro 2 hub.
| Shimano XTR brakes and Thomson bar and stem. Nice setup for a borrowed setup.
Greg Watt's Mongoose
Free Agent chain tensioner.
Greg opted for a bit more tread than some. Maxxis' Ikon to be exact.
| Another rider with Sensus' Lite grips.
Deity controls. Shimano Zee brakes front and rear for Greg.
Deity T-Mac pedals for Greg.
21 Comments
Also on the topic of bringing things back...Dual Slalom
Also, are they required to ride a mtb? A 20" race BMX should be faster.
they have a 37mm offset on the 831s compared to the regular 44mm on regular 36 forks
... but seriously.. Why does someone need top of the range components on a pump track? Too much bling for what's meant to be pure fun... Sponsorships rule the day I guess
Post a Comment