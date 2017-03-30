PINKBIKE TECH

10 Pumptrack Bikes from Crankworx Rotorua 2017

Mar 30, 2017
by AJ Barlas  
New bikes, borrowed bikes, old bikes with a clean and everything in between. There was a big mix of rides out for the kickoff event of the 2017 Pumptrack Challenge series. Earlier in the day there were rumors abound that the event would be chainless, but with it not being confirmed, a number of riders were around with chains attached. After a majority vote with the riders, everyone was forced to take off their chains – it is a pumptrack after all.

Cody Kelley's Yeti DJ

Cody Kelly s Yeti DJ pumptrack bike - Crankworx Rotorua 2017

  Fox 36 up front, lowered to 100mm.

Maxxis Ikon and DTH combo.

  40mm rise Renthal Fatbars

Barry Nobles' Airborne

Barry Nobles and his Airborne ready to party.
  Ready to party.

His Profile rear hub is not single speed specific.
Profile Pivotal seat and Crankbrothers Stamp pedals.
The classic ODI O-Grip is Barry s favourite grip. He s stopping with Guide Ultimates.
The classic ODI O-Grip is Barry's favorite grip. He's stopping with Guide Ultimates.

Barry had quite a bit of extra cable up front for all the tricks he s been locking down.
Maxxis Ardent up front and a Pike DJ.
Jill Kintner's Norco Rampage

Jill Kintner and her Norco Rampage

A closer look reveals a subtle metal flake in the paint.
Upon learning that it was a chainless event Jill s mechanic removed the entire drivetrain including the chainring.
Renthal Fatbar Carbon with Shimano XT brakes take care of stopping duties. Jill was one of only a few running front and rear brakes too.
Fox 36 lowered to 100mm.
  Fox 36 lowered to 100mm.


Mitch Ropelato's Santa Cruz Jackal

Mitch Ropelato and his Santa Cruz Jackal which looked fast standing still.
  Mitch Ropelato and his Santa Cruz Jackal, which looked fast standing still.

Mitch was running flats and chooses to run the Deity T-Mac pedals.
Mitch was running flats and chooses to run the Deity T-Mac pedals.
More Sensus Lite grips. Mitch also uses Guide Ultimate s for stopping.
More Sensus Lite grips. Mitch also uses Guide Ultimates for stopping.

Another Pike DJ but this one has Mitch s name on it.
  Another Pike DJ, but this one has Mitch's name on it.


Caroline Buchanan's Winning Airborne

Caroline Buchanan and her Airborne. Caroline is stoked to be back at Crankworx clearly.
  Caroline Buchanan and her Airborne. Caroline is stoked to be back at Crankworx, clearly.

ODI bar stem and grip. Caroline runs the Ruffian MX grip.
  ODI bar, stem, and grip. Caroline runs the Ruffian MX grip.

Buchanan left her drivetrain on the bike...
Including the chainguide.
New Pike graphics on Caroline s bike.
  New Pike graphics on Caroline's bike.


Reece Wallace's Custom Painted Giant

Reece Wallace and his Giant slopestyle dirt jumper. Custom paint thanks to his efforts with a paintbrush and some hardware stor blue paint.
  Reece Wallace and his Giant slopestyle/dirt jumper. Custom paint thanks to his efforts with a paintbrush and some hardware store blue paint.

Chromag controls and an Odyssey M2 BMX lever to take care of the braking with the gyro setup.
  Chromag controls and an Odyssey M2 BMX lever to take care of the braking with the gyro setup.

Chomag s Liason series Overture seat.
A gyro for all of his spinny trick things.
Single speed Industry Nine hub.
Reece runs the gyro to his BB7 calliper.
Custom decals too.
Iago Garay's Borrowed Santa Cruz Jackal

Iago Garay and his borrowed Santa Cruz Jackal.

Iago put his own controls on for some familiarity. Guide R brake.
  Iago put his own controls on for some familiarity. Guide R brake.

Hope Pro 2 hubs and a rusty chain pre-removal.
Primo Powerbite BMX cranks
Primo Powerbite BMX cranks


Bernard Kerr's Pivot Point

Bernard Kerr and his Pivot Point. He qualified with his only two runs being from the seeding because he was practicing for DH which was running at the same time.
  Bernard qualified after only doing two runs, each being his seeding because he was practicing for DH, which was running at the same time.

Industry Nine single speed hub laced to a Reynolds hoop. Shimano Saint brakes for stopping.
Renthal Fatbar push-on grips and stem.
Bernard threw on a Maxxis Ardent Race for some extra traction up front.
  Bernard threw on a Maxxis Ardent Race for some extra traction up front.


Micayla Gatto's Borrowed Pivot Point

Micayla Gatto and her borrowed Pivot Point.
  Micayla Gatto and her borrowed Pivot Point.

Another bike with a Pike DJ up front.
  Another bike with a Pike DJ up front.

Shimano XT cranks. Micayla opted to clip in for the event.
Hope Pro 2 hub.
Shimano XTR brakes and Thomson bar and stem. Nice setup for a borrowed setup.
  Shimano XTR brakes and Thomson bar and stem. Nice setup for a borrowed setup.


Greg Watt's Mongoose

Greg Watts and his Mongoose ready to roll.

Free Agent chain tensioner.
Greg opted for a bit more tread than some. Maxxis Ikon to be exact.
Another rider with Sensus Lite grips.
  Another rider with Sensus' Lite grips.

Deity controls Shimano Zee brakes front and rear for Greg.
Deity T-Mac pedals for Greg.
MENTIONS: @norcobicycles / @pivotcycles / @AirborneBicycles / @mongoosebikes / @giantbicycles / @yeticycles


21 Comments

  • + 30
 Bring back the Yeti DJ!
  • + 5
 WHY DOES THIS ONLY HAVE 21 PROPS?!

Also on the topic of bringing things back...Dual Slalom
  • + 4
 People running Saints/Zees/Guides on dj/pumptrack hardtails while I ride deores on my DH bike :thinking:
  • + 3
 These bikes are of the chain..
  • + 2
 Is there anyone who knows if Giant still make their Dirt Jump frame? Can't find it on their website.
  • + 2
 As good as that Mongoose may ride, it looks like someone described what a DJ bike looks like over the phone.
  • + 0
 Are they required to have a front suspension? It seems to me that a rigid fork would be faster and lighter.

Also, are they required to ride a mtb? A 20" race BMX should be faster.
  • + 2
 Ultimates? It says RSC on the lever.
  • + 1
 Was going to comment this as well. Also, Barry Nobles is not on Crank Bros stamp pedals lol small points but annoying nonetheless
  • + 2
 Do those new 831's have zero offset? Or am I just seeing things?
  • + 1
 Offset isn't just given by the crown. It's the combination of the crown and the axle offset from the centre line of the stanchions = the perpendicular distance from the steering axis to the axle (not stanchions)
  • + 1
 @codfather1234: Sorry, yes, I should have specified the crown
  • + 1
 @rmalexan:
they have a 37mm offset on the 831s compared to the regular 44mm on regular 36 forks
  • + 1
 If you hate abs, don't google "caroline buchanan"
  • + 2
 Jackals look so badass
  • + 1
 Mitch Ropelato on some LB's???
  • + 1
 9spd shifter... 9spd cassette, its starting again
  • + 2
 1 Jackal for me please!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



