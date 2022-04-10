close
10 Retro, Rare & Rad Bikes From Sea Otter Attendees

Apr 10, 2022
by James Smurthwaite  

Justin's Astrix Huckster

Justin bought his Astrix Huckster two weeks ago on the PB buy and sell.


The rear brake and pedals are the only upgrade Justin has made since buying the bike.


Mike's Hellion Amen

Mike Labalata of Hellion Bikes was walking around the show with his first full suspension bikes. Based in Bentonville Arkansas, he currently makes slopestyle hardtails but is now targeting the trail market with this 135mm travel bike.

The gold covering was done by Bentonville Wraps

The suspension system has been designed by Chris Canfield of Canfield Bikes


Nelly's Orange Blood


Think the Switch 7 is the first Orange bike with a linkage? Think again.


Quinn's (Dad's) Castellano Zorro


This bike actually belongs to Quinn's Dad and was custom made by John Castellano of Ibis.

A lot of intricate tubing has been used on this single pivot deisng



Greg's Santa Cruz V10

Gregs and Santa Cruz V10s go together like Sea Otter attendees and sunburn.

This Greg recently bought his off a friend that had had it since it was new.


Euan's Ellsworth Isis

Euan has had his Isis for about 2 years.

Ellsworth probably couldn't have guessed how badly this name would age...


Nick's Yeti Ultimate

Nick is the founder of Pro's Closet so it's no surprise he has an exceptionally rare and special bike.

The Tioga Disc Drive is only fitted on this bike for special occasions.

This is the only XL Yeti Ultimate in existence. The extra gusset between the seat tube and top tube was only fitted on this bike to reinforce the longer top tube.


Jack's 'Snot Rocket From my Boogery Welds'

Unable to find a bike on the market that catered to his need and budget, Jack simply decided to build this one-off bike for himself.


The bike is bang on trend with a high pivot and a floating brake mount.


Kevin's Cannondale Raven

Kevin had been hunting for a Cannondale Raven for some time before this one popped up on Craigslist five years ago.

The staff on the Cannondale booth told him it is the 2000 model.


Some Kook's 'Bike of the Future'

This guy was ranting madly about his bike was from the future so I took some quick shots to shut him up.

Apparently the proprietary geometry is 10 years ahead of the rest of the industry and it's so fast that pro racers are scared to use it in case their own bikes feel obsolete.

Apparently the Grim Donut is soon to be joined by the Slim Donut (a road bike), the Pilgrim Donut (with 7 GoPro mounts for vlogging) and the ‘You f*cking Donut' Gordon Ramsey Insulting Man special edition

He shuffled away muttering about how Commencal had stolen his High Pivot Virtual concept and that he probably could have won in Lourdes if it wasn't for the fact his bike didn't fit on the funicular. I assume he had sun stroke.


Bonus: Specialized's 1992 Specialized S-Works Epic Ultimate

While not from an attendee, this classic was too good to skip over.

Ti lugs and carbon tubes before it was cool.

More info, here.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Sea Otter 2022


