10 Retro, Rare & Rad Bikes From Sea Otter Attendees

Justin's Astrix Huckster
Mike's Hellion Amen
The suspension system has been designed by Chris Canfield of Canfield Bikes
Nelly's Orange Blood
Quinn's (Dad's) Castellano Zorro
A lot of intricate tubing has been used on this single pivot deisng
Greg's Santa Cruz V10
Euan's Ellsworth Isis
Ellsworth probably couldn't have guessed how badly this name would age...
Nick's Yeti Ultimate
This is the only XL Yeti Ultimate in existence. The extra gusset between the seat tube and top tube was only fitted on this bike to reinforce the longer top tube.
Jack's 'Snot Rocket From my Boogery Welds'
Kevin's Cannondale Raven
Some Kook's 'Bike of the Future'
Bonus: Specialized's 1992 Specialized S-Works Epic Ultimate
Ti lugs and carbon tubes before it was cool.
The suspension design works well when you're seated (with weight on the front triangle), but not so well when you're standing (with weight on the rear triangle, which resists suspension movement), i.e. the opposite of what you want from a mountain bike.
