10 MTB Goggles Ridden & Rated

• oakley.com • Weight: 165g• Frame Colors: Black Gunmetal, Dark Brush Orange, Balsam Retina• Lens Colors: Prizm Mx Trail Torch, Prizm Mx Low Light• MSRP: $180.00 - $210.00



Oakley's Airbrake MTB goggle is a goggle with its roots in motocross that has been tuned specifically for MTB. The main difference is the Factory Lite Vent mesh on the top and bottom of the goggles which is constructed without foam and offers up lots of ventilation and a small grid spacing to block all but the smallest pebbles from entering your goggles. Large strap standoffs are integrated directly into the goggle frame and a massive nose opening keeps the pressure off your nose and your airways open for sucking air (something I actually really appreciated). A nice padded and zippered carrying case is included with the Airbrake for protecting your investment.Due to the large strap outriggers, I found the Airbrake fit best on larger helmets, and didn't stay quite as locked on my face when using smaller helmets. I think this is likely due to the Airbrake coming from a motocross background where full-face helmets are the norm. The field of view was pretty standard, but I did appreciate that you can hardly see any of the frame while wearing the Airbrake. Ventilation with the foam-free upper and lower vents was excellent too (and only topped by the Smith Squad MTB); I never had any problems with fog or condensation.For lenses, I tested the Airbrake with the Prizm Mx Low Light lens and found it did an excellent job of enhancing clarity. The Prizm Mx Low Light lens is almost clear, but with a very faint almost rose tint to it that makes the world look that much crisper and defined. If I had a choice between a standard clear lens, I would take the Prizm Low Light every time.Lens changes with the Switchlock technology on the Airbrake are crazy easy. There are two levers you pop open and then simply lift the lens off two rectangular tabs and replace. Voilà, a thirty-second affair as opposed to some of the cage wrestling matches I had to resort to with other goggles. This is my favorite quick-release design of all the options I tested.If you can stomach the high price, the Airbrake are great option for larger helmet riders who occasionally need to be able to change lenses quickly.