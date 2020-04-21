10 MTB Goggles Ridden & Rated

Apr 21, 2020
by Nikki Rohan  

Pierce Martin testing goggles on the Syncline Trail network.
Ridden & Rated
Ten MTB Goggles

Table of Contents
About This Review
Tear-Offs / Roll-Offs
POC Ora
Giro Tazz MTB
100% Armega
Oakley Airbrake MTB
Bliz Edge Drop MTB
Fox Vue
Melon Diablo MTB
iXS Hack
Smith Squad MTB
Leatt Velocity 5.5

About This Review

Another of the age-old MTB debates is whether to use riding glasses or goggles. In the glasses camp, people claim better ventilation and more freedom, while wearers of goggles boast of better protection and more comfort in colder conditions.

This spring while Nikki has been testing MTB specific riding glasses, I have been testing ten different MTB specific riding goggles. For me, the most important aspect of a goggle is the size and shape and how it fits with my face and helmet. For choosing a goggle, it's best to head to your local shop so you can make sure it fits with your face shape and helmet shape. Other than being chased down the trail by a rabid dog, there's nothing worse than riding down the trail while your nose is pinched off and you have a splitting headache from a poor fitting goggle. Other aspects to consider for that "just right" goggle for you are lens optics, anti-fog coatings, ventilation, and how easy it is to change lenses.

I typically only wear goggles in the late summer when you inevitably end up riding through a murky dust storm churned up by other riders due to the fine talcum powder coating my local trails. This spring, however, I found they also worked quite well during wild and windy rides where lots of blowing moisture and dust can often get around the edges of riding glasses. Goggles helped to keep my eyes and face more protected, which allowed me to better focus on changing trail features and conditions.

Read on for details on some of the best goggle options out there right now. Blast shields down!



Tear-Offs / Roll-Offs

A lot of people may be wondering what those little tabs on all these mountain bike goggles are for. They are made to mount either tear-offs or a roll-off cartridge for use in wet or muddy conditions when clear vision is critical. Typically this is only used for racing.

But which one to use? Greg Minnaar typically uses tear-offs: "I’ll use 2 to 3 tear-offs for a run. If conditions are super sloppy, I’d use roll-offs." Aaron Gwin, on the other hand, prefers roll-offs: "To me, it’s just easier to pull the roll-off knob when you’re riding wide open as opposed to a thin tear-off. I also feel like the roll-offs keep the water out from between the film and the lens better when it’s really raining. If it’s super muddy I can probably get five runs from a cartridge depending on if I’m able to clean the rest of the goggles decently between runs."

Cost is usually $10-15 for a pack of 12-14 tear-offs, and around $20-30 for a single roll-off cartridge, depending on the manufacturer. If you're just a regular Joe out on a regular ride, probably not necessary. But if you have an occasional race or two, it may be handy to keep a few sets around just in case things take a turn for the soggy out on the course.


POC Ora


Pierce Martin testing goggles on the Syncline Trail network.

• Weight: 145g
• Frame Colors: Lead Blue, Uranium Black, Prismane Red
• Lens Colors: Transparent, Grey, Light Brown (Clarity)
• MSRP: $70.00
pocsports.com


The Ora goggles from POC are a modern MTB specific goggle designed specifically for Enduro racing when eye protection and clear visibility are key. Ventilation is improved by eliminating foam in the vents to allow for maximum airflow. POC claims a flexible frame help keeps the goggle locked in place and lenses can be changed fairly easily, but it takes a bit of muscling to get things removed and reinstalled. POC also offers the Ora in a "DH" version that has the plastic posts for mounting roll-offs or tear-offs. Of course, you can get these babies in POC's standard "Uranium Black" color, but I think the "Lead Blue" looks quite sharp!

One of the highlights of these goggles is the high-quality Zeiss lenses. Putting these on compared to other brands it was immediately clear that the lenses offered a much crisper and defined view of the world. With some other goggles, I would notice things would lose sharpness and details could look somewhat muddy and distorted. With the Ora, I never had this problem. Especially when using the Light Brown "Clarity" lenses; it was always hard to come back to plain old dull reality when taking my goggles off after an epic downhill.

The Ora are on the larger end of the spectrum but have a wide, unobstructed field of view without any distracting corners or blind spots. The fit on POC's own Tectal helmet was sublime and I didn't have any interference issues with helmets from other brands either. Note the picture of the goggles on the POC's Tectal helmet really isn't even worth posting here: with the visor up there is a minuscule ledge to park the goggles on before they come crashing down into your forehead.

Pierce Martin testing goggles on the Syncline Trail network.
Pierce Martin testing goggles on the Syncline Trail network.
POC Ora

Pros
+ Class leading Zeiss Lenses
+ Wide field view
Cons
- Difficult to change lenses


Giro Tazz MTB


Pierce Martin testing goggles on the Syncline Trail network.

• Weight: 105g
• Frame Colors: Red-Black, Black-Grey, Lava
• Lens Colors: Amber Scarlet, Smoke Trail, Vivid Trail
• MSRP: $65.00
giro.com


Giro's Tazz MTB is a MTB specific goggle with a minimal footprint and a feathery light weight (at only 105g it was the lightest of this test). The Tazz feature Giro's Expansion View Technology which it claims improves the field of view by shaving down the frame rim or removing it altogether in unnecessary places. There are posts on all the MTB lenses for mounting tear-offs or roll-offs if you are so inclined.

The Tazz MTB goggles are smaller than some of the other current phaser blocking blast shields out there, and I found they fit well on my medium-sized face. Additionally, they fit perfectly with Giro's Tyrant helmet (which happens to be an excellent helmet if you wear goggles a lot while riding). The field of view wasn't spectacular though (probably due to the smaller size), and I didn't find the standard lenses to be that noteworthy. The purple-ish vivid lens option was definitely nicer and had a much more crisp view, but the standard smoke grey lens didn't offer the most clarity or "pop" I had with some other lenses of the same or similar tint, like the POC or Fox grey lenses.

I tested these a few times on wet, windy, muddy days and they offered up plenty of protection and ventilation. Giro utilizes an anti-fog treatment on all of their MTB and snow goggles and I didn't have any fogging issues whatsoever, even on the warmer, humid, or downright soggy spring days. Changing lenses is possible, but it isn't the easiest affair as there isn't a quick-release mechanism, and it requires wrestling and twisting the lens out of the frame.

The Tazz is a high-quality, yet affordable option if you are looking for a goggle that fits small to medium faces and provides excellent anti-fog capabilities.

Pierce Martin testing goggles on the Syncline Trail network.
Pierce Martin testing goggles on the Syncline Trail network.
Giro Tazz MTB

Pros
+ Anti-fog treatment works well
+ Slimmer fit
+ Light weight
Cons
- Standard lenses aren't noteworthy
- Difficult to change lenses


100% Armega


Pierce Martin testing goggles on the Syncline Trail network.

• Weight: 190g
• Frame Colors: Clark, War Red, Falcon5, Genesis, Black, Lightsaber, Nuclear Citrus, Litkit, Royal
• Lens Colors: Clear, Silver Flash Mirror, HiPER Silver Mirror, HiPER Red Mirror, HiPER Blue/Red Mirror, Gold Mirror, True Gold Mirror, Blue Mirror
• MSRP: $90.00 - $120.00
100percent.com


Designed specifically for motocross, 100%'s Armega goggle offers shatterproof protection and a wide field of view. On the bigger side for MTB goggles, the Armega features large strap standoffs that improve fit on wider helmets (such as full-face helmets). Changing lenses on the Armega is easy and fast due to the 6-point locking/quick-release mechanism. Additionally, there is a removable "roost" guard for your nose that might be necessary if you are going to be riding with a more rowdy crowd or hitching a ride behind an e-bike. 100% has an expansive array of color options including the color "Lightsaber".

Despite the large frames of the Armega, I didn't find the field of view to be the best. I think this is because the goggles themselves are pretty thick, and the lens ends up being located pretty far from your face. It's almost like you are looking through a tube while wearing them. It's totally fine for looking straight ahead, but the extreme edges of the peripheral view weren't the best for me.

I only tested 100%'s clear lenses with these goggles, and I found them to be crisp and clear without any distortion or blurriness. The forced air intake system did a great job of keeping the goggles free from fog and kept my face cool and sweat-free. The goggles fit great on larger helmets such as the Giro Tyrant or the iXS Trigger, but didn't fit as well on smaller helmets such as POC's Tectal or Smith's Forefront. Something to keep in mind.

Overall, the Armega is a worthy contender if you are pushing into motocross territory in your riding adventures such as DH and enduro racing.

Pierce Martin testing goggles on the Syncline Trail network.
Pierce Martin testing goggles on the Syncline Trail network.
100% Armega

Pros
+ Easy to change lenses
+ Lots of frame color and lens combinations
Cons
- Peripheral vision isn't the best
- Heavier weight


Oakley Airbrake MTB


Pierce Martin testing goggles on the Syncline Trail network.

• Weight: 165g
• Frame Colors: Black Gunmetal, Dark Brush Orange, Balsam Retina
• Lens Colors: Prizm Mx Trail Torch, Prizm Mx Low Light
• MSRP: $180.00 - $210.00
oakley.com


Oakley's Airbrake MTB goggle is a goggle with its roots in motocross that has been tuned specifically for MTB. The main difference is the Factory Lite Vent mesh on the top and bottom of the goggles which is constructed without foam and offers up lots of ventilation and a small grid spacing to block all but the smallest pebbles from entering your goggles. Large strap standoffs are integrated directly into the goggle frame and a massive nose opening keeps the pressure off your nose and your airways open for sucking air (something I actually really appreciated). A nice padded and zippered carrying case is included with the Airbrake for protecting your investment.

Due to the large strap outriggers, I found the Airbrake fit best on larger helmets, and didn't stay quite as locked on my face when using smaller helmets. I think this is likely due to the Airbrake coming from a motocross background where full-face helmets are the norm. The field of view was pretty standard, but I did appreciate that you can hardly see any of the frame while wearing the Airbrake. Ventilation with the foam-free upper and lower vents was excellent too (and only topped by the Smith Squad MTB); I never had any problems with fog or condensation.

For lenses, I tested the Airbrake with the Prizm Mx Low Light lens and found it did an excellent job of enhancing clarity. The Prizm Mx Low Light lens is almost clear, but with a very faint almost rose tint to it that makes the world look that much crisper and defined. If I had a choice between a standard clear lens, I would take the Prizm Low Light every time.

Lens changes with the Switchlock technology on the Airbrake are crazy easy. There are two levers you pop open and then simply lift the lens off two rectangular tabs and replace. Voilà, a thirty-second affair as opposed to some of the cage wrestling matches I had to resort to with other goggles. This is my favorite quick-release design of all the options I tested.

If you can stomach the high price, the Airbrake are great option for larger helmet riders who occasionally need to be able to change lenses quickly.

Pierce Martin testing goggles on the Syncline Trail network.
Pierce Martin testing goggles on the Syncline Trail network.
Oakley Airbrake MTB

Pros
+ Class leading easy lens changes
+ Contrast enhancing lenses
+ Lots of ventilation
Cons
- Expensive


Bliz Edge Drop MTB


Pierce Martin testing goggles on the Syncline Trail network.

• Weight: 125g
• Frame Colors: Matte Green, Matte Yellow, Matte Pink, Matte Black
• Lens Colors: Clear, Blue Multi
• MSRP: $84.95
bliz.com


The Edge Drop goggles from Bliz are a slimmer, lightweight option that comes with all the standard features you would expect from an MTB specific goggle. An unbreakable X-PC lens is wrapped in a flexible frame with small pivoting strap standoffs and is then lined with soft three-layer foam. Over the glasses compatibility allows you to wear these over your spectacles if needed. There isn't a quick release lens changing mechanism here, so you will have to channel your inner Hulk Hogan to swap lenses. Note: I couldn't find any lens options for the Edge Drop that came with posts for mounting tear-offs or roll-offs, so keep that in mind if you anticipate having to race on muddy or wet days.

Unique to these lenses is the double layer anti-fog design that should help keep things crisp and clear on even the most drippingly humid of days. For me, I had zero fogging or condensation issues and things stayed moisture-free. However, I did find that the lenses on these goggles didn't seem to be the most high-quality: things were a bit hazy and lacking contrast when viewed through them. This may be due to the double lens design, where the light has to travel through two separate planes each with potential for distortion and imperfections before reaching your eyes.

The Edge Drop goggles had the most narrow profile out of all I tested and they fit best on small helmets. However, the trade-off was that the peripheral field of view was not the best as compared to some of the other wide-angle options out there.

All in all, for those with smaller face shapes, the Edge Drop MTB is a worthy contender.

Pierce Martin testing goggles on the Syncline Trail network.
Pierce Martin testing goggles on the Syncline Trail network.
Bliz Edge Drop MTB

Pros
+ Over the glasses compatibility
+ Double layer anti-fog lens
Cons
- Not the best optical clarity
- Difficult to change lenses


Fox Vue


Pierce Martin testing goggles on the Syncline Trail network.

• Weight: 160g
• Frame Colors: Black, Red, Fatigue Green
• Lens Colors: Grey, Red
• MSRP: $119.95 - $134.95
foxracing.com


The Vue goggles from Fox are a sleek MTB or motocross goggle that offer a wide viewport for excellent peripheral vision. The frame is constructed from a soft TPU material that forms to your face for better comfort without any pressure points. Lenses come standard with posts for mounting tear-offs/roll-offs, and there are two sets of posts on the left side (one on the lens and one on the outrigger) so that you can mount up multiple sets of tear-offs if needed.

For Fox, the innovative outrigger design doubles as a locking quick-release mechanism. This helps to minimize both volume and weight and leads to quick lens changes. Although in my testing I found Oakley's Airbrake to have an easier lens change mechanism as the design on the Vue requires lining up the lens onto four separate posts, instead of the two on the Airbrake.

The lenses on the Vue are treated with an anti-fog coating and are pre-curved for better optical clarity. The grey smoke lenses I tested had excellent contrast and definition enhancement. Additionally, they offered a good balance of a small bit of sun protection (100% UVA & UVB) while still providing enough light transmission for riding in the woods. These lenses and the Options from POC were my favorite all-around lenses from the goggles I tested. They worked great for the majority of my riding conditions.

The Vue was a comfortable, medium to large option with a sleek and modern look. Riding around the trails in these black goggles with my black Giro Tyrant helmet whispering "I'm Batman" to unsuspecting hikers never got old.

Pierce Martin testing goggles on the Syncline Trail network.
Pierce Martin testing goggles on the Syncline Trail network.
Fox Vue

Pros
+ Easy to change lenses
+ Lenses enhance clarity
Cons
- Expensive


Melon Diablo


Pierce Martin testing goggles on the Syncline Trail network.

• Weight: 140g
• Frame Colors: Countless
• Strap Colors: Endless
• Outrigger/Nosepiece Colors: Innumerous
• Lens Colors: Clear, Dark Smoke, Green Chrome, Red Chrome, Blue Chrome, Silver Chrome
• MSRP: $75.00
melonoptics.com


The Diablo MTB goggles from Melon optics are an improvement on their existing Parker MTB goggle and feature improved venting, better helmet fit, and more color options. Unique to the Diablo is a single-piece strap outrigger design that spans the entire goggle to evenly distribute pressure across your face, instead of two pressure points at each attachment point as is the norm with other outrigger equipped goggles. Posts for tear-offs/roll-offs come standard on all lenses and the nose-piece is removable so you can tailor things to the roost conditions du jour.

One fun aspect of Melon Optics is you can completely customize the strap, lens, outrigger/nosepiece, and frame colors. By my calculations, you could potentially have 4,320 distinct goggles options if you so desired. You know, a new goggle for each day for the next 12 years. Worth it, I would say. Furthermore, you can easily remove and swap straps if you want to mix your style up even further.

The Diablo is probably the most middle of the road medium fit out of all the goggles tested here. They fit great on both small and large helmets and I found the size ideal for my medium-sized face with zero pressure points or the squeeze job on my nose that I find with some goggles. The triple layer foam has a baby-smooth outer layer that was easily the softest and most comfortable of this test.

Although there are a huge number of vents on the Diablo, they are all covered in foam and this didn't lead to the best ventilation compared to the goggles in this review that didn't have any foam in the vents. Things can get a bit sweaty during high exertion while moving slow (such as steep climbs). On the other hand, the foam covering will reduce the potential for dust and particulate matter to penetrate your goggles. A trade-off, depending on your riding conditions.

Pierce Martin testing goggles on the Syncline Trail network.
Pierce Martin testing goggles on the Syncline Trail network.
Melon Diablo MTB

Pros
+ Customizable color options
Cons
- Difficult to change lenses


iXS Hack


Pierce Martin testing goggles on the Syncline Trail network.

• Weight: 135g
• Frame Colors: Cobalt Blue, White, Black, Racing Red, Camel
• Lens Colors: Cobalt Mirror, Gold Mirror, Clear, Crimson Mirror, Smoke, Polarized Smoke
• MSRP: $45.90
ixs.com


The Hack goggle from iXS has a huge panoramic view, offering up loads of peripheral vision. iXS claim it has a field of view of 78 degrees in the vertical direction and 178 degrees in the horizontal direction. For my fellow engineers, that's almost a whole pi! Additionally, the Hack doesn't have any tabs or posts for mounting tear-offs/roll-offs and this further improves the view out the sides of the goggle. From what I can tell, these are the only goggle that offers a polarized option—super helpful for reducing glare. Maybe these are a good option for fishing in the next snow squall?

These goggles strike a good balance of wide field of view while still being slim and fitting great on smaller helmets. I preferred this smaller and more unobtrusive fit, but I found they weren't the best fitting on larger helmets such as the Trigger AM from iXS which has huge crush zones on each side of your face, just above the temples. The Trigger is another goggle from iXS that looks like it might be a better option with a similar field of view but large strap outriggers.

In terms of lenses, the Hack comes with a 100% polycarbonate impact certified lens that includes XOptic iridium tinting for enhancing definition and clarity. The lens is also treated with anti-fog and anti-scratch coatings to keep things condensation free and clear long into the future. Compared to other lenses though, I didn't find iXS's option to really wow me in terms of enhancing contrast or improving clarity. Additionally, I found the Cobalt Mirror color to be too dark for a lot of my riding, especially when under heavy tree cover. Send me out to the sand dunes in a high summer dust-storm and I may be singing a different tune though.

In total, the Hack is an excellent option for a slimmer and lightweight goggle that has an expansive field of view.

Pierce Martin testing goggles on the Syncline Trail network.
Pierce Martin testing goggles on the Syncline Trail network.
iXS Hack Goggle

Pros
+ Huge field of view
+ Polarized lens option
Cons
- Difficult to change lenses


Smith Squad MTB


Pierce Martin testing goggles on the Syncline Trail network.

• Weight: 110g
• Frame Colors: Sage, Sunburst, Mystic Green, Citron, Black, Gravy, Jade, Mauve, Klein Fade, Moss, Iron, Iceberg, Get Wild, Jade, Red Rock, AC, Tusk
• Lens Colors: Clear Anti-Fog, Sun Black, Red Mirror, Violet Anti-Fog, Contrast Rose Flash, Everyday Green Mirror,
• MSRP: $60.00 - $85.00
smithoptics.com


On the light and slim end of the spectrum, the Smith Squad MTB goggles weigh in at a scant 110g (just 5g more than the Giro Tazz MTB) and feature cylindrical carbonic-x lenses for improved durability and foam-free open ventilation paths for an airy and sweat-free ride. All the lenses are built with robust posts on the goggle lens for compatibility with tear-offs and roll-offs. The face foam is constructed in three different layers with different density for sweat management and improving face fit. Frame and lens color combinations are numerous including the "Get Wild" frame color, which I am quite curious about how it might improve my confidence on the bike.

I was only able to test these goggles with a clear lens, and although unremarkable, the lens felt high-quality and didn't have any blurry or hazy bits. The clear lenses are treated with anti-fog and provided lots of light transmission, but didn't do anything for enhancing "pop" or clarity. You can look for Smith's ChromaPop lenses to fix this shortcoming; I have tested ChromaPop in their sunglasses and it does an excellent job of improving contrast while blocking the sun.

These goggles have the largest vents out of all I tested; there are huge openings on both the top and bottom of the lenses. Additionally, there is no foam obstructing the vents allowing excellent airflow. While riding, I felt like I had a constant stream of cool air blowing on my face. Furthermore, the excellent venting kept the lenses totally free from fogging or condensation. Without the foam covering though, there is potential for dust and debris getting to your eyes.

These goggles are smaller than others and fit well with slimmer helmets such as Smith's own Forefront 2 and POC's Tectal. Additionally, the visor on Smith's Forefront 2 has a lot of vertical movement available, so you can easily perch your goggles on your helmet during climbs or while chugging the beer from your fanny pack while waiting for your buddy to catch up.

All in all, another great option for a lighter weight, slimmer fitting goggle with high-quality optics and loads of ventilation.

Pierce Martin testing goggles on the Syncline Trail network.
Pierce Martin testing goggles on the Syncline Trail network.
Smith Squad MTB

Pros
+ Very lightweight
+ Lots of ventilation
Cons
- Difficult to change lenses


Leatt Velocity 5.5


Pierce Martin testing goggles on the Syncline Trail network.

• Weight: 185g
• Frame Colors: Lots
• Lens Colors: Many
• MSRP: $69.99
leatt.com


Very similar to 100%'s Armega, the Velocity 5.5 is another motocross ready google with lots of protection and large strap stand-offs (or "Out-riggers" as Leatt labels them). These babies look and feel bombproof and are certified to some crazy high impact tests such as the Military Ballistic Impact Standard (MIL-DTL-43511D). These could literally stop a bullet if needed! A permanent anti-fog coating applied to the lenses keeps things clear and fog-free. Lenses come with tear-off/roll-off posts attached. One unique item about these goggles is Leatt labels them as Over The Glasses (OTG) fit, so you should be able to wear them over any prescription lenses if you need that.

In terms of size, these goggles are fairly large and fit quite well on larger helmets, but weren't the best when a slimmer lid was involved. Compared to the Armega, these have a slightly better field of view as the lenses aren't offset from your face as much.

I really enjoyed the 78% light transmission Iriz lenses I tested with these goggles; they worked great for the majority of my riding conditions. They weren't too dark for post-work rides stretching into sundown territory yet still provided sun protection on bright spring days. For reference, Leatt's clear lens has 83% light transmission. Even with the double layer, anti-fog design, I found they were crisp and clear and helped to enhance clarity without any haziness or distortion.

Overall, the Velocity 5.5 are a solid, burly option if you need to stop a bullet or follow a fellow rider down a pebbly rocky chute where ballistic debris might be an issue.

Pierce Martin testing goggles on the Syncline Trail network.
Pierce Martin testing goggles on the Syncline Trail network.
Leatt Velocity 5.5

Pros
+ Literal bulletproof construction
+ Over the glasses compatibility
+ Double layer anti-fog lens
Cons
- Heavier weight
- Difficult to change lenses


About the Tester:

Pierce Martin is 5'11" tall, has a 31-inch waist, and weighs 160lbs on a low beer week. Usually, he is right in the middle of the bell curve wearing medium for most cycling shorts, jerseys, gloves, and helmets. Pierce lives in Hood River, OR where he spends his working hours as a desk jockey in the cube farm.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Goggles 100percent Bliz Fox Clothing Giro IXS LEATT Melon Oakley POC Smith


Must Read This Week
Review: YT's All-New Izzo Trail Bike
105251 views
Hacks, Bodges & DIY Projects From the World Cup Pits
64579 views
Tech Briefing: Bikes, Colourful Components, New Shoes & More - April 2020
57872 views
Can You Guess These 10 Tires By Their Tread Patterns Alone? - Pond Beaver 2020
57574 views
Good News from the Industry as it Rallies Against the Spread of Covid-19 [Update: WaveCel to Produce Face Shields]
56551 views
Field Trip: Is Buying a Used Mountain Bike Worth It?
54552 views
Review: Kona's Fresh Hei Hei Can Make Cross-Country Fun - Pond Beaver 2020
50222 views
Review: RAAW Madonna V2 - Ready for the Apocalypse
46692 views

9 Comments

  • 2 0
 I've got the melons, and I cannot recommend them enough, the fit is second to none, and the build quality is amazing, and to top that all off, you can customize everything to your hearts content
  • 1 0
 Why don't test them on a full face helmet? Sometimes googles (especially the bigger ones) don't fit the shape of DH helmets. I think most riders still use these kind of googles in pair with a full face helmet.
  • 1 0
 I have the IXS hack, I have had multiple crashes where the lens have snapped. Lens break easily, but the frame is bullet proof and it’s a very reasonably priced option. And the lens crack, they don’t shatter.
  • 2 0
 The Smith lenses are hard to change? Literally takes me 30 seconds but I guess that is just longer than the other goggles?
  • 1 0
 When almost all the lenses are difficult to change maybe it’s about technique
  • 2 0
 Is there any option for us living with myopia?
  • 1 0
 Oakley L frame(My pick because its 40 bucks) or the leatt velocity 5.5 in the article apparently.
  • 1 0
 Goggles? We need full-on full-face masks now.
  • 1 0
 So the reviewer change changes lenses?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010736
Mobile Version of Website