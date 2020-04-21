10 MTB Goggles Ridden & Rated

Smith Squad MTB
• Weight: 110g
• Frame Colors: Sage, Sunburst, Mystic Green, Citron, Black, Gravy, Jade, Mauve, Klein Fade, Moss, Iron, Iceberg, Get Wild, Jade, Red Rock, AC, Tusk
• Lens Colors: Clear Anti-Fog, Sun Black, Red Mirror, Violet Anti-Fog, Contrast Rose Flash, Everyday Green Mirror,
• MSRP: $60.00 - $85.00
• smithoptics.com
On the light and slim end of the spectrum, the Smith Squad MTB goggles weigh in at a scant 110g (just 5g more than the Giro Tazz MTB) and feature cylindrical carbonic-x lenses for improved durability and foam-free open ventilation paths for an airy and sweat-free ride. All the lenses are built with robust posts on the goggle lens for compatibility with tear-offs and roll-offs. The face foam is constructed in three different layers with different density for sweat management and improving face fit. Frame and lens color combinations are numerous including the "Get Wild" frame color, which I am quite curious about how it might improve my confidence on the bike.
I was only able to test these goggles with a clear lens, and although unremarkable, the lens felt high-quality and didn't have any blurry or hazy bits. The clear lenses are treated with anti-fog and provided lots of light transmission, but didn't do anything for enhancing "pop" or clarity. You can look for Smith's ChromaPop lenses to fix this shortcoming; I have tested ChromaPop in their sunglasses and it does an excellent job of improving contrast while blocking the sun.
These goggles have the largest vents out of all I tested; there are huge openings on both the top and bottom of the lenses. Additionally, there is no foam obstructing the vents allowing excellent airflow. While riding, I felt like I had a constant stream of cool air blowing on my face. Furthermore, the excellent venting kept the lenses totally free from fogging or condensation. Without the foam covering though, there is potential for dust and debris getting to your eyes.
These goggles are smaller than others and fit well with slimmer helmets such as Smith's own Forefront 2 and POC's Tectal. Additionally, the visor on Smith's Forefront 2 has a lot of vertical movement available, so you can easily perch your goggles on your helmet during climbs or while chugging the beer from your fanny pack while waiting for your buddy to catch up.
All in all, another great option for a lighter weight, slimmer fitting goggle with high-quality optics and loads of ventilation.
Smith Squad MTB
Pros+
Very lightweight+
Lots of ventilation
Cons-
Difficult to change lenses
9 Comments
Post a Comment