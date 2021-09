The Big White Canadian Slopestyle is back and riders from all over are in attendance to showcase their best tricks on the massive course, but what bikes are they riding? Tom Bradshaw talks to the athletes about their set ups.00:00 - Intro00:25 - Radio Bikes Griffin2:43 - Cannondale Dave3:05 - Commencal Absolut3:48 - Mongoose Fireball4:37 - Commencal Absolut5:25 - Darwin Designs Custom6:50 - Dartmoor 26 Player7:13 - Specialized P38:24 - Liv Pique