10 Small Canadian Manufacturers Making Rad Things

Jan 24, 2022
by Matt Beer  
A year ago we featured a few major brands that manufacture select products in Canada with the usual suspects; Devinci, Race Face, North Shore Billet, and We Are One Composites included. Just over a year later, there is a fresh list of brands on our radar. Now, it's time to take a deeper dive into backyard sheds and small shops that feature dedicated individuals who are building brands from scratch or keep the machines running after their regular nine to five hours. In this feature lies everything from trail tools and apparel, to frames and custom painters.

LoamLab Components

LoamLab Stem
LoamLab Counterpunch
LoamLab Counterpunch

When a core rider like Mark Haimes, who previously held a Guinness World Record for "The Most Vertical Distance Descended on a Mountain Bike in 24-Hours", finds reason to create his own components, they hold a ton of merit.

Take for example the Counterpunch bar end and grip clamp. The small extension curves over the top of your fifth medicarpal bone, better known as the pinky finger. It's not an burly or comprehensive as "bark busters" for off-road motorcycles, but they do protect those small bones against a direct impact with a tree, as illustrated in the video. The Counterpunch works with LoamLab's own grip or integrates with dual clamp grips from ODI.

The LoamLab grip is available with or without the Counterpunch, and although it is a lock-on grip the majority of the plastic sleeve under the rubber pad has been removed for maximum comfort. They are also the shortest adult lock-on grips that I've seen, sitting at 115 mm in length, and place a single lock clamp on the inside of the grip for those that like to ride with their palm hanging over the end of the grip.

LoamLab also offers a minimalist stem with clean lines, like zero gap on the top of the face plate, and is machined in Whistler. For $148 CAD, the 35 mm bar clamp stem is available in a short 32 or 40 mm length and starts at a weight of 160 g.

More Info: loamlab.bike




Farside Components


Another company with a busy CNC machine, located in Victoria, B.C., is Farside Components that make a beautiful stem in some classy colors. The small batch manufacturer is headed up by a duo of mountain bike enthusiasts: Emory Rempel, the machinist/former bike mechanic, and Grant Lestock-Kay, Cowichan Cycles owner.

Weighing in at 167 grams, the aptly named Cyclic stem is built for 35mm diameter handlebars and available in a traditional 45mm length. Cut from a chunk of 6061 aluminum, Farside goes all out and uses titanium bolts to complete the package. It's also no stranger to punishment - "The Cyclic is ISO certified, and exceeds additional “maximum overload” testing at the EFBE test lab in Germany."

Farside takes full advantage of their CNC machine and manufactures Forbidden Bike Co's Ziggy Link too, which converts Druid or Dreadnought from full 29er platforms to mixed wheeled setups.

More Info: farsidecomponents.com




Aenomaly Constructs

Sea Otter 2021
Sea Otter 2021
Sea Otter 2021

If you don't churn out components on your CNC machine in 2022, are you even a mountain biker? I tuned into what Aenomaly Constructs were creating from day one of their first prototype, eager to get on one of their SwitchGrade pieces. The component replaces the rail clamp of most popular dropper posts and articulates six degrees in positive and negative directions, in addition to having a neutral setting.The SwitchGrade plays well with the trend of long bikes that have mega-steep seat tube angles or those riders that wish for a shorter seat tube. This allows for more clearance on descents and a comfier ride on the way up.

Machined in Whistler by North Shore Billet, the SwitchGrade is actuated by manually depressing the lever under the nose of the seat while pushing or pulling in the desired direction. For what it achieves, the insignificant weight penalty of roughly 100 g and a cost of $248 CAD could revitalize some riders positioning on their bike. Look for a review on the SwitchGrade in the coming weeks.

More Info: aenomalyconstructs.com




Schön Studio

Schon Studio
Schon Studio
Schon Studio

Metal fabricator and welder, Danielle Schön, not only builds her own frames, but also repairs cracked and dented ones too. Based out of Squamish, Danielle brands some her pieces with a massive, but stylish emblem draped over the top and down tubes on her latest mountain frame. Brazed on badges decorate the frames as a signature and pop, even without the splash of any paint. In addition to custom frames and repairs, she also lends her trade to forks, racks, prototyping and general steel works for furniture and commercial work.

Danielle was a teaching assistant alongside Paul Brodie at the University of the Fraser Valley before he retired and the school cancelled shortly thereafter. If you take interest in this kind of work and would like to learn the ways of frame building, you're in luck. Danielle teaches basic frame construction and hobby welding classes, following in the footsteps of local legend, Mr. Brodie.

bigquotesI’m very passionate about doing what I can to help remove barriers to the craft (specifically Framebuilding) for anyone who feels it may not be a space for them, as well as encouraging more people to get out and experience the greatness that is bikes ...I would one day like to be able to have a scholarship/sponsored or at very least low-cost option to offer to marginalized folks who are interested in entering the craft/trade. - Danielle Schön

More Info: schonstudio.com




Wildwood Cycles

It's all in the details.

Vancouver Island is growing as a hub for mountain bike brands and much like the renaissance movement in the U.K., there is a growing number of simpler steel frames being built on this side of the pond. From dropped bar gravel trackers and hardtails, to single pivot full suspension bikes, Wildwood Cycles in Victoria, B.C. focuses on solid geometry and basic operations over multi-pivots and carbon facade.

There's a good reason for so many steel manufacturers to choose a fixed front and rear triangle with a single pivot design. It's elegant, leaves plenty of mounting space for accessories, can be easily repaired, and does the job of keeping the rear wheel on the ground, when partnered with a quality tuned shock. Custom geometry and frame/forks kits are available, plus the hardtail and gravel models have titanium options.

More Info: wildwoodcycles.ca




WZRD Bikes


Yet another Van Isle steel frame builder that is operating in a small studio, churning out all shorts of cool shapes and wild paint schemes. There are a number of unique looking bikes that can't be pegged into a specific genre, but one thing is for sure - WZRD builds progressive geometry. Some of the mountain hardtails have gargantuan wheelbases and slack head angles that dwarf the appearance of 29" wheels. Not limited to mountain bike hardtails, WZRD also has a street background lending to everything from fixies to 26" dirt jump bikes, some of which are setup rigid and brakeless, all built for spending time jibbing around skateparks and jump sets.

They also do quite a bit of custom work which includes steel forks, stems, two-piece bars that resemble Bontrager's cult Crowbar; some combine those two components into one, with the option to bolt bike packing racks onto them. One of the stand out pieces has to be their front pizza rack with the consonants "WZRD" built into the bracing.

More Info: wzrd.bike




Dsastr Bikes


Former welder and machinist at the infamous Balfa and Xprezo Canadian brands, Phillipe Benoit's side project, Dsastr Bikes, is based in the Eastern Township of Bromont, QC. The one-man show builds custom frames, stems, seat posts, and headset spacers for every type of bike. Recent projects show stunning titanium frames that include a full suspension trail bike with a flex-stay rear triangle. Phil-Ben was way ahead of the current trend for XC full suspension bikes, as you may have recognized the design from Xprezo's Magic Carpet that Pinkbike reviewed back in 2015. The Dsastr version is absolutely stunning and since it's not mass produced, extra special attention to detail was taken into account while building this Ti steed.

His work shows extreme levels of finishing throughout with one frame displaying machined reliefs at the head tube that sync with the steer tube spacer. The stem is also a work of art with the clean, wrap-around clamp and pinch bolts forward of the steer tube.


More Info: Dsastr Bikes Instagram




Needs Factory Apparel

PC Brandon Artis
Clint Trahan Photos

Clint Trahan Photos


Needs Factory shouldn't need any introduction at this point. It's likely you've seen YouTube stars Matt Boltz, Yoann Barelli, Steve Vanderhoek, World Cup prodigy Seth Sherlock, and a slew of other up and coming riders rocking their apparel in bike parks or team videos. NF is best recognized for their comfortable and durable DP3 pants, but they also produce quality Merino wool and hemp tops and have an enduro style knee pad in the pipeline that their team riders have been testing out, using the popular D3O impact resistant foam.

The goods are constructed on home soil at their factory, located in East Vancouver, where they preach an ethical work practice and environment. Most of all, NF want to create, not produce apparel. That's why their business model is a little different than most and once items are sold out, that line may never take the same appearance. Their ability to adapt quickly and change from one run to the next is the best way to update and improve products for their scale. The "QuikStrike" jerseys are a great example of this and are made in very small batches that complement their approach to their limited designs and testing.

More Info: ridenf.com




MTN Metal Works







There is no lack of DIY metal fabricators in the Fraser Valley, just an hour east of Vancouver, but Spencer at MTN Metal Works doesn't just build things with metal. The arsenal of trail building tools in his portfolio is derived from demanding functionality as a trail builder. He puts his own equipment to test and can also shred on a bike. Spencer also possesses the skills to weld stainless steel and aluminum, taking on custom jobs too, like the underpass he built for Air Rec Center, an indoor dirt jump and skatepark facility in Maple Ridge, B.C.

In the MTN Metal Works shed are effective ground working tools, like Macleods and rough rakes, starting around $110 CAD. A wooden handle keeps the package lighter with less vibration and is easy to swap out if damaged. The sharp end of the sticks are available in a trick version with a bolt-on, adaptable head to change tools on the fly. This would be the ticket for dig spots that you need to ride into, because carrying multiple handled tools on a bike can be a nuisance.

More Info: mtnmetalworks.com




Fresh Paints of Whistler

Liam Wallace photo

Manufacturer might be a stretch of the word here, but their service plays on the local artist vibe. If you're searching for a bike that isn't one of fifty shades of black or aren't enthralled by four contrasting colors in one paint scheme, then maybe the custom route is the way to go. Fresh Paint of Whistler specializes in tearing down the stock colors of a frame, helmet, or basically anything you can throw paint at, and adding any color combo or theme you could wish for. They've tackled big projects for pros like Reece Wallace's 90s neon throwback Giant Glory and Chris Kovarik's Intense M29 with his matching Fox RPC helmet.

Located in Whistler's Function Junction industrial park, the team of creative minds evolved their craft from disposable spray cans to a professional level paint booth they built themselves. Their Instagram page is the best way to keep up with the latest projects, giving some insight to the labourous masking and complex layering of the pin striping world.

More Info: freshpaintsofwhistler.com

Note: Pinkbike staff member Mitch Gulliver is part owner of Fresh Paints of Whistler. He didn't ask for or have anything to do with this article.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech


66 Comments

  • 81 0
 I'm always amazed when small manufacturers make normal sized products.
  • 27 0
 Can't have vowels in your name if you want to run a respectable small bike business.
  • 4 0
 We have enough vowels in all our words with the extra u’s like colours… vs colors etc.
  • 2 1
 @solarplex: Let's not adopt the incorrect American spelling of our words!
  • 5 0
 Supply chain issues - there are container ships full of vowels sitting off Vncvr unable to unload, and not enough trck drvrs to get them moving.
  • 1 0
 @number44: did the evrgvn shp gt stck agn?
  • 1 0
 @NatusEstInSuht: you mean ‘wourds’ I think.
  • 13 0
 Farside Stem: one length, one clamp size, average weight, and a very average looking design... all for only 229 CAD. They must love their stems so much they don't want to give up a single one.
  • 11 0
 First time I saw those Counterpunch grips I thought WTF why??
But then afterwards I remembered the occaisions I have hit a tree with my fingers and it can properly hurt!!
So I have totally done an about turn and now think they are a great idea!!
  • 2 0
 Surprisingly easy to snap your pinkie when clipping a tree... US medical bill to fix it at a top orthopedic surgeon before insurance was around $20k. These small bar ends seem like a decent investment.
  • 14 0
 That DSASTR full sus frame is NICE.
  • 2 0
 Interested, I am.
  • 1 0
 It's pornographically georgous you mean! The frames, the brand name, the logo, the material... it's not craft anymore, it's pure witchery. Hail DSASTR!!!
  • 5 0
 Slight bit of a BC bias here, but clearly great to see so many treats. Omission of Lyle Wiens Fabrications in Altona MB, another Brodie acolyte (ltwiens.com), is to me conspicuous if you really want to take a coast-to-coast perspective on the CDN homegrown score while not forgetting the middle part. His bikes are as rad as any, imho. For example:
www.pinkbike.com/photo/21050185
www.pinkbike.com/photo/21050172
  • 3 0
 I guess you go where things are happening.

I remember seeing some of Danielle Schön's bikes at a trade show when she was still based in Toronto.
Superfun pieces of rolling art.
  • 1 0
 @alexanderpwolfe @cedric-eveleigh used to run the Intsagram account The North American Bike Project, before putting all his attention towards Lal Bikes, and helped to kept an eye on any other emerging small Canadian manufacturers. We've featured his Supre Drive here before and awarded it with "Pinkbike's Innovation of the Year", so I wouldn't say there is any bias.

Omission Bikes looks incredible too. If there are any other suggestions that the readers may have, we'd love to know about them.
  • 1 0
 @mattbeer: here's a guy building frames in Calgary.

www.kruchexperience.com
  • 8 0
 @Pinkbike: please fix the numerous misspellings of WZRD, my brain almost exploded reading that paragraph
  • 1 0
 So true :-)
  • 3 1
 I'm curious - I see "easy to repair" as one of the reasons to have steel bikes. I've had several steel bikes over the years (and broken or bent a couple.) I've never taken one to a welder and had it fixed. I realize I'm a sample size of one, but who actually does that?
  • 3 0
 I personally have repaired at least a few hundred frames, and I know many of my colleagues are consistently doing repairs. So, lots of people do.
  • 5 0
 Waiting on the bike company that over uses vowels. Diisaasteer biikees Coumeenciicaulz Mooantaen biykez
  • 1 0
 Waiting for them to start leaving out consonants!
  • 1 0
 Seems like Kona loves, or loved vowels at one point in time. But these are different times.
  • 2 0
 If someone comes out with a brand called "AEIOU," they should do quite well. The only brand to crush them is the new company called "Sometimes Y."
  • 1 0
 @rrolly: If this doesn't get comment gold, then nothing should.
  • 9 3
 That Schon name badge is hideous. Why ruin a nice looking frame?
  • 1 1
 At first I thought it was too small, but then I realized if it was any bigger, it might make it hard to get the water bottle out.
  • 2 0
 @toast2266: it’s a stylized gusset hence the size, and it actually clears a 1L bottle out of there no problem.
  • 3 1
 I quote Xprezo on my frontpage (sorry in trench) denouncing this industry pushing our over-consumption:

zoobab.com
www.velovert.com/news/11995/xprezo-a-cesse-son-activite

"Le domaine du vélo est un domaine ultra compétitif qui cherche constamment à se renouveler et qui rend cette industrie malade à trop pousser notre consommation" -- Hugo Bardou, Xprezo dans Velovert: Xprezo a cessé son activité
  • 3 0
 Always glad to see some local love here. Not gonna lie, I'd love to get ahold of a fully rigid WZRD bike but I can't just magic up the money.
  • 1 0
 I'll pick up one of the Aenomaly Switchgrades as soon as they develop a handlebar-mounted remote for it. As long as it plays well with my dropper post and suspension lockout remotes, of course. That will be awesome.
  • 1 0
 I was looking forward to the SwitchGrade and was in the loop during their development. Couldn't hit "unsubscribe" quick enough when they announced the price.
  • 1 0
 Anyone have first hand (no pun intended) experience with Counterpunch? I've broken a metacarpal bone in my hand hitting a tree with my handlebar and that looks as it might have saved me.
  • 1 0
 Come on PB editors. "Fifth medicarpal, better known as the pinky finger"..... the fifth *metacarpal is the fifth long bone in your palm that the pinky, or the fifth digit, is connected to.
  • 1 0
 I am pretty psyched that Roach is making a comeback through HMPL Design here in Vancouver. They have stem protectors available now with proceeds going to the NSMBA. Would LOVE to see a collaboration with NF.
  • 3 0
 Loam Lab stuff looks pretty sweet.
  • 1 0
 They listed some great small companies. Sooo many frame builders to choose from. A couple of others: Chris Dekerf, Rollingdale Cycles, Mike Truelove, Daambuilt
  • 3 0
 Y'all seriously mispelled WZRD's name 3 times.
  • 3 0
 And for the record I am aware that I misspelled misspelled.
  • 2 0
 That WZRD frame is beautiful - clean lines and a Klein-inspired paint job. Love it.
  • 2 0
 Where is Rollingdale cycle!? He builds beautiful custom titanium hardtails out of Alberta.

Definitely worth checking out
  • 1 0
 Love the double thru-bolts on the tools. My McLeod only has one bolt, and will loosen up over time as the wood takes hits and compresses.
  • 2 0
 I really think Farside missed an opportunity to have a cow or aliens on their stems. How can't you with that name???
  • 1 0
 Love the look of that DSASTR FS frame! Can you mod the swing arm and squeeze a Supre drivetrain in there?! Maybe you QC guys are already scheming about it.....
  • 1 1
 N Cndns wll vr hv th rght t cmpln bt th cnn cllctv. Damn near unreadable, but no Canadians will ever have the right to complain about the Canyon Cllctv.
  • 2 0
 WRZD Bikes frame has a lovely shape.
  • 2 0
 Gandalf was my favorite Werzid.
  • 3 0
 @nixgame22: You're a werzid, Harry.
  • 3 1
 Sheesh, I hope all Schon made frames don't have that level of branding!
  • 3 1
 WZRD looks rad. can't get down with that giant badge on the Schon.
  • 1 0
 So much cool stuff going on in our backyard. Thanks for including us Pinkbike!
  • 2 1
 Whts wth th crzy nms, wzrd, dsastr and mtn.
  • 1 0
 They need an X logo tho..or is that already over ?
  • 1 0
 BRXT
  • 1 0
 Love seeing some awesome Canadian innovators featured!
  • 1 0
 yes!!! Canadian hardtails!!!
  • 2 1
 Didn't realise that Starling is an open mould design
  • 5 5
 WEAREONE? i guess they arent small, but sure are rad.
  • 9 0
 They literally mention them in the first para.
  • 3 0
 They were in the first article about small Canadian manufacturers
  • 1 0
 We see you Griffin!
  • 1 1
 Some really nice parts, yet some horrendous typography
  • 1 0
 WZRD!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • 1 1
 Banshee.
  • 1 0
 I don't think they do any manufacturing in Canada. My frame was imported to the US in a container, then shipped to Canada. I don't even think the HQ is still in Canada anymore (California?). The website has no information on physical location.

I would be really really happy to be corrected though. Strong Canadian heritage, but I think KS and others virtually from different locations

Post a Comment



