10 Speed and Style Bikes - Crankworx Whistler 2019

Scott Thornhill is on his Marin Alcatraz. He added a front brake for corner control as well as going down a gear for higher speed and the gate snap.

Kaylee Gibb is on her Pivot Mach 6. She has stiffened her suspension and added 150mm air shafts for her Marzocchi fork to lower it by 20mm. She opted to run beefy Schwalbe tires for potentially loose conditions.

Peter Jamison is riding a Trek Ticket hardtail. He has switched out his front tire for a Maxxis Ikon for added traction. An upsized rotor for more brake control and a harder gear will help him with gate starts.

Dusty Wygle is riding his Giant STP. He has added a front brake for control in the corners and a knobby tire up front. He says his strategy for today is blind luck.

Brendan Howey is riding a Commencal Clash. He has added a knobby tire in the back and pumped the suspension up. "Call it good" he says.

Owen Marks is on his Haro Thread Slope. He has swapped out a crank stopper for a standard fork bumper to keep the cranks in place during tricks.

Marcel Hunt is riding his Chromag Hunt in an all-new matte grey colorway. He hasn't changed a thing from his dirt jump set up for today.

Bas Van Steenbergen is riding his prototype Hyper slalom bike. He has lowed his fork and is running a 26' rear and 27.5 front wheel.

Jordie Lunn is riding his YT Jeffsy 27.5. He has added a DH cassette and stiffened the suspension.

Casey Brown is riding her Trek Ticket Slope bike with a cool 90's colorway. Running higher psi in the tires is about all she's had to do to get the bike ready. And how about those white walls?

The Clif Speed & Style is underway today. We caught up with a few of the competitors in practice to see what kind of bikes they were running and what they have done to them to help give them an advantage.