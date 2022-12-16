10 Things I Loved In 2022: Matt Beer

Sun Peaks Bike Park
Hiding under the shadow of the Whistler Blackcomb's bustling village, Sun Peaks Bike Park is located forty-five minutes north of Kamloops, B.C. and operates at a slower pace - that is, everything except the downhill trails. The bike park is actually more than 20 years old and offers nearly 600m of vertical descending. This summer, they expanded their park considerably on the Sundance side of the resort, adding more blue jump and flow trails to the area. Kamloops is known for its abundance of jumps and Sun Peaks doesn't skimp on those either. There's even an alpine loop that is ideal for stretching out the day with a solid pedal and lengthy descent back to the village base.
What sets Sun Peaks apart for me is the blend of technicality and speed on the black diamond-rated trails, especially for testing downhill bikes. They're steep, raw, and don't get packed into a blue groove like the overrun trails in other parks. After a short rain shower, the dirt turns into a magical mixture where the amount of traction makes any level of rider push their limits and feel like a hero. Price:
Sun Peaks Bike Park Day Pass - $38-63 CADMore Information: sunpeaksresort.com
Antidote Darkmatter
Speaking of testing downhill bikes, we managed to get our hands on an Antidote Darkmatter this year. Yes, this elusive creature exists in the wild. This one in particular is number thirteen out of the production facility in Poland and is a looker. Rolling through the lift line definitely broke a few necks. There's no mistaking this bike for a Session.
For 2022, Antidote totally revised the Darkmatter to accept dual 29" wheels, but the lower link can be swapped to change the rear wheel out for a 27.5" option. The Noster Kinematics make this high-pivot machine a capable race bike that rides just how it looks - stiff, light, and fast as hell. I won't give away too many details because we haven't yet released the video review on the Darkmatter. That will be coming shortly, but holy hell can this rig boogie down the hill.
EXT Shocks
Good things come in threes, in this case an EXT Arma on the Darkmatter at Sun Peaks Bike Park. Let's just say I drove home that weekend with a huge smile on my face. That wasn't the only bike I rode the Arma on though. I bolted a specifically tuned Arma
to my Commencal Supreme and I also tried their Storia Lok shock on the Contra MC
and Machina's prototype enduro bike
. As a tech editor, I didn't receive any special treatment either - EXT tunes their shocks for whatever bike you might be fitting it to.
A coil shock isn't inherently better than an air shock, and a quality shock doesn't solve fundamental kinematic pitfalls, however, anytime I saw that there was an EXT shock mounted to a test bike I figured I'd get on well with the combo. When the lightweight spring is installed, the Storia Lok is even less than the weight of some air shocks. On all of those bikes mentioned, there was little left to be desired. As the shock cycled up and down, the action was buttery smooth, and that hydraulic bottom out circuit always added a soft, slow approach to the end of the travel. Price:
EXT Arma - $1,100 USD / 879€ (includes two springs)More Information: extremeshox.com
Gaia / Trailforks
British Columbia is home to tens of thousands of outdoor enthusiasts that have chipped away at exploring and documenting their travels across the expansive province. I spend more time scouring new zones using the 3D imagery and layering that Gaia contains than you do on Netflix. For better or worse, trails, routes, and tracks are often accompanied by user photos that offers better visuals on the landscapes in farther to reach places. For offline use, you can also download the chosen layers, including satellite imagery, to help navigate when you're not at home.
Trailforks is very handy for making your way through new trail systems or calculating stats on more established trails, but you can also plan off-piste routes too. The layer included also offers useful information on landownership, nature preserve boundaries, and restricted zones at high elevation for motorized use. You can check on the status of a particular trail or make your own update by marking downed trees and other recent trail hazards.Price:
Gaia - $11.99 USD monthly / Trailforks - $2.99 monthlyMore Information: gaiagps.com
, trailforks.com
TRP Brakes
A few attributes that I look for in a brake are light action, power, and quick engagement. TRP's range of brakes have all of those wants in their appropriate model categories. Like EXT's shocks, I knew the TRP brakes were going to add a positive and secure feeling to a test bike. To engage the brake, it doesn't take much effort to pull and there is plenty of power on tap. There was a quirk or two about them, but it's refreshing to see another brand produce a solid brake option that doesn't come from one of the two big S brands.
Henry Quinney gave the TRP Trail Evo brakes
a thorough review last year, while the DH Evos came equipped on our Transition Patrol Carbon and Canfield Jedi (and the Trail Evos on the Norco Fluid) test bikes. During the Enduro Bike Field Test
, we all commented on how much we enjoyed their actuation and the 203 x 2.3mm rotors on the Patrol. Price:
$179 - 299.99 USDMore Information: trpcycling.com
Purposeful Carbon Parts
There is a lot of pseudo-science out there in the world of carbon bicycle parts with wild claims of compliance or stiffness. The main appeal of the material is that it can form and retain complex shapes which can be layered to tune the amount of flex in the component. Keep in mind, not all are made equal.
Without a catchy acronym in the name, OneUp's Carbon Bar has become a mainstay on all of my bikes and always brings a familiar feel to a test bike. There is something about the bend, both up and back, that puts my hands in perfect position. Stiffness is also another major topic on carbon components and even though these bars use a 35mm diameter clamp, they are not too stiff. The bar has a unique contour near the bend with a particular flex pattern which I've come to agreement with and I prefer the look of the high rise with a low-stacked stem to make the bike appear more evenly proportioned. Most of all, they damp the vibrations from the trail - a problem I immediately notice from the majority of aluminum bars, stiffness aside.
The We Are One Composites Union rims are another staple and have been on my personal enduro bikes for the last few years. Like a handlebar, rims need to have the correct design to reduce feedback from impacts. Back-to-back tests with other aluminum and carbon wheel options have sold me on their blend of stiffness and forgiveness. From their factory builds, I've barely had to re-tension the spokes and the Union wheels have taken a beating without a hitch. I'm not naive enough to say they are indestructible, but for someone who changes tires frequently, I can appreciate seating tires on rims without dents. The memory that the carbon rim keeps reduces maintenance by retaining spoke tension and by now, readers should be well versed in We Are One's Canadian manufacturing efforts.Price:
OneUp Carbon handlebars - $139.50 USD / We Are One Union Wheelset - $1,425 USDMore Information: oneupcomponents.com
/ weareonecomposites.com
Lightweight Full-face Helmets
This new breed of helmets has been a long time coming. We're often comparing modern enduro bikes to their downhill relatives, and yet hordes of riders are still out there sending it with their pearly whites in full view. These helmets make a lot of sense for e-biking too, because you're moving at a higher average speed. All of the excuses in the book have been thrown at the argument against a full face: it's too heavy, I can't hear what my bike is doing, my face is melting, but those don't really cut it anymore. Now, they're light, breathe well, and have the same safety tech as their burlier counterparts.
No doubt, there is a time and place for a half shell, and this type of full-face helmet isn't a replacement if you are primarily racing downhill or spend the majority of your time at a lift-assisted bike park. Often, I get questioned when I show up for a regular pedal lap on the North Shore with a lightweight full-face. It don't necessarily provide me more courage, but it does certainly put my mind at rest knowing that my teeth stand a better chance of staying intact. Price:
Fox Proframe RS - $359 USD / Specialized Gambit - $300 USDMore Information: foxracing.com
/ specialized.com
Insert "hands down" comment about how much I love the Fox Ranger Water Gloves.Wet Weather Kits That Actually Work
What do the Pacific Northwest and the United Kingdom have in common? Besides both having cities named Surrey, riders from these corners of the globe spend their fair share of time in the rain. You can get by with regular riding kit in torrential rain, but you'll be miserably cold and wet the moment you stop moving. Quality materials and slim construction don't come a low cost, but these four pieces of kit change how long I can survive on dreary winter rides.
1. The Fox Ranger Water gloves have changed my riding experience. I spend the better part of six months in them. They keep my hands warm and dry without being overly bulky.
2. The pants breathe relatively well in comparison to many other waterproof pants and are both slim and roomy in the right areas.
3. Similarly, the 7Mesh Co-Pilot jacket is tailored nicely (maybe size down though) with an emphasis on minimalism. There is only one pocket in on the tail that flips inside-out to turn into its own bag and neatly clip to your handlebars or top-tube.
4. What's the first thing to get splashed on a wet ride? Your feet. Waterproof shoes with a long gaiter, like the Fizik Artica X2s, in conjunction with long enough waterproof pants, combat the deepest puddles. They're also insulated and provide comfort down to freezing levels. Price:
Fox Ranger Water Gloves - $44.95 USD, Fox Defend Water Pants - $249 USD, 7Mesh Co-Pilot Jacket - $280 USD , Fizik Artica - $299 USDMore Information: foxracing.com
, 7mesh.com
, fizik.com
Specialized Power Mirror Saddle
Is $450 a ludicrous amount of money to spend on a saddle? Probably. Does that mean it isn't the most comfortable saddle I've ever used? Definitely not. I decided to try this saddle out on a two-day ride that would cover nearly 100km after simply bolting it on in the parking lot - a seemingly high-risk decision. Instantly, I knew the next two days would be totally fine. The saddle was soft and cushioning, but also had support in the right zones, even with a loaded backpack.
I set out for the adventure without a chamois and breezed back to camp. I felt like my ass could have survived two weeks in that saddle - my legs on the other hand would have objected.Price:
$450 USDMore Information: Specialized Power Mirror
Lifted Restrictions on Live Events and Travelling
Remember that little nuisance named Covid-19 that closed our social interaction and shut down the world of international travel and trade for nearly two years? Thankfully, we're on our way to resuming our regular lives again. That meant we were able to see new family members, old friends and get together in public settings without standing at an awkward arms-length from one another with our faces covered.
2022 reminded me of my middle school days when the first day of summer came - the barn doors opened and animals were let loose. My travels took me throughout North America riding bikes with friends and colleagues. I'd travel the desert in Arizona, jump in the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, visit the French-speaking area of Canada, camp out on the backroads of B.C., and even sneak in a heli-assisted bike ride after Crankworx returned to Whistler.
This year was an extra heavy reset for me with a move from North Vancouver to Squamish that was filled with highs and lows, but it sure feels good to have those rules and restrictions lifted.
