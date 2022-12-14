10 Things I loved in 2022: Mike Levy

5,000-foot climbs? No problem. Two weeks of goonery in Whistler? Sounds like fun. Modern trail bikes can do everything to a very high level.

High-End Trail Bikes Are Crazy Good

Not only do they make you look far more skilled than you actually are, but they'll also carry your jacket without complaining about it. Some trail bikes are adjustable enough to be good nearly anywhere in the world.

Allied's 120mm BC40 is too much fun to be used for just racing.

Another bike from another test. I heard they liked it.

Value Bikes Are So Good

Kaz having zero fun on the YT Izzo. Kaz having even less fun on the Marin.

The 89lb Contra isn't a bike I'd buy, but that doesn't mean I can't stare at it for a few hours while we hang out at the lake together and talk to dogs.

2022 Standouts

The Contra MC, Digit Datum, Ministry Cycles Psalm 150, and the Pole Vikkelä

It's still early days for Ministry, but this thing looks amazing. For when you want to look like you're riding an e-bike but don't want any of the benefits, there's the new Pole Vikkelä.

Clean lines, two bottles, and strange suspension... What else do you need?

You might be surprised by how much fun boring-looking singletrack is when you're tall-posting and have no traction. Doing it mostly naked adds to the excitement.

Gravel Suspension

Whistler Crankworx 2022

My SIM rig and iRacing

Podcasts