10 Things I Loved In 2022: Seb Stott

Canyon Strive

Price:

More information:

Merida ONE-SIXTY

Price:

More information:

Garmin Edge 520

Price:

More information:

Fox 34

Price:

More information:

Les Arcs

Price:

More information:

ODI Elite Pro Grips

Price:

More information:

The Tweed Valley

Price:

More information:

Loooooong dropper posts

Price:

More information:

Reuseable zipties

Price:

More information:

Here's a half-hour documentary on the history of climate science by a published climate scientist, with references and excellent visuals.

Science YouTube

"Disagreements are not problems. They are opportunities for everyone to learn something." - Derek Muller

Price:

More information: