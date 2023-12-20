10 Things I Loved in 2023: Matt Beer

Pisgah National Forest and Surrounding Area

Magura MT5 Brakes

Specialized Turbo Levo SL S-Works

Ohlins RXF 38 Fork

Feedback Reflex Fixed Torque Ratchet Kit

Adventure Rides

On top of the trip to Pisgah, I spent time wandering around the Northern and Eastern Cascade Mountains following some hot and not so updated recommendations.

We Are One Arrival

Digging

Ochain Active MTB Spider

Feeling Healthy and Strong Again

Leaving British Columbia's wild coastal trails at the end of April when the snow is melting and the dirt is prime sounds like an unwise choice of travel plans. However, Pisgah National Forest and the surrounding area has been on my riding wishlist for a number of years since being recommended by several trustworthy friends. The riding zones within a 50 mile radius of Asheville, North Carolina, have an unbelievable network of trails with a spicey variety. Plus, I’d be heading out with a local gang with the keys to private trails.I had been receiving updates of dream-like jump lines and heard all about the ridgeline singletrack trails in the park. In between boosting sculptured jumps and picking my way through rock gardens, I also hit Kanuga Bike Park which didn't disappoint.Good company and a conveniently-timed stretch of sunshine made the trip one of my highlights of the year.$29 (Kanuga) / $80 US National Forest Annual Discovery PassIt’s mindblowing how one component can change the way you ride and that’s exactly what these brakes have done for me. They’ve been my brake of choice for a handful of years now.Given all the bikes that I’m able to swing a leg over, most of them are equipped with the popular and widely accepted SRAM Codes, or Shimano XT. In general, those will do the trick, however, every time I jump on a bike with Magura brakes, I can turn up the pace that extra 10%.The 5s are every bit as good as the MT7 but at half the cost. With the race pads installed, the power is boosted immensely. I’ll admit that the bleed process is not the simplest and the pistons can be a nuisance to keep running drag free. The stock levers might not be for everybody, but thankfully, Magura has a few options to keep most hands happy.It boils down to being able to brake later and pull with less effort on the levers, leaving the bike to perform optimally without braking forces and imperatively, less arm fatigue. Is it any wonder why the Specialized Gravity Team chooses Magura brakes?$141.75 USD / €109.90 *inc. VATLet me start by saying this isn’t a persuasive chat to bring you over to the eMTB side. It's more about how the bike as a whole is remarkably packaged. I also realize the price can be three-fold in comparison to an entry-level enduro bike, but a similar parallel runs with Lamborghinis versus Hondas sports cars.In my mind, this bike has it all: adjustable for either wheel size, geometry for any terrain, astounding suspension and most importantly, it descends like a regular bike. Impressively it weighs less than 18kg and looks just like a Stumpjumper Evo. The new 1.2 SL motor boosts the torque 35Nm to 50 and with the option to stack an extra battery, I’ve pulled off some lengthy rides this season.$15,000 USDThe market is full of hot suspension right now. There’s one that still stands out in my mind every time I ride it though -- the Ohlins RXF 38 enduro fork. I’ll agree with Seb Scott that it may not be the most sensitive at the top of the travel in comparison to the Fox 38, however, it carries an uncanny level of support through step and rough terrain. The confidence it develops for the rider is equal to its dual-crown sibling, the DH38.In the parking lot, it can feel under-sprung, yet the damping and dual air springs are always there to catch you when you’re hanging on for dear life. Those two Schrader valves are highly tunable and don’t require opening the air spring to change the ramp pressure. It's the balance of feeling settled, but never blowing through the travel that sets this one apart for me.$1,350 USD / €1,238 (excluding tax)Pocket-sized ratchet kits like this bring me back to the days when I used to carry tools in a seat bag or on a snowboard binding. They’re still as handy today and the Reflex Ratchet features a built-in 5Nm torque wrench.I love a good set of standard L-shaped Allen keys from the hardware store, but you'd be surprised how often this snazzy gadget comes out, even with a bench full of home mechanic tools to choose from. The miniature size and stackable barrels work for both installing tricky-to-reach bolts (bottle cages and pump holders in particular) and confidently torquing up carbon components.$70 USDAs much as I love having Whistler’s bike park on my doorstep and world-class trails in my backyard, I find myself seeking out wilder rides that may or may not be possible on a bike - in some instances, they may no longer exist.Type 2 fun is not everyone’s ideal mountain biking. Carrying my bike up, across, over, and sometimes even down doesn’t deter me from trying to piece together dubious rides. Thankfully, every ride isn’t like that for me, plus I have an equally willing partner and groups of friends that frequently sign up. When it all goes to plan, that first time down a trail can often be the most rewarding to me.Carrying your bike frequentlyIf you’re looking for a truly do-it-all machine, then this could be “the one”. Thanks to crafty engineering, the Arrival’s frame can transform into three distinct bikes by only changing the rear shock and rocker links. When paired with similar length forks, it can become a 130mm trail bike, and a 150mm or 170mm travel enduro bike.At the right times, it pedals like a short travel bike and is the reason why I had no trouble choosing to take it along for all-day backcountry tours where the terrain can change at a moment’s notice.With a fairly long chainstay and low front end, there’s a forward weight bias which places the rider in an attacking position. Finding front wheel traction is no issue and due to the supple tune of the RockShox Super Deluxe coil shock out back, the rear tire floats across chatter.Would it keep up with bikes like the Santa Cruz Nomad or Norco Range on puckering trails? Possibly in the right hands. The Arrival 170 isn’t a mistake eraser - it rewards precise moves and would be a wise choice for enduro racing.We’ve raved about the capabilities of the Arrival in its 150mm form before, but when you consider how effectively the 170mm travel version pedals and carries speed, you have to ask, why bother limiting the fun?$5,499 CAD / $4,299 USD (frame only w/ RockShox SuperDeluxe Coil)All of that time spent burning around on those old-school trails has made me realize how massive Squamish’s network of trails is, and it's ever growing. Well after the pandemic, folks continue to have an insatiable appetite for building new trails.Without a doubt there have been highly enjoyable additions to trails in Squamish, however, I’ve found it rewarding to maintain some of the classics. I’m not talking about major changes - just a few buckets of dirt here and there, along with some trimming - you’d hardly notice.Originally, the inspiration came from the Free Radicals and SORCA’s (Squamish Off Road Cycling Association) restoration of 19th Hole; a full weekend event, filled with food and prizes, working on one of the classic gravity trails in the Diamondhead trail network.On that note, and similarly to Mike Kazimer, I’d like to give a shout out to all of the trail builders. I’d highly recommend attending a day at your local riding area if you haven’t already.$60 CAD (annual membership)Technically, this innovative product came in for review last year. It found its way onto my Nukeproof Giga “Staff Ride” and has stayed there though.By minimizing chain forces, the Ochain brings a sense of calmness to your ride, decreasing chain clatter and improving the suspension squishiness. It still blows my mind how much chain feedback, pedal kick, or whatever you want to call it, has on a bike’s suspension, particularly a stiff, framed single pivot like the Giga. In turn that makes you feel like you’re riding smoother, and faster.$256 USDTwo and a half years ago, I was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease after a long period of battling gut health issues that became progressively concerning. During Crankworx of 2022, the unfortunate catastrophic failure of a homebrew bike coincided with one of the roughest bouts of stomach troubles I’ve endured. My body was totally shot, inside and out, mentally and physically.Finally, I hit good luck. During my recovery from the accident, my brother suggested some dietary advice that ultimately rectified my main issues (along with a new medical regime).From the fall of 2022 onward, I made it my mission to get back to full strength and into racing shape. By the time spring rolled around, I’d stacked on 12kg of muscle I’d depleted and could hold a strong pace without feeling immediately weak. That led me to sign up for the Back Forty and the Sun Peaks Canada Cup downhill race.With no idea what to expect, or how to pace myself in the XC race, I bordered on red-lining while keeping the short travel bike rightside up. I managed to slot in with a respectable finish for the baggies crowd.Five years had passed since I bolted a race plate to a downhill bike, and although not all the top dogs were at the Sun Peaks race, I still managed to lay down a competitive time.None of that would’ve been possible one year ago. It’s been a journey and hell of a battle. I’ve got to give a massive thanks to the friends, family and coworkers supporting me in getting through those tumultuous times.