10 Things I Loved in 2023: Sarah Moore

I actually titled this "10 Things I Loved in 2022" at first, since the last time I put one of these together was in 2021. Coming back to work after a year of maternity leave is a bit like coming back to racing the year after the pandemic was - my whole timeline for things is just a little bit off. Forgive me when I say "last year" for the seventeenth time, when really I'm referring to something that was now two years ago.
Anyways, somehow it's almost 2024 and I'm back behind my computer, so I figured I should pull together a year-end list of some of the things I've been enjoying over the last 12 months.
Liv Intrigue LT
Thanks to Liv for trusting me to test this bike during my maternity leave. With its 150mm rear travel and 64.8° head tube angle in the low position, it wasn't too much of a beast to pedal and it was forgiving enough that I was able to take it on all my favourite Squamish trails as well as spend a fair bit of time on it in the Revelstoke Bike Park. The large downtube storage compartment meant that I didn't have to think about bringing anything with me and could just grab the bike and go when I got the chance for a ride.
I remember a podcast where we discussed what the shortest length ride that we'd go out for was, and I think I probably said something like an hour and a half. I never used to head out for a 45-minute pedal, but this year I discovered that even 45 minutes is worthwhile. At least, when the trails are relatively dry and you aren't spending an hour gearing up and washing your bike!
Luckily, Canada has great maternity leave and so I've been able to ride over 1,000 kilometres on it so far, the vast majority of which are off-road. I never used to drive to the trailhead since I'm a 20-25 minute pedal to the trails, but since I've been crunched for time more often than not on my rides this year, I usually drive to the trailhead so that I can spend as much time riding in the woods as possible.Price:
$7,499 CDNMore information: liv-cycling.com
Thule Cheetah Chariot
My friend who has twins didn’t want to lug them around in this bike trailer anymore so she passed it on to me early on in my pregnancy. It sat in our garage for what felt like a long time before the little guy was big enough and strong enough to ride in it. Since it's a double trailer, it's very wide and just barely fits through a doorway, so I was terrified of catching a wheel on something while riding and coming to a sudden halt or having a wheel fall off the side of the elevated sidewalk. Somehow, we kept it on the straight and narrow on our way to pick up our weekly veggie basket, play at the park, get ice-cream, and tour around Squamish.
It's nothing fancy, but it meant that I could get out on two wheels even if I was solo parenting or my partner didn't have time to watch our son while I went out for a ride. That first ride out towing the trailer was a little scary, but it also felt like freedom. I no longer needed to wait for someone to be available to watch the little guy in order to go for a ride. One of my favourite rides with it was when we went and visited my aunt who lives at the top of a very big hill in town after picking up a double share of veggies. It was like the ultimate low cadence workout to ride my gravel bike with a 42t cassette and 40t chainring up a steep hill with likely over 50 pounds behind me.
Also, the Giro Scamp helmet in XS is so cute and it was pretty special buying a first helmet for the little guy. It almost merits its own line item on this list!Price:
discontinued modelMore information on newer models: thule.com
Garmin Edge 520 Plus
I’ve always liked riding with a cycling computer, both to see the numbers as I'm riding and to have a record of my rides to look back on, but I feel like I paid extra attention to my computer during rides this year since I often had a specific time I needed to get back for. At first, since I was the only one who could feed our baby and then later because I fit a lot of my rides in during the little guy's nap time and if I timed it just right, I could do my entire ride without my partner ever having to leave his desk. It took seven months for the little guy to have a predictable schedule, but once he did it was pretty great and I'm now an expert on hour and 20 minute loops in Squamish.
This is an older model, but it works great and I like the size for mountain biking. It has great battery life, uploads seamlessly to my phone using Garmin Connect and can receive text messages.Price:
$379.99 CDNMore information: garmin.com
Nuun Hydration Tabs
Staying hydrated when you have a desk job is easy. When I'm working, I've usually got a glass of water or tea next to me. It's a distraction, a comfort, and a good reason to make sure I get up and take a break every so often! But when I'm not at my desk, it's a lot harder to remember to drink water.
It turns out riding is also harder when you're dehydrated and recovering from a ride takes longer when you're dehydrated. All that to say, I've been popping these little tabs in my water more often lately when I realize that I've gone too long without hydrating. The electrolytes in them apparently help you absorb the water you drink better so I'm pretty sure every bottle I drink is now worth two bottles of straight water, right? Plus they say things like "Immunity" and "Sport" and "Vitamins" on them so I'm pretty sure they're supercharging me.Price:
$11 CAD for 10 tabsMore information: nuunlife.com
Scones
There's something I love about the precision of baking. Even when other things in life might be chaotic (hello parenthood), there's still peace and quiet to be found in following a recipe - it's almost like a meditation. When cooking, you can ad lib the ingredients and adjust the seasonings however you like, but with baking you really need to be accurate. I really like how you can focus on a recipe and in a relatively short time, create something delicious.
Anyways, as most people who know me are already aware, I have a major sweet tooth. One of my friends calls me "Bibitte à sucre", which roughly translates to sugar bug in English. I come by it honestly though, my grandmother pretty much sustained herself on chocolate in her old age, my brother's nickname is "Sugar Dan" and I grew up on a maple syrup farm in Quebec.
The great thing with scones is that you can make them sweet, one of my favourites is raspberry and white chocolate, or savoury, my go-to is bacon, parmesan cheese and rosemary. They're straightforward enough to make and don't have that many ingredients, but it's still a challenge to get the texture flakey and perfect. My friend who runs Pascale's Baked Goods
, a bakery in Grand Forks, BC (go and visit it if you ever get the chance!) taught me that you can't manipulate the dough too much. She also got me into cutting the cheese up into little cubes instead of grating it, which gives you those big globs of deliciousness in the final product. Also, grating cold or frozen butter is key!
It's an art as well as a science, and even if you mess up, the result will probably be delicious. Price:
Less than at a bakery, but the quality might be more variableMaster Scones Recipe: sallysbakingaddiction.com
Mountain Mom Stronger 2.0
I really enjoyed Sarah Niblock's Mountain Mom Stronger strength and mobility programming this year. I got into it early postpartum thanks to her '24 Days of Fitmas' last December, and then continued with the videos on and off throughout the summer in the on demand library. She has a lot of great videos that are really well targeted for mothers who want to get back to the sports they love, whether that's cycling, running, skiing or all three!
She now has an app where she suggests which videos to do and you can check them off when you've completed them. The accountability aspect of the app, and not having to waste any brainpower choosing which workout to do, has really helped me progress a lot in the past couple of months. I feel stronger biking, have been able to stay injury-free (knock on wood) running, and haven't hurt my back carrying the little munchkin around (again, knock on wood!). Price:
$30 CDN per month for on demand option or $75 CDN per month for group training and app accessMore information: mountainmomstrong.com
Osprey Poco Plus
I'm excited for the Mac Ride and Kids Ride Shotgun stage, but we're not quite there yet, so the Osprey Poco backpack was the best way for us to get out and do the things we wanted to while towing the tiny(ish) human along. It allowed us to get out on some pretty cool alpine hikes including Balu Pass and Abbott Ridge in Glacier National Park, as well as a bunch of local hikes. Eventually the little guy would usually fall asleep and I have a large number of photos of him passed out in the backpack with his neck at angles that no adult would tolerate and his face smooshed into the drool pad that I will cherish forever.
It was also the best for carrying him around at Mont-Sainte-Anne and watching the XC and DH World Cups. The little guy loved his noise cancelling headphones and beingamongst the action. I was surprised how long he tolerated being in the backpack, so I think he must find it comfortable. Both my partner and I as well as my dad (we took turns throughout the day when doing longer hikes) found it comfortable and it's got a ton of cool hidden features and adjustments for both the baby and the baby-carrier. It even has a great raincover.
I have seen people pedalling with these on easy rides, but we never did more than a pedal from the car to a picnic spot with the little guy in there since the weight is very awkwardly balanced and he simply grew too fast for us to be able to pedal with him in there. Price:
$520 CDNMore information: osprey.com
Duolingo
Duolingo is a language-learning app and I'm on a 275-day streak learning Spanish right now and so I feel that it's got a place on my list of favourite things from the past year. I've worked on my German and Italian using the app in the past, but last year I started learning Spanish before going to Spain for a friend's wedding. With lots of time on my phone when the little guy would nurse and then conk out on me, I wanted something that felt a bit more productive than scrolling Instagram and this was it.
I didn't do every single one of the past 275 days since there's something called a "Streak Freeze" that allows you to miss a day or two here and there and still maintain your streak, but I've been pretty committed. Duolingo has a year in review and says that I was in the top 8% of learners in the last year, spent 913 minutes learning Spanish, learned 938 words and uhhh, I've got a fun crew of four friends. Price:
Free if you can put up with watching the adsMore information: duolingo.com
7Mesh Northwoods Windshell
This little jacket has spent a lot of time on my handlebars in the past year and I really appreciate all its hard work. It's small and lightweight enough that I don't notice it at all when riding - it doesn't make any noise or flap around when I'm descending - but it makes a huge difference if you get super sweaty on the climb and need a layer for the descent or if the temperature changes while you're out.
It also does double duty as a handlebar bag and I'll often put a granola bar in it when I head out since I'd rather carry it on my handlebars than in my short pockets. This hack doesn't work for anything heavier like a phone and probably isn't the best place to keep your car keys since there's no dedicated pocket and you'll likely lose the key when you decide to put on the jacket, but it's my favourite spot to keep my emergency granola bar. Even on my 45 minute rides, I've always got an emergency granola bar! Sometimes, I'll just carry the coat so that I can put my granola bar in there even though there's a 99% chance I won't wear it since it's 25 degrees Celcius out and sunny. Price:
$230 CDN / $180 USD More information: 7mesh.com
Pinkbike
I have to say, not being responsible for any of the content that went up on Pinkbike in the past 12 months made me appreciate this website in a whole different way. Browsing Pinkbike like a regular user is great. I didn't have to worry about typos or fact-checking articles, I only watched the videos and read the articles that interested me and I could giggle at Henry being Henry on the podcast without simultaneously worrying that I'd said something stupid myself.
Some people feel out of touch when they go back to work, but I'm lucky that I was able to mostly stay in the loop the past year, just because I wanted to. I'm a fan of my colleague's work, I'm a fan of racing, I'm a fan of the sport.
You raising that cute kiddo to be a freerider?
The good: You learn a new language.
The bad: It gets really hard to have these Duolingo addicts go on a trip and stay off their phone or computer for a week. Those streaks are (too) important to them for some reason.