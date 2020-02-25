10 Things You Only See on Racers' Bikes

Feb 25, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Racing used to be a game of inches, nowadays it's a game of millimeters. World Cup mechanics are constantly looking for small advantages they can eke out of bikes to get them working that much better for their athletes. So, while pros bikes may look similar to the ones we ride, take a closer look at the set ups and you'll see a number of nifty hacks that are used to give them a competitive edge. Ten of our favorites are below.

Wheel weights

If you get a mountain bike wheel spinning fast enough, you'll sometimes start to see it wobble from slight deviations in the weight. For pro racers, this can be off-putting, especially when they're in the air. These deviations can come from manufacturing or, most likely, from the valve stem, so to keep their wheels running straight and true downhill racers use wheel weights to counterbalance any anomalies. For some, it's a case of simply glueing a bit of metal onto the wheel but others, such as Sam Blenkinsop, have had a full, custom set of weights built to fine-tune the weight distribution.

Custom links

A linkage that works for us mortals may not be quite up to the task for the world's fastest racers. The one pictured above was produced by Devinci for Dakotah Norton and provided a bit more progression for the bigger hits he can expect at World Cup level. We've also seen a lot of custom links these past few seasons as teams try to get their heads around changing wheel sizes, especially when the mullet phase came in last year. The good news is, if custom links are successful, we very often see them trickle down into production eventually.

Customized Cassettes
Faustin Figaret went for the less is more approach with hi cassette. He only needs these fours cogs for this track so why bother with the rest

Getting good gear spacing can be a case of personal preference for a lot of riders and so some of them will look outside the box for the perfect cassette. Road cassettes have much more tightly packed gears so can often provide better ratios for riders looking for downhill racers looking for slim advantages, on top of this, they can sometimes provide a straighter chainline that can improve reliability and suspension performance. This year we've seen everything from 4 to 8-speed cassettes cobbled together to get the chain line and ratios to match a rider's preference. The best bit of cassette tinkering still goes to the Athertons though and their neutral gear system designed to eliminate pedal feedback.

Mix & match pads
To achieve the best of both worlds on the brakes Greg Minnaar is running one metal pad and one resin pad together. The metal pad sits on the side that receives best airflow for improved cooling inside for front and outside for rear .

In an effort to get the best of both worlds, some racers run mix and match pads in their brakes. Greg Minnaar, for example, has previously used one metal pad and one resin pad together. The metal pad sits on the side that receives best airflow for improved cooling (inside for front and outside for rear).

Data acquisition
Stendec s all new data-acquisition system featuring action-cam pairing on Mike Jones Summum.

Yes, we may have Shockwiz and SussmyBike, but the kind of telemetry that World Cup racers are using is way out of reach of most mountain bikers. The Stendec kits that a lot of teams were running in 2019 uses an array of pressure, speed and acceleration sensors used to assess suspension action, braking, ride height, and weight distribution. It all adds up and Stendec claims the data, if interpreted correctly, can shave three to five seconds off a two minute track.

Custom noise dampening.
Fresh ravioli noise dampeners for the Norco team.

A quiet bike is a fast bike or, at least, a quiet bike lets a racer push harder. One of the biggest trends in mountain bike racing in the past few years has been towards silent bikes, and it works too. Standing trackside now you'll no longer hear creaks, cracks and slaps; instead there's just the whir of a freehub and the thwap-thwap-thwap of rubber on root. A lot of production bikes do have molded chainstay protectors now but World Cup mechanics still go a step further and use folded inner tubes, rubber pillows or velcro to keep the bikes quiet enough to ride through a library.

Some mechanics take this a step further and fill frames with expanding foam to keep internally routed cables quiet. Be careful if you're doing this yourself though, when we spoke to Brook MacDonald's mechanic he told us that he made a mess of his personal bike before he got the hang of the technique to try it on Brook's.

Cut spikes
Time for a trim. Tire knobs taken down considering the super wet conditions.

If a tire's tread isn't quite suited to a rider's liking, the tire cutters will come out and it will get trimmed down to match their preferences. Most commonly, center knobs will be shaved to reduce the rolling resistance. This means a rider can stay on a tread pattern they're familiar with while keeping a tough carcass and cornering performance but still not feel held back on flatter, hardpack sections.

If you want to try this yourself, practice on an old tire or just buy a tire that's designed to replicate a cut-down spike, such as a Maxxis Shorty.

Brake and shifter grip tape

There's nothing too technical behind this but a finger slipping off your brake lever or shifters could cost you the race. Most racers will put a thin strip of grip tape on the important controls to give a bit of extra purchase and ensure that no chances are taken.


246mm rotors

As the wheels get bigger, the riders get bulkier and the speeds get higher on World Cup tracks, more stopping power is needed to keep it all under control. Galfer have been pushing the boundaries of rotor size recently and introduced this mammoth 246mm rotor to the front of Baptiste Pierron's bike this year. This is probably another bit of tech you can expect to trickle down soon but it will probably come to e-MTBs first as they need the extra stopping power more than a regular bike due to their extra mass.

Grip protectors
Neko Mullaly s grips protected from greasy paws at IFR.

With mechanics spending most of their days working on pros bikes, the chances of their greasy paws contaminating a rider's grips are fairly high. To combat this, most bikes will sit in the pits with a piece of branded fabric over the grips, keeping them pristine for when a rider hops on.

38 Comments

  • 63 0
 A countless number of bikes from pinkbike readers will turn pro today.
  • 4 0
 I’m cutting my treads now and I run my race plate all year long.
  • 6 0
 I'm disappointed I only had 1.5/10 (grip covers + the number board all season, obviously - I count this as half a point). Going to work hard on improving for the upcoming season to ensure maximum wannabe-steeze during my Morzine park laps.
  • 2 0
 How many of these things do I need on my bike? Only a few or all?
  • 3 0
 Isn't everyone already running custom ribbed chainstay protector? Either you wrap your old worn tire or tube around the chainstay or you go all fancy with ESI tape. As long it is ribbed you'll be good.

What I'm wondering though is, do the pros also run custom modded computer keyboards like us PB visitors? With macros for the TL;DW (too long, didn't write) comments like I am using?
  • 2 0
 ultimative pro tip: cut down knobs of your tyre to equalize the weight deviations of the wheel.
  • 2 0
 @rumblefish255: I am surprised no company made tire knob cutters called "Lorena Bobbit"
  • 32 0
 "This is probably another bit of tech you can expect to trickle down soon but it will probably come to e-MTBs first as they need the extra stopping power more than a regular bike due to their extra mass."


Why does a ~23kg ebike (about 9kg heavier than a real mountain bike) need big brakes but an XL frame where the rider is likely 20+ kg heavier than a rider on a medium frame get the same sized brakes as a small frame?


Are ebike riders all huge fatties or is it just marketing bullshit?
  • 5 0
 Yes and yes.
But I'd say size-related brake systems, dropper posts and bar widths (together with adapted geometry, and leverage curves) would definitely be the way to go.
  • 5 0
 As an XL rider topping 14 stone, send this comment to the top.
  • 2 0
 It's just marketing bullshit
  • 1 0
 It's probably because designers and marketers (sensibly) look at averages rather than outliers. On average I'd imagine the weight of eMTB + rider is greater than MTB + rider. Therefore on average eMTBs would require greater stopping power.

Or maybe it's a conspiracy by Big Bike to er...dick over heavy people for some reason?
  • 1 0
 A lot of it is just about optics. Fat, burly E-bikes which look very moto-esque need big brake disks to keep with the moto look.
  • 2 0
 Would love to see a study of the average weight of an e-bike owner versus that of a manual bike owner.
  • 6 0
 I don't have an e-bike but I have the extra mass... When can I buy these rotors?
  • 4 0
 Look for Galfer or Magura.
  • 5 0
 Has anyone taken an interest in tyre temperatures? Would be a good bluff at least, some custom logo'd tyre warmers!
  • 1 0
 I’m sure I saw someone, maybe the Athertons, using them at some point.
  • 2 0
 I was chatting to a mate who's spannered for a couple of teams - he reckons that a tyre pumped up at the bottom of a track in the shade, then taken to the top and left in the sun for an hour during warm up etc can easily get an extra 5psi in it... compounds might not change massively, but pressures can!
  • 1 0
 Unless you're purging the tires with nitrogen, keeping an eye on tire temperature (or just pressure) makes a lot of sense as both are obviously related. It is actually quite silly to tune tire pressure to a twentieth of a bar in the pits based on what worked best in early morning practice to then use that for the race run in in the afternoon. At least it helps to get some data on how these vary depending on temperature. As both tire and tire insert deform with changing pressures, it may not be as simple as using a basic gas law.
  • 1 0
 I thought pro's ran helium in their tyres for ultimate rotational weight saving ;-)
  • 2 0
 Remember the trek hot box
  • 2 0
 @tremeer023: helium is oldschool, real pros run a top secret mix of oxygen, nitrogen and some few rare gases to provide an outstanding performance.
  • 1 0
 Doesn't make much sense for MTB i would think. MTB tyres don't heat up while riding. No point in heating them up to "operating temperature".
  • 1 0
 I wonder if it'still better a 246mm rotor, with its reduced ground clearance, more flex and asymmetric braking force, than two smaller (160mm?) and stiffer rotors, one on each side, moto-style. I can't think of any issue, other than the added weight of the second caliper and hose. Rotational inertia maybe?
  • 1 0
 I've always run a custom cassette on my dh bike. Even single speed to finish up last season with a broken shifter. It's the closest I can get to a dishless rear wheel on 135mm spacing.
  • 4 0
 11. Vibration damping stickers.
  • 1 0
 That was only one year. Now they're giggling because or all us punters using them for our group rides. That's the point of technology trickling down, isn't it? The giggles.
  • 2 0
 Prototype and usually custom tuned suspension parts not yet commercially available.
  • 1 0
 In a way, the alternative suspension links are often a bad sign of a bike's design. Like trying to cure a known problem with a production bike
  • 3 1
 You forgot one PB, your favorite, 29 inch wheels...Ha
  • 3 1
 10 Things You Only See on Racers' Bikes WITH SRAM BRAKES: 246mm rotors
  • 1 0
 can someone explain the spokes wired together in the opening pic?
  • 2 0
 If you get a mountain bike wheel spinning fast enough, you'll sometimes start to see spokes exploding and shit. To prevent this you'll need to wire the spokes together as they have done in mentioned pic.
  • 1 0
 Straighter chain line improves suspension performance? You what?
  • 1 0
 What no weight optimized water bottles?
  • 1 0
 Cool insight! Thanks
  • 1 0
 What about spray foam?

Post a Comment



