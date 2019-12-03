10 Videos We Missed in our 'Best of the Decade' List

1. Brandon Semenuk & R-Dog - 'Parallel'

With the rest of the World unaware of their perils, the collective, fuelled by Party Rings, deal with all they encounter and return triumphant. — The Dudes of Hazzard

Brandon Semenuk and Ryan Howard push the limits in this edit from earlier this year. With insane tricks and a perfect mix of synchronization and spontaneity, this is a stand out edit from some of the sports best riders.The 'Dudes of Hazzard' have produced some great memorable edits of the past ten years but their adventure in 'The Fellowship of the Party Rings' is full of hilarious moments and even better riding.Nearly three minutes of flat out riding from the Australian World Cup racer that oozes speed and style.Not many riders can fit this much style in a three-minute edit and let alone achieve this on three different bikes.Brett Rheeder catches the last moments of sunlight for his 2017 edit 'Shadow of the Sun'.Casey Brown explores her home of Revelstoke, British Columbia in her amazing edit for the Shimano 'This is Home' series.See through the eyes of Mitch Ropelato as he shows you what it is like competing at Crankworx Whistler.Reece Potter takes on the Skyline bike park as he smashes turns and sends some huge gaps on his downhill bike.EWS racer Remi Gauvin shows off his prowess on the bike as he for a wet fall time ride in Squamish.The legend that is Chris Kovarik goes warp speed as he carves turns in the Whistler Bike Park for this classic 2012 edit.This Rocky Mountain / Race Face collaboration technically came out more than a decade ago, but it was too good not to include. One of our favourites ever.