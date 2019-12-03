10 Videos We Missed in our 'Best of the Decade' List

Dec 3, 2019
by Ed Spratt  


We knew it would happen. The past decade has been incredible for mountain biking videos, so when we published our Top 50 Edits of the Decade list there were always going to be some bangers that we couldn't include. Here are 10 of the best that we missed in our original lineup.




1. Brandon Semenuk & R-Dog - 'Parallel'

Brandon Semenuk and Ryan Howard push the limits in this edit from earlier this year. With insane tricks and a perfect mix of synchronization and spontaneity, this is a stand out edit from some of the sports best riders.


2. The Dudes of Hazzard - The Fellowship of the Party Rings

The 'Dudes of Hazzard' have produced some great memorable edits of the past ten years but their adventure in 'The Fellowship of the Party Rings' is full of hilarious moments and even better riding.

bigquotesWith the rest of the World unaware of their perils, the collective, fuelled by Party Rings, deal with all they encounter and return triumphant. The Dudes of Hazzard


3. Connor Fearon - In the Know
In the Know - Connor Fearon

by SramMedia
Nearly three minutes of flat out riding from the Australian World Cup racer that oozes speed and style.


4. R-Dog - 3 Bikes, 3 Minutes
R-Dog - 3 Bikes, 3 Minutes

by trek
Not many riders can fit this much style in a three-minute edit and let alone achieve this on three different bikes.


5. Brett Rheeder - Shadow of the Sun
Shadow of the Sun

by hmendel
Brett Rheeder catches the last moments of sunlight for his 2017 edit 'Shadow of the Sun'.


6. Casey Brown - This is Home
Casey Brown - This is Home

by shimano
Casey Brown explores her home of Revelstoke, British Columbia in her amazing edit for the Shimano 'This is Home' series.


7. Mitch Ropelato - Steps to the Top
Steps to the Top - Mitch Ropelato

by SramMedia
See through the eyes of Mitch Ropelato as he shows you what it is like competing at Crankworx Whistler.


8. Reece Potter Rides Skyline
Reece Potter Rides Skyline

by Scrobb
Reece Potter takes on the Skyline bike park as he smashes turns and sends some huge gaps on his downhill bike.


9. Remi Gauvin - Flow Down, Speed Up
Remi Gauvin - Flow Down, Speed Up

by OneUpComponents
EWS racer Remi Gauvin shows off his prowess on the bike as he for a wet fall time ride in Squamish.


10. Chris Kovarik - Summer of Summit - The Dirt Chronicles Ep. 4 - The Karver
Chris Kovarik - Summer of Summit - The Dirt Chronicles Ep. 4 - The Karver

by summer-of-summit
The legend that is Chris Kovarik goes warp speed as he carves turns in the Whistler Bike Park for this classic 2012 edit.


Honourable Mention: Strahan Loken Goes Fishing
Rocky/Race Face All Mountain Web Edit

by larock
This Rocky Mountain / Race Face collaboration technically came out more than a decade ago, but it was too good not to include. One of our favourites ever.

9 Comments

 I haven't seen anyone mention Ride the Fall by @dpeacock and Evan Schwartz from way back in 2011 but it's so good. It actually made me get back into mountain biking after over 4 years of not riding. Sitting in my grad school apartment procrastinating I went on Pinkbike for the first time in years and there it was. Watched it and went "shit, I've gotta do that again!" Dusted off the old XC bike and rode the next day, 8 years later and I haven't looked back, thanks dudes!

www.pinkbike.com/video/227280
 Still no Danny Mac's Way Back Home though Frown classic one of this decade that basically brought trials riding to the masses
 April 2009 is what brought trials to the masses Wink
 Still Missing Eddie Masters Fat Bike!
 WHEEL LOVE????
 Adam brayton!!!!
 Karver...killing 5.10 soles on the daily.
 2 wheels 1 hub?
 The OneUp edits with Richie are really good too though

