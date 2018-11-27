Video: Velosolutions Race Team Closes its Doors

PRESS RELEASE: Velosolutions
Over the last decade the SCOTT-Velosolutions World Cup Team has been a permanent fixture on the Mountain Bike World Cup. Claudio Caluori developed the team from humble beginnings to become an elite racing team. The team had its highlights with several World Cup podiums by Nick Beer, Fabien Pedemanaud, Emilie Siegenthaler and Floriane Pugin, as well as junior podiums and wins by Noel Niederberger! It also definitely remembers the World Cup victory by Floriane Pugin in Leogang 2011!
During the last few years, Velosolutions was developing into a force of its own, diversifying the way in which it promotes the sport of cycling around the world.
SCOTT-Sports commitment to racing remains at the heart of its story, but the shared journey came to a natural end and the unbelievably hard decision to wind down the team was made.
As SCOTT-Sports ventures in to a new era, Velosolutions shifts up a gear and increases its commitment to the sport in a big step. Through the Red Bull Pump Track World Championship, #pumpforpeace
and more, Velosolutions takes its world to the next level!
Over the last 10 years the team has travelled the world and brought with it an infectious spirit, they have partied hard, raced harder and rocked out with the best riders in the world.
“While we weren’t known for the big victories in the elite men’s category, we certainly kept the paddock busy and the fans excited over the years. Other teams will be relieved to hear that they can now remove their ear plugs. The future is brighter than ever before and we are excited about the next stage in our history. Our goal is to make cycling and action sports accessible for everyone and we are focused on that mission. I want to thank all the riders, the staff, our sponsors and the fans for their commitment to the team and thank SCOTT-Sports for helping us to bring our dream to life” – Claudio Caluori
Over the course of December, Velosolutions will be bringing you news of some of their inspiring stories from around the world and showcasing some exciting new projects for 2019 as a part of the Christmas Advent Calendar – Watch This Space
12 Comments
Post a Comment