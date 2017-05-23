10 Yoga Poses You Can Do in Front Of the TV - Monthly Yoga With Abi



This month I’m going to show you 10 poses you can do while you're relaxing in front of the TV. I was in two minds about writing this article, because yoga might be one of the only chances you get to not be distracted. To have a few minutes of peace and quiet when you’re totally focused on what’s going on inside your body and mind. However, there are a few reasons that I wanted to show you them.



1. Posture. Maintaining poor posture throughout the day is as detrimental to your body as riding your bike can be. So by doing these poses while you’re sitting for a prolonged period, you’re putting your body in different positions that will help to reduce tightness and correct muscular imbalances.



2. Time. I know it’s hard to find 15 minutes every day to work on stretching and mobility, so this way you can kill two birds with one stone.



3. Motivation. For most of you, I’m guessing you wouldn’t describe yoga as fun. You may feel amazing after you do it but you could probably do with an extra kick in the pants to actually get it done. This way if you don’t feel like doing a full 15-minute session, you can still get in some key recovery work.



Here are the poses, starting with your feet. Hold each of them for 2-5 minutes, breathing in and out through your nose.



1. Screaming Toe Pose







- This pose stretches your toes, arches and ankles.

- As with every single pose , it’s crucial that you keep your spine straight. Your hips, shoulders and ears should all be in a straight line.



2. Cow Face







- For bonus points, you can add in a shoulder and triceps stretch.



3. Easy Pose







- Sitting cross-legged is a great way to increase external rotational in the hips. However, you must maintain a straight spine.

- Sit up on a cushion or 2 or 3 until your hips are in line with or above your knees. You don’t need to exert any pressure on your knees. Just sitting like this will allow your hips to open up over time.

- Don’t forget to switch legs.



4. Upper Body Mobility









- In this position you can work on your upper body mobility and flexibility—taking your joints through their full range of motion and stretching the muscles. This video will give you some ideas.



5. Sphinx







- This pose is great for reversing your rounded over position on the bike and releasing pressure at the lower back.

- Be careful not to collapse in the shoulders.

- Come in and out of this pose as your neck may become fatigued if you stay here for too long.

- Child is the perfect counterpose.



6. Pigeon







- You can drop down into Pigeon to stretch your hip flexors, glutes and outer hips.

- If your hips are not level, put a cushion under your bent leg hip and completely relax into the pose.



7. Cat Cow







- Come up to Cat Cow to bring some movement into your spine—especially at the thoracic or mid-back.



8. Puppy







- Drop back into Puppy pose during the ad breaks to stretch your spine, shoulders and chest.

- You can bring your palms together behind your head in Reverse Prayer to increase the stretch in your lats and triceps.



9. Yoga Squat



