100% Announces New SP24 Gear Collection

PRESS RELEASE: 100%
Introducing The SP24 MTB Gear Collection
Prepare to kick off the riding season in style with our latest range of technical riding apparel.
At the forefront stands the premier R-Core X kit, meticulously redesigned and developed in collaboration with our TREK Factory Racing DH and Commencal IC Studio team riders. Engineered for advanced fit and function, this kit is crafted to exceed demands when every split second counts, ensuring you stay at the top of your game.
Complementing R-Core X, our R-Core and Airmatic lines complete the collection, striking a perfect balance between function and design. With vibrant new spring colors and a range of options to suit varying riding styles and budgets, these lines deliver the quality you need to perform on the trails.
Embrace the season ahead and elevate your ride with the new SP24!
Photos by JB Liautard and Stuart Alfano.
Full details at www.100percent.com/collections/gear