100% Announces New SP24 Gear Collection

Mar 19, 2024
by 100 Percent  
photo

PRESS RELEASE: 100%

Introducing The SP24 MTB Gear Collection

Prepare to kick off the riding season in style with our latest range of technical riding apparel.

photo

At the forefront stands the premier R-Core X kit, meticulously redesigned and developed in collaboration with our TREK Factory Racing DH and Commencal IC Studio team riders. Engineered for advanced fit and function, this kit is crafted to exceed demands when every split second counts, ensuring you stay at the top of your game.

photo

photo

Complementing R-Core X, our R-Core and Airmatic lines complete the collection, striking a perfect balance between function and design. With vibrant new spring colors and a range of options to suit varying riding styles and budgets, these lines deliver the quality you need to perform on the trails.

Embrace the season ahead and elevate your ride with the new SP24!

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

Photos by JB Liautard and Stuart Alfano.

Full details at www.100percent.com/collections/gear

5 Comments
  • 5 0
 Awesome, imma wait until its 100% 50% of.
  • 5 0
 Sitting on the bike while the drive side is down??? On a press release????
  • 2 0
 needs more 100% logos. 3/10
  • 1 0
 I hope they have enough helmets for their sponsored athletes.
  • 1 1
 You nailed it with this one 100% simple, clean, and not to many decals.







