100% Announces Spring 2021 Protection Collection

Press Release: 100%

No matter how rugged the terrain or what boundaries you're willing to push, the complete line of protective products from 100% provides unmatched comfort and protection. 100% Protection is engineered with all the right materials, in all the right places, offering you the desired level of protection while still providing maximum breathability and flexibility.Introducing TarkaTarka body armor provides unmatched comfort and protection against any terrain you encounter. The full mesh body is designed to offer maximum mobility, ventilation, versatility, and SmartShock® Certified Protection. Durable mesh body with anti-microbial and wicking properties for maximum comfort.About 100%:100%, based in San Diego, California, is an independent premium sports brand with a focus in performance eyewear, technical apparel, and sports protection. 100% empowers today’s most demanding athletes with the performance technologies and gear they need to compete at the top of a wide variety of sports.100% is inspiring a new generation of athletes and asking them: “How much effort do you give?” The 100% brand boasts an impressive roster of athletes include seven-time Tour de France green jersey winner and three-time road cycling world champ Peter Sagan, reigning AMA Supercross champion Cooper Webb, three-time downhill mountain biking world champion Sam Hill, UCI cross-country mountain bike world and European champ Jolanda Neff, Brazilian ultra-running phenom Fernanda Maciel, four-time and reigning UCI downhill world champ Loïc Bruni, 2013 Ironman world champion Frederik Van Lierde, 2019 MLB rookie of the year Pete Alonso and San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.www.100percent.com