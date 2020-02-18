Video: 100% Announces the 2020 Spring Bike Collection

PRESS RELEASE: Ride 100%
Redefining comfort and function with the most advanced mountain bike riding gear to date. Find no limits with the entire line from the Altec and Trajecta helmets featuring Smartshock Technology, to the premium RCore-X and Celium kits. Let your eyes feast on the new collection on our site or at your local dealer. Spring 2020 available worldwide now.
The Spring 2020 Collection sees completely new designs and colorways that complement the innovative materials and technical features across all gear, helmet and glove lines. From the flagship R CORE-X Downhill gear to the premium All Mountain CELIUM, AIRMATIC and RIDECAMP gear, racers and riders will find quality and performance at any price point in the 100% line up.
Amongst all other lines, the ATEC and TRAJECTA helmets welcome a few new colors to the range, while retaining the utmost quality and protection with dual-density EPS foam and our very own Smartshock suspended rotational system for any cross country, trail or enduro riders. For the downhill and bmx riders, the AIRCRAFT and STATUS helmets continue to grace the heads of champions and up comers alike with a little added flair in the all-new Spring 2020 Collection.
The Spring 2020 Bike Collection is now available at all 100% retailers, and online at 100percent.com
. Follow us on our social channels for exclusive product, racing and lifestyle content.
