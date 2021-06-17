100% Announces the Altis All-Mountain Helmet

PRESS RELEASE: 100%The New 100% Altis
Engineered for the demands of the modern-day mountain biker. Lightweight, breathable with class leading performance and safety all with a modest budget in mind.
The new ALTIS helmet offers riders an ultra-lightweight fit with an active cooling system to provide a safe and comfortable fit that goes the distance on your riding adventures. Aided by 14 ventilation ports allowing for an impressive airflow. A multi-point adjustable visor designed for maximum visor and goggle stowage, to accommodate all conditions.
Also, including the Smartshock® suspended rotational system improves protection by immediately compressing and absorbing direct impacts, thus reducing energy transfer to the brain over a wide range of speed and impact types. 11 points of Smartshock® allow for coverage throughout the entire helmet.
Available in 3 colorways today, White, Grey, and Black, for a retail price of $100.
Learn more at www.100percent.com
