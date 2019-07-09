100% Introduces New Half-Shell & Lightweight Full-Face Helmets

Jul 9, 2019
by Mike Kazimer  

100% have added two new helmets to their lineup, the Altec and the Trajecta. The Altec is aimed at the all-mountain crowd, with generous venting and the extended rear coverage that's become the norm for this style of helmet.

The Trajecta is a lightweight, DH-certified full-face helmet that's designed to meet the needs of enduro racers and riders who want more protection than a half-shell, but don't want to lug around a hot and heavy dedicated downhill lid.

Both helmets are equipped with 100%'s new Smartshock rotational protective system, which uses elastomers attached to the helmet's EPS foam and then the removable padding. The system is designed to help reduce the amount of energy that's transferred to the brain during a crash.


Trajecta

The Trajecta checks in at 872 grams for a size medium, or 170 grams lighter than 100%'s Aircraft DH helmet. Highlights include a three position visor, 24 vents, and a D-ring buckle.

Along with the 13 point Smartshock system, the Trajecta uses multi-density EPS foam to provide impact protection at a range of speeds. There are only two shell sizes (SM/MD and L/XL), but an additional pad kit is included with each helmet to accommodate different head shapes. MSRP: $250 USD.

Details

• Multi-density EPS foam
• Rotational impact protection: Smartshock elastomers
• Multi-position visor, anti-microbial liner
• Sizes: SM/MD, L/XL
• Weight: 872 grams (size SM/MD)
• Certifications: ASTM (F1952-15), CPSC, CE, and AS/NZS
• MSRP: $250 USD
www.ride100percent.com






Altec

There's no shortage of big, air sucking vents on the Altec; 24 of them are strategically positioned around the entire helmet. There's also a multi-position visor, and a perfectly positioned channel on the side of the helmet that can be used to hold sunglasses when they're not in use. A ratcheting dial is used to fine-tune the fit, and can easily be adjusted with one hand.

Like the Trajecta, the Altec uses multi-density EPS foam along with the Smartshock system for impact protection.

Available in size XS/S, S/M, and L/XL, the Altec retails for $165 USD.
Details

• Multi-density EPS foam
• Rotational impact protection: Smartshock elastomers
• Sunglasses storage, multi-position visor
• Racheting fit adjustment dial
• Sizes: XS/S, S/M, L/XL
• Weight: 369 grams (size SM/MD)
• Certifications: ASTM (F2032-15), CPSC, CE, and AS/NZS
• MSRP: $165 USD
www.ride100percent.com






22 Comments

  • + 11
 Bought the Trajecta 2 weeks ago, been on some rides and an enduro race, ventilation is great, comfort is AMAZING compared to some of the other similar style helmets. Visor extends up to allow goggles to be placed under visor rather than having to turn backwards. Would 100% buy again
  • + 3
 *would buy 100% again.
  • + 2
 The air vents look like they might have room for an Aircraft, with extra room for different Trajecta-ry around inside.
  • + 1
 Bought the altec and trajecta a week ago
The only flaw that i've found was in the rachet interface of the altec. The 2 "flaps" attached to the racheting system are often unhooking themselves from the racheting interface. It would be an easy fix for 100%, just put rhe opening on the other side.
I'm sure someone who also bought the altec could explain it better.
  • + 1
 I wish on these light trail/enduro style came with the shell formed as one piece. I saw some pictures of a proframe failure that made the chin bar look kind of weak for a side impact on the chin bar.
  • + 4
 They both look like old props from Battle Star Galactica!
  • + 1
 But which BSG?
  • + 1
 @ratedgg13: the original of the 70's.
  • + 2
 i was wondering when that altec was going to be released! hows the smart shock compare to mips or POC spin?
  • + 1
 Finally! Been waiting for a half face and enduro helmet from 100%. I love my aircraft mips
  • + 2
 Looks like a ldl type solution from kali
  • + 1
 more like the new MIPS thing that only comes in the specialized ANGI helmet, where the liner moves on these little discs....pretty slick system.
  • + 1
 I think closer to the 6D or Leatt technologies.
  • + 2
 Killer looking lids, lets hope they both perform as good as they look !
  • - 9
flag WAKIdesigns (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 How would you know?
  • + 1
 @mikekazimer just a small typo in the article, the helmet is the altec not altrec Wink
  • + 1
 Oops, good catch. That extra 'r' is gone now.
  • + 1
 Who remembers Altec-Lansing?
  • + 1
 Lost me at D ring buckle.
  • + 1
 A lot more reliable than some fiddly plastic junk, cheaper too.
  • + 1
 Curious, why? More secure attachment. Yes it's not as easy to unclip as magnet or buckle, but even if you take the helmet off every climb/descent it's still not that often.
  • + 1
 LOL. name doesn't check out.

Post a Comment



