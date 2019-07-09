100% Introduces New Half-Shell & Lightweight Full-Face Helmets

The new helmets use 100%'s Smartshock system, which consists of multiple elastomers that are affixed to the EPS and the removable padding. The new helmets use 100%'s Smartshock system, which consists of multiple elastomers that are affixed to the EPS and the removable padding.

Trajecta



The Trajecta checks in at 872 grams for a size medium, or 170 grams lighter than 100%'s Aircraft DH helmet. Highlights include a three position visor, 24 vents, and a D-ring buckle.



Along with the 13 point Smartshock system, the Trajecta uses multi-density EPS foam to provide impact protection at a range of speeds. There are only two shell sizes (SM/MD and L/XL), but an additional pad kit is included with each helmet to accommodate different head shapes. MSRP: $250 USD.



Details



• Multi-density EPS foam

• Rotational impact protection: Smartshock elastomers

• Multi-position visor, anti-microbial liner

• Sizes: SM/MD, L/XL

• Weight: 872 grams (size SM/MD)

• Certifications: ASTM (F1952-15), CPSC, CE, and AS/NZS

• MSRP: $250 USD

• www.ride100percent.com

Altec



There's no shortage of big, air sucking vents on the Altec; 24 of them are strategically positioned around the entire helmet. There's also a multi-position visor, and a perfectly positioned channel on the side of the helmet that can be used to hold sunglasses when they're not in use. A ratcheting dial is used to fine-tune the fit, and can easily be adjusted with one hand.



Like the Trajecta, the Altec uses multi-density EPS foam along with the Smartshock system for impact protection.



Available in size XS/S, S/M, and L/XL, the Altec retails for $165 USD.

Details



• Multi-density EPS foam

• Rotational impact protection: Smartshock elastomers

• Sunglasses storage, multi-position visor

• Racheting fit adjustment dial

• Sizes: XS/S, S/M, L/XL

• Weight: 369 grams (size SM/MD)

• Certifications: ASTM (F2032-15), CPSC, CE, and AS/NZS

• MSRP: $165 USD

• www.ride100percent.com

100% have added two new helmets to their lineup, the Altec and the Trajecta. The Altec is aimed at the all-mountain crowd, with generous venting and the extended rear coverage that's become the norm for this style of helmet.The Trajecta is a lightweight, DH-certified full-face helmet that's designed to meet the needs of enduro racers and riders who want more protection than a half-shell, but don't want to lug around a hot and heavy dedicated downhill lid.Both helmets are equipped with 100%'s new Smartshock rotational protective system, which uses elastomers attached to the helmet's EPS foam and then the removable padding. The system is designed to help reduce the amount of energy that's transferred to the brain during a crash.