PINKBIKE TECH

100% Launch First Range of Knee & Elbow Pads - Core Bike 2019

Jan 27, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

100% has launched its first armour products at the Core Bike Show. With helmets, clothing, goggles and gloves already on offer, you can now outfit yourself pretty much head-to-toe in 100% kit. There are four different lines with knee and elbow protection in each one.

Surpass Level 2

The top of the range pad is the Surpass Level 2. It uses a honeycomb structure in the foam padding to help dissipate forces and there's also a hard kneecap protector for heavy impacts and slide protection. The name celebrates the fact the pad is certified EN:1621 level 2 protection, the highest level possible.

Price: £87.99 - elbow, £115.00 - knee.

Fortis

The Fortis doesn't have all the bells and whistles of the Surpass but is designed to serve a similar function - a hard wearing pad for big impacts. It also features foam protection and a hard shell over the knee with velcro fastenings to hold it in place

Price: £61.99 elbow, £69.99 knee.

Teratec Soft

The Teratec has a slip on design (as opposed to the velcro straps of the Surpass and Fortis) and features one D30 esque large pad on the knee area. It should be a lighter model that's easier to pedal in than the Fortis but it still offers the same EN:1621 Level 1 protection.

Price: £52.99 elbow, £61.99 knee.

Ridecamp

The lightest pad on offer in 100%'s new range, the Ridecamp is made of breathable Neoprene with a mesh on the rear for cooling. It features a flexible pad over the knee for protection.

Price: £43.99 elbow, £52.99 knee.


Must Read This Week
Athertons Launch Their Own Bike Company With Dragon's Den Investor
99695 views
Interview: Aaron Gwin on His Break With YT & Becoming a Team Owner
86922 views
Gwin, Mulally & Moir on Intense Factory Racing for 2019
76268 views
Bike Check: Aaron Gwin's Intense M29 FRO
68484 views
Winner Announced: Someone Won a Bike, a Trip to New Zealand, & More with GT's GTFO Contest
62166 views
Interview: The Athertons - "If People Want Gee’s Fort William Race Bike, We Can Make it for Them"
61548 views
Must Watch: Amaury Pierron Fully Pinned on a Trail Bike in 'Reunion Island'
51725 views
Intense Restructures With New Management Team, Commitment to Racing Development
51486 views

7 Comments

  • + 4
 Will they be as poorly made as the rest of their clothing?
  • + 0
 That taratec soft looks real nice...if it's as good or btr than 7idp transition i may be a buyer. Esp since 7idp discontinued the tranny..? Im sure they have somthn new to replace
  • + 2
 Isn't 7idp Sam Hill pretty close to The transition?
  • + 1
 Still waiting for a trail version of their Aircraft helmet. Everytime I ask about one, they just reply with the winking emoji.
  • + 2
 All these knee pads etc are very nice but I want the low down on the HOPE SB130 they showed at core bikes
  • + 3
 They look super cheap.
  • + 1
 No tell us how you really feel...

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.061706
Mobile Version of Website