100% Launch First Range of Knee & Elbow Pads - Core Bike 2019

100% has launched its first armour products at the Core Bike Show. With helmets, clothing, goggles and gloves already on offer, you can now outfit yourself pretty much head-to-toe in 100% kit. There are four different lines with knee and elbow protection in each one.
Surpass Level 2
The top of the range pad is the Surpass Level 2. It uses a honeycomb structure in the foam padding to help dissipate forces and there's also a hard kneecap protector for heavy impacts and slide protection. The name celebrates the fact the pad is certified EN:1621 level 2 protection, the highest level possible.
Price: £87.99 - elbow, £115.00 - knee.
Fortis
The Fortis doesn't have all the bells and whistles of the Surpass but is designed to serve a similar function - a hard wearing pad for big impacts. It also features foam protection and a hard shell over the knee with velcro fastenings to hold it in place
Price: £61.99 elbow, £69.99 knee.
Teratec Soft
The Teratec has a slip on design (as opposed to the velcro straps of the Surpass and Fortis) and features one D30 esque large pad on the knee area. It should be a lighter model that's easier to pedal in than the Fortis but it still offers the same EN:1621 Level 1 protection.
Price: £52.99 elbow, £61.99 knee.
Ridecamp
The lightest pad on offer in 100%'s new range, the Ridecamp is made of breathable Neoprene with a mesh on the rear for cooling. It features a flexible pad over the knee for protection.
Price: £43.99 elbow, £52.99 knee.
