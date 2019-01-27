100% Launch First Range of Knee & Elbow Pads - Core Bike 2019

Teratec Soft



The Teratec has a slip on design (as opposed to the velcro straps of the Surpass and Fortis) and features one D30 esque large pad on the knee area. It should be a lighter model that's easier to pedal in than the Fortis but it still offers the same EN:1621 Level 1 protection.



Price: £52.99 elbow, £61.99 knee.

