100% Announces Spring 2021 Bike Collection

PRESS RELEASE: 100%

Once again, we are pushing the boundaries of technical mountain-bike riding apparel with the launch of our Spring 2021 Collection. This modern-day disruptive collection intentionally balances function and design.Leading off the 2021 collection is the all-new R-Core Concept. When paired with the R-Core X pant, the R-Core Concept combo offers maximum mobility in the riding position. The two-piece unit starts with a long sleeve stretchable body topped off with a lightweight bib for an aerodynamic fit and increased ventilation with full range of motion. When every split-second counts, R-Core Concept delivers on the offer of aerodynamic fit that will make the difference.The Spring 2021 Collection features powerful new designs and colorways throughout the line. From the flagship R-Core X downhill gear to the premium All-Mountain Celium and Airmatic gear, racers and riders will find quality and performance at any price point in the 100% line up.We continue to make incremental gains at every touchpoint throughout the Spring 2021 Women’s MTB Collection. Renewing our commitment to exceptional fit and powerful styling, our new Women’s range infuses premium technical features that bring the full line to the next level.Spring 2021 is available now at ride100percent.com or at one of our worldwide distinguished retailers.About 100%:100%, based in San Diego, California, is an independent premium sports brand with a focus in performance eyewear, technical apparel, and sports protection. 100% empowers today’s most demanding athletes with the performance technologies and gear they need to compete at the top of a wide variety of sports.100% is inspiring a new generation of athletes and asking them: “How much effort do you give?” The 100% brand boasts an impressive roster of athletes include seven-time Tour de France green jersey winner and three-time road cycling world champ Peter Sagan, reigning AMA Supercross champion Cooper Webb, three-time downhill mountain biking world champion Sam Hill, UCI cross-country mountain bike world and European champ Jolanda Neff, Brazilian ultra-running phenom Fernanda Maciel, four-time and reigning UCI downhill world champ Loïc Bruni, 2013 Ironman world champion Frederik Van Lierde, 2019 MLB rookie of the year Pete Alonso and San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.