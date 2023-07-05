100% Releases New SP23 R-Core X Limited Edition Downhill Collection

100% has launched their Spring ‘23 R-Core X Limited Edition Downhill collection featuring two all new colorways of jersey and pant combos allowing riders to redefine their boundaries.

photo

Credit - JB Liautard

R-Core X LE - Pale Blue

by 100percent
R-Core X LE - Black/Red

by 100percent
The new gear was first shown at the Val Di Sole World Cup this past weekend by Commencal IC Studio, and Trek Factory Racing. Each team showcased the race-readiness of the gear and gave race fans a glimpse of what was to come. With the release of this new collection, supporters are able to get the same gear that the top downhill racers in the world wear.

Credit - Ross Bell
Credit - Ross Bell
Credit - Ross Bell
Credit - Ross Bell

R-Core X is the highest performing line of 100% riding apparel offering the perfect canvas to apply two new limited edition color ways to. 4-way stretch materials, along with additional weight saving materials and treatments, result in 100%’s lightest weight, highest performing line of riding apparel.

Credit - Ross Bell
Credit - Ross Bell
Credit - Ross Bell
photo

The first featured Limited Edition kit is Pale Blue, featuring a muted pastel blue hue strengthened by black contrasting overlays creating a dynamic visual impact. The result is an understated kit that’s easy to wear in any situation.

Credit - JB Liautard

Lava Red/Black is the second combo in the new LE range. This new kit features a transition of red into black, simulating the flow of lava, while silver foil logo treatments complete the look. Worn by TREK Factory Racing at the latest World Cup DH, this vibrant combo stands out among the rest.

photo

In order to present the new LE collection, 100% teamed up with top athletes Kade Edwards and Hugo Frixtalon to present the new Limited Edition collection. Two of the most stylish riders in the sport, Kade and Frix showed off their style, and the new kits, at an undisclosed track in France. The new gear is available now, but quantities are limited, so get yours before they’re gone!

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Credit - JB Liautard

Credit - JB Liautard

Credit - JB Liautard

Credit - JB Liautard

Credit - JB Liautard

Credit - JB Liautard


 R-Core X Limited Edition Downhill collection allowing riders to redefine their boundaries.

Can we start a forum, or wall of shame of sorts for this kind of nonsense?
It’s a pair of mtb pajamas, in an interesting, and kinda bland colourways, nothing more.
  • 1 0
 The print is actually pretty succinct.
  • 2 0
 Their Spring collection is here just in time for Summer.
  • 1 1
 Procor is better





