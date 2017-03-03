100% Ridecamp Gloves - Review

I liked 100%'s Ridecamp gloves from the outset. I prefer to wear gloves without padded palms that fit snugly, and they checked both boxes. The palms were thick enough to stand up to long punishing downhills and, beyond some spots of missing silicone gripper, show little wear and tear after a couple of months of muddy winter riding. I wear medium sized gloves and my fingers are average length. What I like most about the Ridecamp gloves is that there are no hot-spots, binding between fingers or the thumbs, and no places where I felt seams rubbing against my hands. The boxed fingers had plenty of stretch for one or two-finger braking and there was ample dexterity to adjust helmet buckles and for minor repairs. Good gloves at a reasonable price. - RC