PINKBIKE REVIEWS

100% Ridecamp Gloves - Review

Mar 3, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  
100 Ridecamp glove 2017


Riders who prefer lightweight, form-fitting gloves will like the Ridecamp design from 100%. Made specifically for mountain bike, Ridecamp gloves are constructed with boxed fingers, so they won't bind, and with stretch fabric throughout, the fit is snug without creating tension. The top is a durable nylon/Spandex, while the palm is made from perforated "Clarino" synthetic leather that is printed with silicon gripping elements. A generous terry-cloth panel on the thumbs makes for an absorbent wipe, while the tips of the thumbs and forefingers are embroidered with smart-phone-sensitive thread to facilitate trail-side data management. The cuffs are secured by discreet hook-and-loop tabs, and those who wear sport-function or smart watches will appreciate that the upper part of the wrist is indented to clear the watch face. Five sizes are available, from small through XX-large and color options are black, Neon yellow, orange and tie-dye blue for men, and black and neon yellow for women. MSRP is $29.50 USD.


Ridecamp Gloves

• Lightweight, well-ventilated with no palm padding
• Durable Nylon/Spandex outer, Clarino palm
• Absorbent terrycloth thumb panel
• Silicon-grip printed on palm and forefinger
• Rubberized logo and knuckle guard
• Minimal cuff with watch face indent
• hook-and-loop closure
• Five colorways, sizes: Sm, Med, Lg, XL and XXL
• MSRP $29.50 USD
• Contact: 100%
100 Ridecamp glove 2017
Silicone material and touch-sensitive thread for smartphones.

100 Ridecamp glove 2017
Printed gripping material on the palm.
100 Ridecamp glove 2017
Low-profile hook-and-loop closure.

100 Ridecamp glove 2017
Rubberized logo and knuckle guard could be helpful.


Pinkbike's Take:
bigquotesI liked 100%'s Ridecamp gloves from the outset. I prefer to wear gloves without padded palms that fit snugly, and they checked both boxes. The palms were thick enough to stand up to long punishing downhills and, beyond some spots of missing silicone gripper, show little wear and tear after a couple of months of muddy winter riding. I wear medium sized gloves and my fingers are average length. What I like most about the Ridecamp gloves is that there are no hot-spots, binding between fingers or the thumbs, and no places where I felt seams rubbing against my hands. The boxed fingers had plenty of stretch for one or two-finger braking and there was ample dexterity to adjust helmet buckles and for minor repairs. Good gloves at a reasonable price. - RC


MENTIONS: @ride100percent


Must Read This Week
Cane Creek Introduces Fork - Exclusive First Ride
102334 views
Development Story - Norco's New DH Bike
79086 views
Neck Braces - Should You Be Wearing One?
75065 views
Graham Agassiz: Digging for Galena - The Story of Texas Peak
56712 views
Morpheus Conspiracy - Review
50353 views
Development Story - Cane Creek's New Helm Fork
49069 views
Movies For Your Monday
47956 views
Troy Lee Designs A2 Helmet - First Look
46953 views

18 Comments

  • + 20
 Why has he got two fingers on the brake lever?
  • + 3
 Shit, you beat me two it.
  • + 0
 Yeah me two
  • + 1
 SRAM is gonna be pissed
  • + 0
 SRAM
  • + 2
 Now, that's a bad exemple for our youth.
  • + 0
 Same reason he stuck two fingers up your mum
  • + 6
 Hook and loop closure... Uh, velcro?
  • + 1
 Velcro is a brand. This stuff looks a bit different (Fox uses this stuff too).
  • + 2
 $30 now...So they'll be $12 by the end of the summer on Jensonusa ... duly noted...
  • + 3
 "Made specifically for mountain bike"
  • + 1
 "Lots of features in a comfortable glove for minimalist riders."
Huge yellow logo doesn't really scream minimalism to me.
  • + 2
 Ha glove review.
Did the glove cover your hands? Check.
Review done.
  • + 2
 "Ridecamp" hard to do if you're straight.
  • + 1
 I just see MARIN.
What can we expect?
  • + 1
 How are they compared to Ridefit or iTrack?
  • + 1
 I really like the terry cloth thumb panel.
  • + 1
 Boring

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.042709
Mobile Version of Website