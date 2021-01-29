100% Wins Infringement Case Against H&H Sports Protection's 'Just 1' Brand

In order to push the bar on product innovation, 100% has always invested heavily in its intellectual property prosecution and defense. Though it is always disappointing that other companies attempt to capitalize on our investments, we appreciate the Italian courts having further validated the strength of our registered design and ordered damages be paid for this infringement.



100% will continue to vigorously defend its intellectual property so that we can continue to bring our fans the innovative and industry leading products that they expect from 100%. — Ludo Boinnard, 100% CEO