100% Wins Infringement Case Against H&H Sports Protection's 'Just 1' Brand

Jan 29, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

100% has won a multi-year design infringement case against H&H Sports Protection and its 'Just1' brand.

The Just1 is a motocross and MTB protection brand offering helmets and goggles for both sports. In the Italian court case, Just1 and H&H Sports Protection were found to have "Knowingly infringed 100%’s registered design" and had to stop all sales of the infringing products and pay damages and fees to 100%.

In their press release announcing the case results, 100% said: "This most recent victory for 100% in its enforcement strategy attests to the global strength of 100%’s brand and technologies. Prior legal victories by 100% over other brands in multiple countries have resulted in destruction of products, tooling, damages and fines."

bigquotesIn order to push the bar on product innovation, 100% has always invested heavily in its intellectual property prosecution and defense. Though it is always disappointing that other companies attempt to capitalize on our investments, we appreciate the Italian courts having further validated the strength of our registered design and ordered damages be paid for this infringement.

100% will continue to vigorously defend its intellectual property so that we can continue to bring our fans the innovative and industry leading products that they expect from 100%. Ludo Boinnard, 100% CEO


Posted In:
Industry News 100percent


19 Comments

  • 12 0
 What exactly was the infringement? This doesn't exactly say apart they "infringed the design", did they just straight up copy their goggles/glasses?
  • 1 0
 Let's start a new company called "Top 1%" where all the googles and glasses cost $200.
  • 11 2
 Pinkbike is 100% too lazy to show images? Had to google it and found it on another bike site...
  • 2 0
 ➕
  • 3 1
 Checked out the Just1 site. They have goggles that look like goggles. Don't see that they copied anything except they do have the number "1" on their strap. What about "0"? Is that off limits too?
  • 4 0
 Must be a binary thing 1 is yes for infringement and 0 is no?
  • 2 0
 Being honest I’d have endorsed it, the other parties kit may have lasted longer than 2 rides and raised the reliability scores
  • 3 0
 They look very Specialized in their product desing.
  • 2 0
 Their goggles look 100% original

us.just1racing.com/goggles-iris/194-809-JUST1-GOGGLE-IRIS-CA.html#/26-t1-tu
  • 4 0
 They look exactly like goggles.
  • 3 0
 Are all the new Knolly haters gonna gang up on 100% now?
  • 2 0
 I 100% didn't see this coming
  • 2 0
 Good bit of marketing for Just 1 . Just saying
  • 1 0
 Aren't there only like two or three sunglass/goggle makers in the whole world?
  • 1 0
 Fun fact, just-1 is a brand of 5-ply toilet paper.

www.amazon.co.uk/Lotus-Just-1-Toilet-Paper-Packs/dp/B00LO89DEG
  • 1 0
 I 100% agree with this Court ruling.
  • 1 0
 I am 100% sure that those are goggles! I think!
  • 1 0
 That's very informative...
  • 1 2
 More like an attempt at 100% monopoly

