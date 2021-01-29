100% Wins Infringement Case Against H&H Sports Protection's 'Just 1' Brand

100% has won a multi-year design infringement case against H&H Sports Protection and its 'Just1' brand.
The Just1 is a motocross and MTB protection brand offering helmets and goggles for both sports. In the Italian court case, Just1 and H&H Sports Protection were found to have "Knowingly infringed 100%’s registered design" and had to stop all sales of the infringing products and pay damages and fees to 100%.
In their press release announcing the case results, 100% said: "This most recent victory for 100% in its enforcement strategy attests to the global strength of 100%’s brand and technologies. Prior legal victories by 100% over other brands in multiple countries have resulted in destruction of products, tooling, damages and fines."
|In order to push the bar on product innovation, 100% has always invested heavily in its intellectual property prosecution and defense. Though it is always disappointing that other companies attempt to capitalize on our investments, we appreciate the Italian courts having further validated the strength of our registered design and ordered damages be paid for this infringement.
100% will continue to vigorously defend its intellectual property so that we can continue to bring our fans the innovative and industry leading products that they expect from 100%.— Ludo Boinnard, 100% CEO
