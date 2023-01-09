$1,000 Bike Desks, Airless Tires & More - The Best MTB Adjacent Tech From the CES Show

Jan 9, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is back for 2023 and with it comes the usual mix of wacky and wonderful tech. With the rise of electric vehicles, we've started to see cycling and even mountain bikes represented at the Las Vegas event in recent years, so we normally check-in for trends and cool products.


Acer bike desk


One of the first reveals at this year's show is Acer's new bike desk.

The memorably named eKinekt BD 3 is able to convert energy for pedal power to help charge laptops and other devices. Acer is looking to sell the desk for $1,000 and says it is "a creative way for professionals to combat sedentary lifestyles."


Icoma Tatamel


The Icoma Tatamel is a new bike that is able to fold up to the size of a suitcase. During its development, the Japanese designers wanted to make it practical for riders so the onboard battery can charge USB devices. The bike uses a hub motor to hit a top speed of 25mph although this could be pretty scary on 10-inch wheels.


CAKE's First ebike


After launching an electric offroad motorcycle in 2018, CAKE were at CES showing off its fist e-bike, a $6,500 cargo bike.

CAKE says the Åik utility bike is designed for "working professionals who rely on two-wheeled transportation for their livelihood or indeed for the demanding lifestyle requirements of individuals. Not to be mistaken as just an e-bike, it is a utility tool that redefines the category with an unsurpassed range and power of up to 224 miles and gross vehicle weight of 441 pounds."

One 750 Wh battery will power the Åik for 74.5 miles but riders can add up to three batteries to hit the max range of up to 224 miles. Riders can also use the batteries to power other electronic devices.


METL Airless Tires


The METL tire from The SMART Tire Company is an airless tire that uses Shape Memory Alloy Radial Technology (SMART).

Unlike past showings of the METL tire there are now integrated rubber treads that can be retreated making this a potentially sustainable option.


iSportsWearR


iSportsWearR from Taiwan's Industrial Technology Research Institute uses contactless low-energy Bluetooth, radar and more to track health data in real-time. The technology is claimed to be able to be "integrated into accessories such as sunglasses and bike handle grips to provide real-time detection and continuous monitoring of physiological parameters."


EgoSportive Smart Bed


The EgoSportive Smart Bed by Ergomotion claims to allow you to recover faster and improve sports performance by tracking your sleep with "advanced smart sensor technology."

Costing €3,990 for a double bed there are three adjustable positions with biometric health sensors and a headboard with LED lights. Built into the bed is an anti-snore mode and USB ports.



10 Comments

  • 11 0
 Looking forward to explaining to people on the phone why I'm breathing so hard while on the Acer. Should probably wait for the pedal assist version.
  • 2 0
 longer lower n slacker please
  • 3 0
 That Icoma is bad ass. The Honda City in the 80s was a Kei car that came with a small scooter called the Motocompo in the trunk. This is like a modern version of that. It even looks similar.
  • 3 0
 The head angle and reach on the Acer bike desk make it basically unrideable. I'm waiting for the enduro-specific version. Short cranks are on point, though!
  • 3 0
 Acer Bike Desk is literally Black Mirror coming to life, lmao.
  • 1 0
 I love how "smart" is associated with these products. If you have to claim it, it probably isn't it.
  • 2 0
 I ride bikes to get away from the desk.
  • 1 0
 That CAKE bike for $6500, LOL!
  • 1 0
 I'd make it lock your screen if you stopped spinning for more than 5sec.
  • 1 0
 Urgh!





