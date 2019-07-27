104km Adventure Across Interior BC's Rossland Range in a Day

The infamous comment

Morning dew on the bike. When I woke up it was frost.

The climb up the Seven Summits is the real deal. Steep sections and optional hard but fun lines.

The Seven Summits passes right overtop of Red Mountain Resort. One of the oldest ski hills in the west established on an old mine.

Another bonus to the early start was the cool temps on the way up.

My bike of choice wasn't a 100mm XC ultralight bike but rather the super fun and solid Rocky Mountain Alloy 50 BC Instinct. This bike was perfect for the ride too since the downhills on this route are true BC black diamonds.

Breakfast views. Maybe it was worth skipping the oatmeal to eat up here.

Perfect summit breakfast and spare time to smell the flowers before...

... the fun starts.

Nowhere else I'd rather be at 7:30 in the AM.

When I said Rossland is a ski town I mean it. In years with a longer lasting snowpack the face of Old Glory gets skied every Canada Day.

Not only am I using lots of photos from the Seven Summits because they look nice, but also because I go more and more tired and less and less motivated to take photos as time creeped on.

Flying down the old Cascade. Even though I wasn't on singletrack it was nice cruising down the road snacking and enjoying the ride.

Once I started going up I felt a little bit like these pack mules hauling this 3600ft of cable up the side of a mountain to a mine.

I've done a few longer rides and learned that this is the best way to grind up long roads. Strap your pack to your bars and take off the shirt and grind it out. Podcasts help pass the time too.

Theres a couple of good refill spots along the way. I risked it and went filterless but am still kicking.

Was really happy this didn't happen to my tires. I would have really been cursing the fact that I let a Pinkbike comment convince me to do this.

At the halfway point of the road right before you start going up, there is a perfect rest spot and swimming hole.

I came from somewhere waaay over there.

I was past the halfway point now but wasn't getting much rest with 12km of downhill ahead of me.

Berries were just starting to get ripe and so was the bear poo. Luckily I only had to scare off one black bear along the ride.

By this point I had run out of the water and was starting to notice it. Closer to the end, I was doing a little bit of "Survival riding" just trying to get to the bottom.

Some nice words about the riding at the trail log by the end of the Upper Dewdney trail.

There is a dirt road stretch and a terrible hike-a-bike up to the top of the lower Dewdney. It is much easier though when you haven't already clocked 75k and ran out of water or have a shuttle. Also, note the backpack shaped sweat pattern thanks to the hot weather.

The lower Dewdney is flowier than the upper and has some great straightaways to let loose on.

Normally I would have ridden this wallride and then hiked back up over and over until I got the shot of me at the crux of it but by this time, I couldn't be bothered so this will have to do.

It may have been the day before Canada Day but the Eagles were still out and about.

The sufferfest continues. I hope you're happy.

Told you there were good views. The trail was also a bit overgrown. This was good for me though since all the plants covering the trail were berry bushes and I was hungry.

The finish was in sight. 102km in and only 2km more to go.

Alas, I had made it. The water was oh so refreshing.